BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Gate City Blue Devils began the annual Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc Maples on Thursday afternoon at Viking Hall by hanging on for a 52-48 victory over Sullivan South.
“We started out a little bit slow, but once the game started going we started playing together as a team and we played really well,” Blue Devils junior Sarah Thompson said.
The slow start would lead to a 14-14 tie at the end of the first period, but Gate City’s offense came together in the second quarter when the Blue Devils jumped out in front on a 15-0 scoring run.
“We started playing with a lot of energy. We weren’t jogging around and that’s not really how we play,” Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright said. “We play with a lot of energy and a lot of effort and play our butts off, and the first quarter and a half we didn’t. When we started playing then it enabled us to get on that run and defensively we picked up the intensity and that really helped on the other end.”
The Blue Devils held a 10-point lead going into halftime, but the Rebels soon chipped away at their lead until it was only a three-point game with less than two minutes left in the game.
“We had to stay calm and we couldn’t turn it over under pressure, and that just helped us out a lot because you know that the time is going down, so they’re going to foul us,” Thompson said. “So we just put it in people’s hands that could shoot free throws and once they found us, we went to the line and those were big shots to make.”
Those free throws would prove the difference, as Gate City took the opening game by four points.
“I thought we came out slow. We had some spurts where we played with some energy, but you know we hadn’t been in a lot of close games,” Houseright said. “This is good for us. This is a good learning experience. We did what we needed to do to win, so I guess that’s the main thing.”
Thompson led the way for Gate City on offense, tying for the game-high with 21 points.
Sullivan South had a pair of double-digit scorers in the loss, as Alex Harris scored 21 points, while Nichole Troutman finished with 11 points.
Looking forward from Thursday’s game, Houseright said that the close victory would be a good learning experience for her team, and that they will benefit from it in the long run.
“They played hard and we just didn’t do what we needed to do early I felt like, but it’s just learning and growing and we’ve just got to continue trying to get better,” Houseright said. “I think this was good for us to be in a situation where we’ve got to try to hang onto the lead, see what we’re made of. We found a way to win and that’s really all that matters.”
Riverdale 44, Virginia High 28
Offensive struggles in the second and third quarters proved costly for the Virginia High Bearcats, as they fell to Riverdale.
“They’re a really good team. I don’t think that we played to the top of our ability, but credit to them for bringing that pressure and that physicality to us,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “We just couldn’t rebound at all tonight. We just couldn’t get over their strength and their size.”
The Bearcats and Warriors were tied at 11 early in the second quarter, but Riverdale pulled away on a 31-8 scoring run that went into the beginning of the fourth quarter. After being limited to two points in the third quarter, Virginia High bounced back to score 15 points in the final period, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Madison Worley led the Bearcats with 10 points.
Notre Dame commit Alasia Hayes accounted for more than half of Riverdale’s scoring, as she finished with 23 points.
Timmons said that his team needs to continue to work hard and stay focused as they prepare for their next game.
“When we actually competed and played hard, we were in the game,” Timmons said. “When we play hard and compete we can play, but when we don’t things get ugly quick.”
Cherokee (Ga.) 60, Tenn. High 16
The Tennessee High Vikings were limited to four points in the first half, as they fell to Cherokee in the third game of the night.
The Vikings scored 10 points to open the second half after trailing 30-4 at halftime, but they were only able to manage two points in the final period.
Kendall Cross finished with a team-high eight points for the Vikings on four baskets.
Ashlyn Ardius scored a game-high 13 points for Cherokee and led the team with two three-pointers. Sydne Watts was the team’s only other double-digit scorer with 11 points.
Cherokee ended the night with 11 of their 13 players scoring at least two points.
St. Joseph77, Morristown East 38
Grace Hutson (19 points) and Hannah Roberts (15 points) led the way as St. Joseph Central Catholic from Huntington, West Virginia, cruised to a first-round win.
Eleven different players scored for the Irish. Morristown East received 14 points from Sable Burnside.
