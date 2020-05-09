“ The waiting is the hardest part.”
That hit Tom Petty lyric describes the feelings of many as the coronavirus continues to take a toll on how life used to be.
Mike Crist can certainly relate. Football season is just over three months away, and who knows when or if the season will even be played.
“ We don’t have any idea. I do think that is one of the toughest things,” said Crist, entering his eighth season as head coach at Virginia High. “You want to be able to say ‘hey, we will be able to roll come July or June, whatever.’ Not knowing when you can get back, I think sometimes that makes it hard.”
Crist was discussing that very subject with Abingdon football coach Garrett Amburgey late last week.
“ I think there is hope, but I would be lying if I said what will happen,” he said. “I think at the end of the day nobody knows. Nobody knows when things will get back and when we get back what things will look like.”
Virginia High is slated to open its season on Aug. 27 at Tazewell, with Crist excited for what the year will hold after the Bearcats struggled to a 1-9 record in 2019.
“ You are always excited. Last year we didn’t have the most successful year, but you turn a page,” he said. “Everybody is starting fresh and we were having a good off-season. I was pleased with our kids’ work ethic and attitude. I felt like we were doing a good job in the weight room. I was really pleased with them.
“ The majority of our guys were going to be involved in spring sports so I was looking forward to watching them compete. We were really, really young at the end of last year. I am excited about that too. We are still going to be young for another year, but I was excited with where we were going.”
Any hope of watching his players compete in spring sports were dashed when schools were closed and sports were canceled.
“ I think they all want to play sports. It was tough on those spring sports athletes too,” said Crist, who said it was especially “heartbreaking” for the seniors missing out on their final seasons. “It is tough, you want to get back and you want to get back together as a team. You also want everybody to be safe so there are just so many different mechanisms in play there in terms of decisions.
“ Obviously we do want to get back and I think it is important for the kids. I think extra-curricular [activities] and traditional school is important in their growth so obviously we look forward to when we get a chance to get back.”
It hasn’t just been athletics. Since schools were closed in mid-March, all classroom instruction has been done virtually.
“ It is completely different ... what I think we have discovered through this is you can’t beat face-to-face classrooms and meetings,” said Crist, whose father, Dave Crist, was the football coach at Blacksburg for 40 years. “As we have gotten into this, that is basically irreplaceable.
“ Virtual learning is not the same as learning in a classroom. I know it from a parental aspect with my own two kids. That face time with their teachers and the ability to learn with your peers, it can’t be replaced. That is one thing we have learned that virtual learning is not up to par with traditional classroom learning.”
Crist has provided athletes and students in his wellness classes workouts via online software, while communicating through zoom, phone calls and texts.
“ You follow up with them about finishing up the courses that they need to and check in on them,” said Crist, who meets virtually with his coaching staff a few times a week to devise future plans. “It is a tough time, as a coach you miss your guys. I think that is probably the biggest thing, not being able to see them, not being able to get in there and work out together and things like that.
“ You end up realizing you really miss them all. I think that is really the hardest thing is just being away and the second thing is not knowing when you are going to get back together as a team. I think that is the hardest thing.”
Crist won’t be “picky” about when football preparations can begin. It isn’t anything Crist and many of his coaches haven’t been through before.
“ I think all of us coaches who maybe played 20-plus years ago, you remember those days, not everybody lifted weights…,” he said. “Fortunately then came a time when we did lift and do those things, but my dad was a coach for 40 years so I can remember when it was more optional in the early and even into the late ‘80s to some degree.
“ You got together the week before and then they started practice and sort of built them in shape that way. It is not completely foreign, probably not to any football coach to be honest with you.”
Crist knows that some of his players have continued to work either on their own or with friends, preparing themselves to be ready if and when football does begin.
“ At this point some of them may not have had a lot of physical activity for a long time, but I do think a lot of our athletes are working hard,” said Crist, whose biggest concern with any shortened preparation time is the health and safety of the kids. “You can see some of the stuff on social media and some of them will send me stuff. Some of them have worn the hill out at Sugar Hollow [Park]. I think that is good.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
