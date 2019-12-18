Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament
Thursday-Saturday
Team Capsules
Cherokee Warriors
Canton, Ga.
Enrollment: 2700
2018-19: 27-4, Region champs, State Final Four
Head coach: Matt Cates
Returnees: Ashlyn Andrus (5’7, sr., 10 ppg, 3 ast), Chatham Brown (5’9, sr., 8 ppg, 11 reb), Kate Johnson (6’3, jr., 10 ppg, 10 reb), Sydne Watts (6’1, sr., 12 ppg, 9 reb, 3 stls).
Note: Watts (Navy) and Johnson (Furman) are receiving Division I interest…Cates’ father is a former instructor at Tennessee High. Johnson’s mother, Liz Spell, is a former assistant coach at Tennessee High.
Gate City Blue Devils
Gate City, Va.
Enrollment: 600
2018-19: 9-15
Head coach: Kelly Houseright
Returnees: Sarah Thompson (5’7, jr., 19.9 ppg, 5.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 3.3 stls).
Note: A three-sport standout, Thompson was an all-state, region and district performer for the Blue Devils. Numerous colleges have expressed interest, including Division I schools East Tennessee State, Appalachian State, James Madison, Southern Mississippi, Chattanooga and more.
Morristown East Hurricanes
Morristown, Tenn.
Enrollment: 1550
2018-19: 11-20
Head coach: Mike Potts
Returnees: Sable Burnside (5’10, jr., 12 ppg, 4 reb).
Note: An all-conference performer, Burnside is receiving interest from several NCAA Division II, III and NAIA schools.
Riverdale Warriors
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Enrollment: 2094
2018-19: 31-2, Class AAA semifinals, ranked No. 7 in nation at one point last season
Head coach: Amy Josephson
Returnees: Alasia Hayes (5’7, sr., 13.4 ppg, 7.4 reb, 3.3 ast), Katelyn Worley (6’2, sr., 6.5 ppg, 4.9 reb).
Note: Hayes has committed to Notre Dame. Her sister, Anastasia, is a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State. She tallied 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman for the Tennessee Lady Vols. Worley is committed to Sewanee.
St. Joseph Central Irish
Huntington, W.Va.
Enrollment: 145
2018-19: 23-4, Class A champions in West Virginia
Head coach: Shannon Lewis
Returning players: Bailee Adkins (5’7, sr., 11.1 ppg, 5.4 ast, 4.5 stls, 4.0 reb), Dionna Gray (5’3, soph., 5.3 points, 2.0 reb); Hannah Roberts (6’0, jr., 8.5 ppg, 5.1 reb), Grace Hutson (5’10, Jr.)
Note: The Irish, who won the Arby’s title in 2016, have captured nine of the last 12 Class A championships in West Virginia. All four returnees are receiving recruiting interest, with Dayton eyeing Adkins and Marshall watching Gray. Hutson (Richmond, Radford) and Roberts (Tennessee-Martin) are also college prospects.
Sullivan South Rebels
Kingsport, Tenn.
Enrollment: 760
2018-19: 21-11, Region 1 semifinals
Head coach: Terry Hutson
Returning players: Alex Harris (5’5, sr., 14 ppg, 3 reb), Nicole Troutman (5’8, sr., 7 ppg, 7 reb); McKenzie Littleton (5’4, sr., 3 ppg, 3 stls, 3 ast).
Note: Sullivan South and Gate City are the lone local teams playing against each other in an opening round game.
Tennessee High Vikings
Bristol, Tenn.
Enrollment: 1100
2018-19: 8-22
Head coach: Kim Bright
Returning players: Riley Fritts (5’7, jr., 9.3 points, 3 reb, 3 stls), Kenzie Nichols (5’10, sr., 6.7 ppg, 6.5 reb); Annie Hayes (5’7, jr., 7.2 ppg)
Note: Tennessee High went 3-1 in a Thanksgiving trip to the Bahamas. Kim Bright is the second season of her second tenure as head coach of the Vikings.
Virginia High Bearcats
Bristol, Va.
Enrollment: 520
2018-19: 20-7, Southwest District regular season and tournament champions
Head coach: Kevin Timmons
Returning players: Ale Sydnor (5’8, sr., 11.0 ppg, 5.6 reb); Maria Wilson (5’6, soph, 8.5 ppg, 2.5 stls); Madison Worley (6’0, jr., 9 ppg, 7 reb); Dianna Spence (5’10, soph., 6.7 ppg, 4.0 reb).
Note: Sydnor will play next at Concord University in Athens, W.Va. Virginia High lost three seniors off last year’s team, all of whom are now playing on the college level.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.