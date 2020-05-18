Brandon Mosier once worked as a conductor for Norfolk Southern Railway.
He has a new job of trying to get Lee High’s girls basketball program on the right track.
Mosier has been appointed as the leader of the Generals and becomes the fourth head coach in four years at the Mountain 7 District school.
“I’m excited to start another chapter in my life, really,” Mosier said. “I’ve always wanted to be a high school basketball coach, but my path took me in a different direction.”
A 1999 graduate of now-defunct Appalachia High School, Mosier had a stint as an assistant volleyball coach at his alma mater and was also an assistant girls hoops coach at Union during the 2011-12 season.
He has coached youth and travel teams for nearly 20 years.
Mosier was laid off from the railway back in September and now works at UPS in Bristol, Virginia, as he prepares for his first head-coaching job at the high school level.
“We feel Brandon fits the vision we have at Lee High School to not only build successful athletic programs, but also build character and successful individuals,” Lee High athletic director Stephanie Sumpter wrote in an e-mail to the Bristol Herald Courier.
Mosier will face a rebuilding job as Lee did not win a district game last season.
The Mountain 7 District has produced the last seven VHSL Class 2 – previously known as 2A – state champions in Gate City (2020), Wise County Central (2019, 2018, 2017, 2015, 2014) and Ridgeview (2016).
How good was the league this past season? Gate City finished third in the Mountain 7 District tourney, but went on to win the state title.
“The Mountain 7 is the toughest conference in the state of Virginia when it comes to girls basketball,” Mosier said. “It’s kind of the mecca. Even the feeder programs for those top schools are pretty solid all the way up. What I want to do [at Lee High] is build it from the ground up. I want to get in and get hands on with the youth programs as well and teach them the fundamentals at a young age. That’s so important.”
Mosier will have to wait a while before he can enact those plans due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic putting a halt to offseason conditioning and workouts for all VHSL programs.
“It’s definitely put a damper on the offseason program,” Mosier said.
However, nothing could put a damper on Mosier’s enthusiasm for his new gig.
“I’m ecstatic,” Mosier said. “It’s a lifelong dream to get a shot.”
Bradley Sutphin confirmed on Monday that he has accepted the job as the girls basketball coach at Narrows, a member of the Pioneer District and Region 1C.
Sutphin was the head coach at George Wythe from 2010-13 and has most recently guided the program at Pulaski County. The Cougars finished as VHSL Class 4 state runner-up in 2019 and advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2020.
