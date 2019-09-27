carter

Abingdon High School senior Peyton Carter announced on Friday that she has committed to play for the women’s basketball program at Tennessee Tech. Carter averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game during the 2018-19 season.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments