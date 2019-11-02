ABINGDON, Va. – The night after Halloween, the Abingdon Falcons provided one more scare for the Union Bears, as the Bears hung on to win a double-overtime thriller 28-21.
“Going on the road, playing a really good opponent on their home field on senior night, it’s going to be really tough,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “But I like the way our kids responded and they played hard.”
It took less than a minute into the game for Union (7-2) to score the first points of the night, as senior Mason Polier put on a one-man show to lead the Bears to the end zone. After making the interception on defense and returning it inside the Falcons’ 15-yard line, Polier would get the ball again as he ran it 10 yards in for the score to put Union up 7-0.
“It was great. I have to give credit to all my teammates,” Polier said. “You know, all the lines up front — offensive and defensive — they really set the tone, and the secondary did really great and they allowed me to get that pick and the line allowed me to punch it in.”
Polier would get the call again in the second quarter, bulldozing his way up the middle for a two-yard touchdown run to give Union a 14-0 lead. It took until the final seconds of the first half for the Falcons (4-5) to overcome their earlier offensive struggles, as they drove down the field and put up their first points of the night on a two-yard run by senior Jaden Boothe with 8.3 seconds left before halftime.
Union would remain in the lead until the fourth quarter, when Falcons junior Jake Johnson punched his way through the Bears’ defensive line for a one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14. Abingdon regained possession with just over a minute remaining in the game, and drove down the field for a game-winning field goal attempt that would miss wide to the left and send the game into overtime.
Johnson would get the ball again for Abingdon in overtime, and he found the end zone on a three-yard run to give the Falcons their first lead of the night. Union would respond on a trick play that saw senior wide receiver Daemi Lester connect with sophomore Malachi Jenkins for an 11 yard touchdown to force double overtime. After Polier scored his third touchdown of the night to start double overtime, Union junior CJ Jones and senior Ethan Hall teamed up to sack Abingdon quarterback Jaden Boothe on fourth down to seal the win for the Bears.
“I want to give credit to [Assistant] Coach [Jay] Edwards for blitzing, that’s all I got to say about it,” Jones said. “But it’s a team effort man, not just one person.”
Of the Bears’ 249 yards of total offense in the win, 227 of those yards came on the ground, as Polier led the way with a game-high three touchdowns.
“Mason Polier had a tremendous game. He’s played well for us all year, and he’s a great kid,” Turner said. “He works hard, he’s a weight room warrior and he’s just a great kid. I was excited about the way our team played tonight.”
Boothe completed 7-of-18 passes for a game-high 110 yards with one interception. Sophomore Malique Hounshell led the Falcons with 125 yards rushing on 21 attempts, while Johnson and Boothe combined for 48 yards and three touchdowns on 15 attempts. Senior River Carter recorded 52 yards on three receptions for Abingdon.
“It was a great high school football game,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Two teams battling hard, and I’m just really proud of our seniors on senior night. Our guys wanted to win it for them bad, and the effort and heart that they showed was tremendous. We’ve had some tough losses throughout the year, and they’ve stayed the course.”
The Bears will return home on Friday where they will host the John Battle Trojans at 7 p.m. Heading into that matchup, Turner said that his team will have to make sure they don’t lose focus after the overtime victory.
“You can’t overlook nobody. If you overlook somebody they’re gonna beat you. Our kids, we’ve got to adjust and fix the mistakes we made tonight,” Turner said. “Watch the mistakes on film, get them corrected and we’ll just continue to get better. Continue to work harder.”
Meanwhile, Abingdon will head on the road to close out their season when they take on Lee High. Despite the loss, Amburgey said he was proud of how his team played and he wants them to continue to show that effort going forward.
“You got to regroup, and I told them, the way they played, they had each other’s back, and if they can do that next week they can move forward to the playoffs,” Amburgey said. “That team right there, that’s Falcon football. That’s the way to play — with heart and effort.”
Union 7 7 0 0 7 7—28
Abingdon 0 7 0 7 7 0—21
Scoring Summary
U—Polier 10 run (Kick good)
U—Polier 2 run (Kick good)
A—Boothe 2 run (Griffith kick)
A—Johnson 1 run (Griffith kick)
A—Johnson 3 run (Griffith kick)
U—Jenkins 11 pass from Lester (Kick good)
U—Polier 2 run (Kick good)
Team Stats
First Downs: U 18, A 17; Rushes-Yards: U 52-227, A 38-178; Passing Yards: U 13, A 107; Comp.-Att.-Int: U 5-11-1, A 7-18-1, Fumbles-Lost: U 2-0, A 0-0; Penalties-Yards: U 5-40, A 4-52; Punts-Average: U 5-24.6, A 4-31.0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.