Virginia High vs Tennessee High

Virginia High #32 Kianna Spence and Tennessee High #25 Annie Hayes.

 EARL NEIKIRK

Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament

Thursday-Saturday

Team Capsules

Cherokee Warriors

Canton, Ga.

Enrollment: 2700

2018-19: 27-4, Region champs, State Final Four

Head coach: Matt Cates

Returnees: Ashlyn Andrus (5’7, sr., 10 ppg, 3 ast), Chatham Brown (5’9, sr., 8 ppg, 11 reb), Kate Johnson (6’3, jr., 10 ppg, 10 reb), Sydne Watts (6’1, sr., 12 ppg, 9 reb, 3 stls).

Note: Watts (Navy) and Johnson (Furman) are receiving Division I interest…Cates’ father is a former instructor at Tennessee High. Johnson’s mother, Liz Spell, is a former assistant coach at Tennessee High.

Gate City Blue Devils

Gate City, Va.

Enrollment: 600

2018-19: 9-15

Head coach: Kelly Houseright

Returnees: Sarah Thompson (5’7, jr., 19.9 ppg, 5.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.3 stls).

Note: A three-sport standout, Thompson was an all-state, region and district performer for the Blue Devils. Numerous colleges have expressed interest, including Division I schools East Tennessee State, Appalachian State, James Madison, Southern Mississippi, Chattanooga and more.

Morristown East Hurricanes

Morristown, Tenn.

Enrollment: 1550

2018-19: 11-20

Head coach: Mike Potts

Returnees: Sable Burnside (5’10, jr., 12 ppg, 4 reb).

Note: An all-conference performer, Burnside is receiving interest from several NCAA Division II, III and NAIA schools.

Riverdale Warriors

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Enrollment: 2094

2018-19: 31-2, Class AAA semifinals, ranked No. 7 in nation at one point last season

Head coach: Amy Josephson

Returnees: Alasia Hayes (5’7, sr., 13.4 ppg, 7.4 reb, 3.3 ast), Katelyn Worley (6’2, sr., 6.5 ppg, 4.9 reb).

Note: Hayes has committed to Notre Dame. Her sister, Anastasia, is a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State. She tallied 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman for the Tennessee Lady Vols. Worley is committed to Sewanee.

St. Joseph Central Irish

Huntington, W.Va.

Enrollment: 145

2018-19: 23-4, Class A champions in West Virginia

Head coach: Shannon Lewis

Returning players: Bailee Adkins (5’7, sr., 11.1 ppg, 5.4 ast, 4.5 stls, 4.0 reb), Dionna Gray (5’3, soph., 5.3 points, 2.0 reb); Hannah Roberts (6’0, jr., 8.5 ppg, 5.1 reb), Grace Hutson (5’10, Jr.)

Note: The Irish, who won the Arby’s title in 2016, have captured nine of the last 12 Class A championships in West Virginia. All four returnees are receiving recruiting interest, with Dayton eyeing Adkins and Marshall watching Gray. Hutson (Richmond, Radford) and Roberts (Tennessee-Martin) are also college prospects.

Sullivan South Rebels

Kingsport, Tenn.

Enrollment: 760

2018-19: 21-11, Region 1 semifinals

Head coach: Terry Hutson

Returning players: Alex Harris (5’5, sr., 14 ppg, 3 reb), Nicole Troutman (5’8, sr., 7 ppg, 7 reb); McKenzie Littleton (5’4, sr., 3 ppg, 3 stls, 3 ast).

Note: Sullivan South and Gate City are the lone local teams playing against each other in an opening round game.

Tennessee High Vikings

Bristol, Tenn.

Enrollment: 1100

2018-19: 8-22

Head coach: Kim Bright

Returning players: Riley Fritts (5’7, jr., 9.3 points, 3 reb, 3 stls), Kenzie Nichols (5’10, sr., 6.7 ppg, 6.5 reb); Annie Hayes (5’7, jr., 7.2 ppg)

Note: Tennessee High went 3-1 in a Thanksgiving trip to the Bahamas. Kim Bright is the second season of her second tenure as head coach of the Vikings.

Virginia High Bearcats

Bristol, Va.

Enrollment: 520

2018-19: 20-7, Southwest District regular season and tournament champions

Head coach: Kevin Timmons

Returning players: Ale Sydnor (5’8, sr., 11.0 ppg, 5.6 reb); Maria Wilson (5’6, soph, 8.5 ppg, 2.5 stls); Madison Worley (6’0, jr., 9 ppg, 7 reb); Dianna Spence (5’10, soph., 6.7 ppg, 4.0 reb).

Note: Sydnor will play next at Concord University in Athens, W.Va. Virginia High lost three seniors off last year’s team, all of whom are now playing on the college level.

