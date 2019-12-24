VHSL logo

Kacie Shaffner outscored Katie Barr to lead Grayson County to a thrilling 64-63 non-district double-overtime win at Chilhowie on Monday night.

Shaffner scored 42 points for the Blue Devils, while Barr had 39 for the 1-7 Warriors.

