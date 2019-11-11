VHSL Playoffs
Region 1C
Friday
First Round
Eastern Montgomery (2-8) at Galax (8-1), 7 p.m.
Grayson County (3-7) at Narrows (10-0), 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer (3-7) at George Wythe (7-2), 7 p.m.
Auburn (5-5) at Covington (6-4), 7 p.m.
Nov. 22
Semifinals
Galax-E. Montgomery winner vs. Co-vington-Auburn winner
George Wythe-P. McCluer winner vs. Narrows-Grayson winner
Nov. 29
Finals
Semifinal winners
Region 1D
Friday
First Round
Honaker (5-5) vs. Patrick Henry (10-0) at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.
Castlewood (6-4) at J.I. Burton (8-2), 7 p.m.
Thomas Walker (6-4) at Chilhowie (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
First Round
Holston (6-4) at Eastside (5-5), 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22-23
Semifinals
P. Henry-Honaker winner vs. Eastside-Holston winner
J.I. Burton-Castlewood winner vs. Chilhowie-T. Walker winner
Nov. 29-30
Finals
Semifinal winners
Region 2D
Friday
First Round
Marion (3-7) at Ridgeview (8-2), 7 p.m.
Richlands (6-4) at Wise County Central (8-2), 7 p.m.
Gate City (4-6) at Union (8-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
First Round
Tazewell (7-3) at Graham (8-2), 1 p.m.
Nov. 22-23
Semifinals
Ridgeview-Marion winner vs. Wise Central-Richlands winner
Union-Gate City winner vs. Graham-Tazewell winner
Nov. 29-30
Semifinal winners
Region 3D
Friday
First Round
William Byrd (3-7) at Lord Botetourt (10-0), 7 p.m.
Christiansburg (5-5) at Hidden Valley (6-4), 7 p.m.
Abingdon (5-5) at Northside (7-3), 7 p.m.
Bassett (6-4) at Magna Vista (7-3), 7 p.m.
Nov. 22
Semifinals
Lord Botetourt-W. Byrd winner vs. Hidden Valley-Christiansburg winner
Northside-Abingdon winner vs. Magna Vista-Bassett winner, 7 p.m.
Nov. 29-30
Finals
Semifinal winners
---
VHSL Playoff Power Points
Final 2019 Rating Scale
(Top-Eight teams make playoffs)
Region 1C
Record Rating
1. Galax 8-1 24.11
2. Narrows 10-0 23.60
3. George Wythe 7-2 22.22
4. Covington 6-4 17.50
5. Auburn 5-5 17.40
6. Parry McCluer 3-7 14.00
7. Grayson County 3-7 13.50
8. Eastern Montgomery 2-8 11.20
9. Bath County 1-9 11.10
10. Craig County 2-8 9.80
Region 1D
Record Rating
1. Patrick Henry 10-0 24.80
2. J.I. Burton 8-2 22.80
3. Chilhowie 8-2 22.40
4. Eastside 5-5 19.00
5. Holston 6-4 18.80
6. Thomas Walker 6-4 18.10*
7. Castlewood 6-4 18.10
8. Honaker 5-5 17.10
9. Twin Springs 6-4 16.90
10. Hurley 5-5 16.50
11. Rural Retreat 4-5 16.33
12. Grundy 4-6 16.30
13. Rye Cove 4-6 13.80
14. Northwood 1-9 11.60
15. Twin Valley 2-8 10.80
Region 2C
Record Rating
1. Appomattox 8-2 25.00
2. Radford 8-2 24.00
3. Gretna 7-3 23.00
4. Glenvar 6-4 20.60
5. Floyd County 6-4 20.50
6. Dan River 6-4 20.40
7. Patrick County 5-5 19.70
8. Chatham 6-4 17.90
9. Fort Chiswell 4-6 17.60
10. Giles 3-7 17.20
11. Nelson County 4-6 17.00
12. James River 4-6 16.40
13. Martinsville 0-10 13.30
14. Alleghany 1-9 12.50
Region 2D
Record Rating
1. Ridgeview 8-2 25.60
2. Union 8-2 24.90
3. Graham 8-2 22.90
4. Wise Central 8-2 22.10
5. Richlands 6-4 21.30
6. Tazewell 7-3 20.90
7. Gate City 4-6 17.50
8. Marion 3-7 14.90
9. John Battle 2-8 14.00
10. Virginia High 1-9 13.80
11. Lebanon 1-9 12.60
12. Lee High 0-10 12.00
Region 3D
Record Rating
1. Lord Botetourt 10-0 30.40
2. Northside 7-3 26.10
3. Magna Vista 7-3 25.50
4. Hidden Valley 6-4 25.40
5. Christiansburg 5-5 22.90
6. Bassett 6-4 22.70
7. Abingdon 5-5 21.30
8. William Byrd 3-7 19.10
9. Carroll County 3-7 17.40
10. Staunton River 1-9 16.20
11. Cave Spring 1-9 16.00
12. Tunstall 1-9 15.30
*Tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchup.
