GATE CITY, Va. - As a former great offensive lineman at Grundy High School and then later at Virginia Tech, veteran Wise County Central head coach Luke Owens knows a thing or two about blocking.
And that was quite evident in the latest outing of his surging football team.
Wise Central’s three-headed monster chewed up legendary Legion Field on Friday night, pushing the Warriors to another big victory with a 35-21 Mountain 7 District disposal of homestanding Gate City.
The Warriors (7-2, 4-2) won their fourth straight game in methodical fashion, distributing 375 rushing yards in near-equal portions among three runners.
Gate City (4-6, 2-4) had its collective head on a swivel trying to stop Central’s high-speed run game, which featured athletic linemen pulling nearly every play.
“I want smaller guards, the 210-pound and 215-pound kids who can run like fullbacks,” said Owens, an O-lineman at Tech from 1998 to 2002 “That’s what they are in our offense when we run Wing-T - we want fullbacks at guard.”
With senior Josh Price and his highly mobile buddies paving the way, C.J. Crabtree ran 21 times for 138 yards, Matthew Boggs added 113 yards on just six attempts, and Noah Bolling collected 95 yards on 10 tries.
The bullish-but-quick Bolling, running inside on quick-hitting traps, scored three touchdowns, on carries of 1, 9 and 18 yards.
Boggs, meanwhile, turned in TD runs of 45 and 21 yards, mostly doing his damage on the edge, using his ample speed and cutback abilities.
A junior, Crabtree praised his blockers and his backfield mates.
“I think all of our linemen do a great job getting out and running with us,” Crabtree said. “They are really quick, and all our weapons in the backfield really adds up to a good offensive scheme.”
Wise Central finished with 410 total offensive yards to Gate City’s 222 yards.
The Warriors, who trailed 7-0, found themselves in a 14-14 game late in the second quarter when Gate City jumped offside on a fourth-and-two play, giving Central a first down at its own 47 with 2:09 on the clock.
“That’s on me,” said first-year GC coach Jeremy Houseright. “That’s coaching and that’s my fault completely. I’ve got to do a better job of reminding these kids and being more vocal with them in situations like that.”
Three plays later, after a 23-yard pass from quarterback Ethan Mullins to Bolling, Boggs broke his 21-yard scoring run to put Central up 21-14 at the half.
Gate City also committed a costly mistake in the second half, fumbling into the end zone on a second-and-goal run from the Wise Central 4.
At the time, the Warriors led 28-14 with four minutes left in the third period.
“It was a great football game played at an excellent place to play a high school football game,” Owens said. “We just made a few more plays than they did.”
The Blue Devils made it a 28-21 game later in the third period when quarterback Luke Reed connected on a 25-yard scoring pass to Carson Jenkins.
Then, moments later, Gate City drove it to the Warrior 25 before turning it over on downs on a fourth-down running play that resulted in a 6-yard loss.
“Our defense stepped up when it needed to,” Owens said. “Now we need to get back to work and finish this thing 8-2 with a win next week [against Grundy], and then hopefully get a first-round home playoff game.”
Bolling’s third TD, with 4:30 left in the game, upped Wise’s lead to 35-21.
Reed scored on a pair of 1-yard keepers in the first half for Gate City, which is through for the regular season and will now prepare for the Region 2D playoffs, which are are slated to begin on Nov. 15.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Blue Devils.
Wise Co. Central 7 14 7 7-35
Gate City 7 7 7 0-21
Scoring Summary
GC—Reed 1 run (Reed kick)
WC—Boggs 45 run (Daniels kick)
WC—N.Bolling 9 run (Daniels kick)
GC—Reed 1 run (Reed kick)
WC—Boggs 21 run (Daniels kick)
WC—N.Bolling 18 run (Daniels kick)
GC—Jenkins 25 pass from Reed (Reed kick)
WC—N.Bolling 1 run (Daniels kick)
Team Statistics
First Downs: WC 17, GC 10; Rushes-Yards: WC 44-375, GC 32-130; Passing Yards: WC 35, GC 92; Passes (C-A-I): WC 2-7-1, GC 4-10-1; Fumbles-Lost: WC 1-1, GC 1-1; Penalties: WC 4-35, GC 7-45; Punts: WC 2-34.0, GC 3-26.3.
