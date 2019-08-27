BIG STONE GAP, Va. – Mason Polier embarked on a unique form of summer study entering his senior season at Union High School.
Just call it Football 101.
“I filled out a recruiting questionnaire for every FBS and FCS college football program,” Polier said.
That laborious task was just step one.
Next came the process of charting the dates for various camps and combines across the southeast.
“I used a big calendar for that,” Polier said. “It took me about three months to get everything set.”
Welcome to the new age of recruiting where athletes, coaches, parents and recruiting services engage in broad-based efforts.
Polier is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound athlete blessed with a blend of power, balance and quickness. He will play linebacker and running back for the Bears this season.
For his operation exposure campaign, Polier relied on the advice of Union head coach Travis Turner and the driving skills of his father and grandfather.
Nick Polier, Mason’s father, played football at Washington State University.
“You’ve got to be proactive and put yourself out there,” Mason Polier said. “For the camps and combines, I tried to narrow it down to schools that I thought were interested in me and that I would like to attend.”
That group of 15 hit list schools includes the likes of Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, Appalachian State, Old Dominion and VMI.
“I went to an average of two camps each week,” said Polier, who received invitations to several of the camps.
According to Polier, William & Mary, Appalachian State and VMI have shown the most interest.
From working out on the turf on a 98-degree day at UNC-Charlotte to watching mega-athletes from the states of Florida and California, Polier enjoyed the show and tell sessions.
“It’s important to get a gauge of yourself against other guys from all over,” Polier said. “There are defensive linemen in the 290-pound range running a 4.8 in the 40. All that pushes you to work harder.”
Turner said work ethic is a major attribute for his two-way standout.
“Mason is one of the hardest-working kids that we’ve had in our program,” Turner said. “He didn’t miss a day in the weight room this summer, except for when he was going to a football camp. He’s our leader.”
Polier expects to share carries on offense with senior Bryce Guerrant and sophomore Zavier Lomax.
“We each have different styles,” Polier said. “Guerrant is shifty, Lomax has the speed and I’m more of a power guy who loves to block. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Polier’s cousin, freshman Johnny Satterfield, contributed a touchdown for Union in Friday’s 40-0 victory over Virginia High in a VHSL Benefit game.
Eric Satterfield, Mason’s uncle, was a standout running back at Lee High and Emory & Henry.
“Eric watches my game film and tells me what areas I can work on,” Polier said. “He’s taught me a lot.”
Eric Satterfield said that Polier has one essential.
“Mason is committed to getting better,” Satterfield said.
For extra credit, Polier ran the sprints for the Union track and field team last spring. He also won a Class 2 state title in wrestling over the winter.
“I thing every football player should compete in wrestling,” Polier said. “It really helps with balance and learning how to use your body to make a tackle.”
So what field of study is Polier focused on this fall?
“I think most colleges want me as a middle linebacker, but my versatility helps,” he said. “I can line up at end on defense and a few colleges have talked to me about playing H-Back on offense.”
The immediate concern for Polier is motivating his teammates for Friday’s opener at Lee High.
“As a senior, you have to draw off all your experience and show the young guys what it takes to succeed,” Polier said. “My main focus this season is winning.
“Everything else will take care of itself.”