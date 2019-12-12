Hogoheegee District Girls Basketball
Preseason Coaches Poll.
1. Patrick Henry (4) 16
2. Rural Retreat 11
3. Chilhowie (1) 10
4. Holston 9
5. Northwood 4
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Tommy Thomas
Last season: 24-4
Key returners: Breanna Yarber, F/C, jr.; Payton Monahan, G, soph.; Kaycee Deskins, G, sr.; Fallyn Daniels, G/F, jr.; Natalie Strait, G/F, jr.; Anna Hahn, G/F, sr.
Key losses: None
Promising newcomers: Ella Jackson; Kennedy Morgan; Maddie Fore
Outlook: Patrick Henry returns all five starters from last year’s squad that finished as Region 1D runner-up and advanced to the VHSL Class 1 state tournament.
Junior Breanna Yarber is a two-time Hogoheegee District player of the year and has surpassed the 1,000-point total for her career. Through the first three games of the 2019-20 season, she is averaging 21.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 3.4 steals and 1.0 assists per contest.
Payton Monahan and Kaycee Deskins comprise a formidable backcourt for PH, while Fallyn Daniels, Natalie Strait and Anna Hahn are veterans for a team that can get up and down the floor and score from all over the court.
PH opened the season against three opponents from the Class 2 Mountain 7 District and beat two of them (Lee High and Wise County Central) in finishing as runner-up to the Union Bears in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Coach’s Quote: “We worked hard this summer in hopes to return to the state tournament.”
Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Pete Fiscus
Last season: 11-16
Key returners: Michaela Fiscus, G, sr.; Madison Fiscus, G, soph.; Candice Miller, F, soph.; Lexy Nowers, F/C, sr.; Delanie Trivitt, G, soph.
Key loss: Hannah Roberts
Promising newcomers: Madelyn King, soph.; Emily Williams, soph.; Grace Evans, soph.
Outlook: After a two-year stay in the Mountain Empire District, Rural Retreat is back in the Hogoheegee District and the Indians will feature one of the league’s most dynamic players in Michaela Fiscus.
The senior guard averaged 14.9 points and 4.1 assists per game last season and has already committed to play for the Emory & Henry College Wasps. Fiscus entered the 2019-20 season with 1,021 career points.
Three other returning starters will join Fiscus in the starting lineup: Candice Miller (6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds per game), Madison Fiscus (5.6 ppg) and Lexy Nowers (5.6 rpg).
Delanie Trivitt (4.6 ppg) also knows what it takes to compete on the varsity level as experience and team chemistry are the strengths for the Indians.
Rural Retreat doesn’t have much size, so they will really have to battle on the boards.
Coach’s Quote: “We are so excited to be back in the Hogoheegee District. It is a joy and a privilege to work with this group of fine young ladies.”
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Mark Halsey
Last season: 16-9
Key returners: Katie Barr, G, soph.; Samantha Fox, F, jr.
Key losses: Leah Kestner; Rachael Williams; Molly Rhudy
Promising newcomers: Hannah Ballinger, G, fr.; Josie Sheets, F, fr.; Shayla Roland, C, soph.
Outlook: It looks to be a rebuilding year at Chilhowie, which has a roster featuring one junior and no seniors.
Filling the void left by Leah Kestner will be the biggest challenge for the Warriors. Kestner compiled 1,422 points and 736 rebounds as a four-year starter at Chilhowie and is now playing at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Rachael Williams and Molly Rhudy were second-team All-Hogoheegee District picks and they both graduated as well.
Sophomore Katie Barr is proven and was a first-team all-district selection a season ago. She has carried the scoring load thus far. Samantha Fox, Hannah Ballinger, Josie Sheets, Shayla Roland and Madison Lane will be counted on to step in and step up.
Coach’s Quote: “We are a young team with a lot of new players to the varsity level. These girls are working hard and will bring their best every night.”
Holston Cavaliers
Co-Head Coaches: Chad Bailey and Michael French
Last season: 6-19
Key returners: Liyah French, G, sr.; Lexie Lane, F, jr.
Key losses: Claudia Frost; Erica Crabtree
Promising newcomers: Bri Bailey, G, soph.; Emma Bishop, F, fr.
Outlook: Senior guard Liyah French and junior post player Lexie Lane are the leaders for Holston.
French has already totaled more than 1,000 career points and is one of the area’s most consistent scorers.
Who will step up to help carry the scoring load?
Lane, Bri Bailey, Emma Bishop, Izzy Trivette, Hayley Boardwine, Katie Lawson, Kloe Hicks and Courtland Keith are the candidates.
Chad Bailey (formerly the boys basketball boss at Marion) has a new gig as he shares coaching duties with Michael French.
Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to get started this year. We have several new players to the varsity level, so we will need to grow up really quick. But having Liyah French leading this group sure will help that. We are hoping that we really start clicking come district time. We will need to be more multidimensional and hopefully stay healthy along the way.”
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Emily Porter
Last season: 3-20
Key returners: Magan Frye, G, jr.; Tia Crowgey, F, jr.; Caroline Hayden, C, jr.; Karleigh Stephenson, F, jr.
Key losses: None
Promising newcomer: Cami Debusk, G, soph.
Outlook: Since winning the VHSL state title in 2016, Northwood has fallen on tough times as the Panthers won just 14 games over the ensuing three seasons.
Northwood has plenty of varsity experience and as the Panthers get more confidence, they will look to gain some victories.
Juniors Magan Frye (10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.1 steals per game during the 2018-19 season), Caroline Hayden (7.1 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 2.8 spg), Tia Crowgey (4.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.9 spg) and Karleigh Stephenson are the leaders for the Panthers. Frye was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District honoree last season.
Amy Harris, Lexie Crusenberry and Caroline Roberts are also juniors with varsity experience.
Senior Brittney Harris, sophomore Cami Debusk, junior McKayla Olinger and senior Mattie Maiden will also be counted on to contribute.
Coach’s Quote: “We are still a young group as our seniors are newcomers this year, but we are gaining confidence and chemistry as a whole. It’s a very hardworking group of girls eager to surprise some teams. They are an awesome group of kids to coach.”
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Doug Campbell
Last season: 20-6
Key returners: Drea Betts, G, jr.; Meleah Kirtner, G, jr.; Paeton Phillippi, G/F, jr.; Makenzie Ingo, G/F, sr.; Kaylee Lefler, F/C, sr.; Autumn Guthrie, F, jr.; Hailey Patel, F, sr.
Key losses: None
Promising newcomers: Makenzie Tate, fr.; Maria Malavolti, fr.; Lexie Hawthorne, sr.
Outlook: With Parry McCluer having lost the bulk of its squad from a program that won three consecutive state titles in the VHSL’s smallest classification, George Wythe has emerged as the favorite to rule Region 1C.
The Maroons return all five starters in Drea Betts, Meleah Kirtner, Paeton Phillippi, Makenzie Ingo and Kaylee Lefler. Betts was a second-team all-state honoree and can stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis.
GW beat Class 2 opponents John Battle, Marion and Virginia High to win last week’s Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic in Bristol.
That won’t be the last trophy the Maroons claim this season.
Coach’s Quote: “I’m really excited about our team this year. I felt that at the end of last year we started playing our best basketball and hopefully, that will carry on over this year. We have had a good summer and fall to build depth that will be needed along our journey this year. We want to play hard each play and compete every time we step on the court. If we can stay healthy, I feel that we will be able to compete with the top teams in the area. I don’t know how many wins that will bring, but our team is ready for the challenge.”
