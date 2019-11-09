COEBURN, Va. – It was the last regular-season football game in Southwest Virginia, but it was definitely a playoff atmosphere.
In a shootout, Eastside outscored Castlewood 42-32 in a rare Saturday afternoon Cumberland District showcase.
Senior speedster Garrett Whited played in his first regular-season game for Eastside and what a game it was.
After being injured in a benefit game at Honaker and missing the next nine games, Whited was cleared to play just in time for the Spartans’ 10th game.
“This is the best thing ever, to come out with my friends,” Whited said. “There’s not another feeling like it. I missed it more than anything.”
Whited wasn’t slowed and he didn’t miss a beat. The Eastside offense and defense definitely looked better with him in the lineup.
“It was awfully nice having 22 [Garrett Whited] back out there,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “It just lifted the whole team up, when they heard this week he had finally been cleared to play. The kind of kid he is, he’s been doing conditioning while he was out so he would be ready for this moment.”
Whited rushed for 144 yards on 13 attempts, averaging over 11 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns. He was also a factor on defense, getting in on 15 tackles.
“What a way to come back, against a rival on senior day and have the type of game he had,” Rhodes said. “But this was a true team win. They blocked up front for him, we threw the ball well, we ran the ball well, the defense stepped up when they had too.
“It was just a great ballgame. Hat’s off to Castlewood, that was a good, physical football team.”
Junior quarterback Will Stansberry also put up some outstanding numbers in the win, having his hand in five scores. He had 46 yards rushing, scoring from one, nine and six yards out. Stansberry was 5-of-9 passing with a three-yard TD pass to Jesse Gibson and a 19-yard scoring pass to Garrett Whited.
“Stansberry was huge, not only throwing the ball but with his legs,” Rhodes said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting to get to all year. With that many weapons, defenses have to try to do something with Garrett, Grayson [Whited] and [Nick] Raymond and that kind of frees him up.”
Eastside led throughout most of the first half, although it was tied once at seven. The Spartans had built a 28-19 advantage at intermission.
The Blue Devils, under first-year coach Chris Lark, didn’t give up. Jeremiah Allen got free up the sideline on a 72-yard scoring run, while quarterback Collen Dudley connected with Jacob Vance for a 14-yard TD and Castlewood had its first and only lead of the game at 32-28 with 1:43 to play in the third quarter. Allen finished with 195 yards on the ground.
“Way too many mistakes,” Lark said. “Every time we had an opportunity to capitalize on something they did, we couldn’t get out of our own way.”
The Spartans had too many big plays for the Blue Devils to overcome. In the fourth quarter, Stansberry scored from six-yards out as they rallied for the lead. Garrett Whited scored on a 36-yard run to put it away with just over six minutes to play.
“We knew if we would calm down and do what we usually do, we would be fine,” Stansberry said. “We were pretty confident, but not overly confident. In the fourth quarter, we knew we would come through.”
Castlewood 7 12 13 0—32
Eastside 14 14 0 14—42
Scoring Summary
E—Stansberry 1 run (Hill kick)
C—Co. Dudley 3 run (Fields kick)
E—Stansberry 9 run (Hill kick)
C—Carter 72 run (kick failed)
E—Gibson 3 pass from Stansberry (Hill kick)
C—Ca. Dudley 2 run (pass failed)
E—Ga. Whited 19 pass from Stansberry (Hill kick)
C—Allen 72 run (pass failed)
C—Vance 14 pass from Co. Dudley (Fields kick)
E—Stansberry 6 run (Hill kick)
E—Ga. Whited 36 run (Hill kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 22, E 15; Rushes-Yards: C 54-321, E 40-313; Passing Yards: C 124, E 98; Comp-Att-Int: C 6-20-2, E 5-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 4-3, E 4-3; Penalties-Yards: C 8-47, E 10-91; Punts-Average: C 3-27, E 3-32.
