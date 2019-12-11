ABINGDON, Va. - Peyton Carter laid against the padding behind the basket, trying to get her senses after a scary fall to the floor.
“I felt like I blacked out,” Carter said. “I didn’t really know what happened, but it is all right, we are good.”
The Abingdon senior had driven to the basket late in Abingdon’s 61-37 season opening win over Virginia High, but was fouled in the process, hitting the floor and sliding to a stop.
She got up, shook off the cobwebs and suddenly an ovation broke out. A sense of anticipation swept across the gym. They knew what she had just figured out.
“I was kind of nervous though because I heard everybody cheering and I was like, ‘What is going on.’ I honestly was clueless,” Carter said. “Then I looked around and I was like, ‘Why is everybody standing up with their cameras out.’ That was a lot of pressure. I was like, ‘I have got to knock these down.’”
She made the second of two free throws, the whistle blew and the cameras started flashing. It was a big night for Carter, who scored 33 points, but that last point was the most memorable, the 1,000th of her career.
“I thought she got tight and I kept pressing her,” said Abingdon head coach Jimmy Brown, who had tried to keep the milestone a secret. “I said. ‘Somebody told you didn’t they, somebody told you.’ The word is still out on that, we are not sure.”
A smiling Carter joined Brown near midcourt with a basketball and plenty of photos followed. They continued as soon as she exited the locker room after the game.
“It was awesome. We knew she needed 33,” Brown said. “Usually a kid needs 33 you think maybe game two, maybe game three, but she came out and hit some shots early and really got in the groove. I am sure it is a load off of her. It is definitely a load off of us trying to hide it from her. It was a good night for her.”
Very. Carter has come far in four years, having recently committed to playing next at Tennessee Tech. It didn’t start the best, having to sit out her freshman season watching others play the game she loves so much.
“It is such a blessing. I was out my whole freshman year with an ACL injury so just coming back that was always a goal of mine coming into high school,” said Carter, who was wearing a Tennessee Tech t-shirt after the game. “I didn’t necessarily have that [on my mind] coming into this game.
“I just want to win, I want to win a state championship, I want to win games so if the points come, the points come, but it is a blessing, it is awesome.”
Carter started fast for the Falcons, who scored the first 15 points in the game. She had eight 3-pointers, including four in the first period and three in the second. Her lone 3 in the second half was a big one, helping Abingdon pull away after Virginia High was threatening to get the game in single digits for the first time.
She also dished out assists, grabbed rebounds and swiped steals. Once during the game, she had the ball taken from her. She hustled downcourt and stole it right back.
“I like to shoot the 3s, but my enjoyment is seeing other people score,” she said. “I like passing the ball, I think that is fun.”
Carter was quick to thank those who helped her along the way, including Justin Wimmer, her travel ball coach, along with those close to her with the Falcons.
“I couldn’t thank my travel coach enough,” she said. “He has worked with me so well over the summer and my teammates and my coach, I am just so blessed.”
Carter’s big night was witnessed by many, including a Tennessee Tech assistant coach, who must have holding his breath when she plunged to the floor, still playing hard even if the result was well in hand.
“I am so excited,” she said. “My assistant coach is here watching this game so it was really fun to be able to score that for him.”
Brown said that is just how she plays the game: All out.
“She takes some hard falls, but when you attack the basket like she does that is going to happen,” Brown said. “She bounces back.”
It wasn’t just the Abingdon contingent who were cheering Carter for her accomplishment, and she noticed it too.
“It is crazy how much support Abingdon has,” she said. “Even the Virginia High fans, I had a bunch of family and friends over there, even seeing them supporting me is awesome.”
Now what Carter wants are wins, and lots of them. Points are nice, but there is more to the game than putting the ball in the basket.
“I am excited for the year,” Carter said. “We have big post players that can play, we have got drivers that can shoot so we are kind of well-rounded around the court.”
Carter was aided by fellow guard Emily Breeding, a Bluefield College commit, who had 12 points for the Falcons. They will be looking for help from the inside presence of Cassie Farley, Morgan Blevins, Maggie Williams and Sarah Walters, among others, all of whom have shown the potential to contribute to a big season ahead.
“They are getting there,” Brown said. “They made a couple of plays for us tonight. They missed a few I thought they could have made so I think they are going to be big for us this year.”
Brown already knows what he will get from Carter. Plenty, no matter what the need is.
“She does a lot for us,” Brown said. “She rebounds well for a guard, she dishes out a lot of assists and really just gets us into what we want to do.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com
