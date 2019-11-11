Abingdon vs Richlands

Richlands QB Cade Simmons avoids the rush by Abingdon's Eli Ratcliff.

 Photo Courtesy Emily Ball

VHSL Playoffs

Region 1C

Friday

First Round

Eastern Montgomery (2-8) at Galax (8-1), 7 p.m.

Grayson County (3-7) at Narrows (10-0), 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer (3-7) at George Wythe (7-2), 7 p.m.

Auburn (5-5) at Covington (6-4), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22

Semifinals

Galax-E. Montgomery winner vs. Co-vington-Auburn winner

George Wythe-P. McCluer winner vs. Narrows-Grayson winner

Nov. 29

Finals

Semifinal winners

Region 1D

Friday

First Round

Honaker (5-5) vs. Patrick Henry (10-0) at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.

Castlewood (6-4) at J.I. Burton (8-2), 7 p.m.

Thomas Walker (6-4) at Chilhowie (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

First Round

Holston (6-4) at Eastside (5-5), 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 22-23

Semifinals

P. Henry-Honaker winner vs. Eastside-Holston winner

J.I. Burton-Castlewood winner vs. Chilhowie-T. Walker winner

Nov. 29-30

Finals

Semifinal winners

Region 2D

Friday

First Round

Marion (3-7) at Ridgeview (8-2), 7 p.m.

Richlands (6-4) at Wise County Central (8-2), 7 p.m.

Gate City (4-6) at Union (8-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

First Round

Tazewell (7-3) at Graham (8-2), 1 p.m.

Nov. 22-23

Semifinals

Ridgeview-Marion winner vs. Wise Central-Richlands winner

Union-Gate City winner vs. Graham-Tazewell winner

Nov. 29-30

Semifinal winners

Region 3D

Friday

First Round

William Byrd (3-7) at Lord Botetourt (10-0), 7 p.m.

Christiansburg (5-5) at Hidden Valley (6-4), 7 p.m.

Abingdon (5-5) at Northside (7-3), 7 p.m.

Bassett (6-4) at Magna Vista (7-3), 7 p.m.

Nov. 22

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt-W. Byrd winner vs. Hidden Valley-Christiansburg winner

Northside-Abingdon winner vs. Magna Vista-Bassett winner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29-30

Finals

Semifinal winners

---

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Final 2019 Rating Scale

(Top-Eight teams make playoffs)

Region 1C

                               Record Rating

1. Galax                        8-1 24.11

2. Narrows                 10-0 23.60

3. George Wythe          7-2 22.22

4. Covington                 6-4 17.50

5. Auburn                      5-5 17.40

6. Parry McCluer          3-7 14.00

7. Grayson County      3-7 13.50

8. Eastern Montgomery 2-8 11.20

9. Bath County             1-9 11.10

10. Craig County          2-8 9.80

Region 1D

                               Record Rating

1. Patrick Henry         10-0 24.80

2. J.I. Burton                 8-2 22.80

3. Chilhowie                  8-2 22.40

4. Eastside                   5-5 19.00

5. Holston                     6-4 18.80

6. Thomas Walker        6-4 18.10*

7. Castlewood              6-4 18.10

8. Honaker                   5-5 17.10

9. Twin Springs            6-4 16.90

10. Hurley                     5-5 16.50

11. Rural Retreat          4-5 16.33

12. Grundy                   4-6 16.30

13. Rye Cove               4-6 13.80

14. Northwood              1-9 11.60

15. Twin Valley             2-8 10.80

Region 2C

                               Record Rating

1. Appomattox              8-2 25.00

2. Radford                    8-2 24.00

3. Gretna                      7-3 23.00

4. Glenvar                    6-4 20.60

5. Floyd County            6-4 20.50

6. Dan River                 6-4 20.40

7. Patrick County         5-5 19.70

8. Chatham                   6-4 17.90

9. Fort Chiswell            4-6 17.60

10. Giles                       3-7 17.20

11. Nelson County       4-6 17.00

12. James River           4-6 16.40

13. Martinsville           0-10 13.30

14. Alleghany                1-9 12.50

Region 2D

                               Record Rating

1. Ridgeview                 8-2 25.60

2. Union                        8-2 24.90

3. Graham                    8-2 22.90

4. Wise Central             8-2 22.10

5. Richlands                 6-4 21.30

6. Tazewell                   7-3 20.90

7. Gate City                  4-6 17.50

8. Marion                      3-7 14.90

9. John Battle               2-8 14.00

10. Virginia High           1-9 13.80

11. Lebanon                 1-9 12.60

12. Lee High               0-10 12.00

Region 3D

                               Record Rating

1. Lord Botetourt        10-0 30.40

2. Northside                  7-3 26.10

3. Magna Vista             7-3 25.50

4. Hidden Valley           6-4 25.40

5. Christiansburg          5-5 22.90

6. Bassett                     6-4 22.70

7. Abingdon                  5-5 21.30

8. William Byrd              3-7 19.10

9. Carroll County          3-7 17.40

10. Staunton River       1-9 16.20

11. Cave Spring           1-9 16.00

12. Tunstall                   1-9 15.30

*Tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchup.

