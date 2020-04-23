Todd Tiller will officially make his debut as Ridgeview High School’s head football coach in four months, but the new leader of the Wolfpack is already instilling some excitement in the program.
“Coach Tiller’s biggest strength in my opinion is he knows how to coach all sides of the ball and make them effective and does a great job with it,” said Ridgeview quarterback Nick Phillips. “The team and I are ecstatic that we will have a great coach to lead us. I was very happy when I heard the news.”
The news became official Wednesday night as the Dickenson County School Board appointed Tiller as the second head coach in the history of a program that debuted in 2015.
Tiller replaces Rick Mullins, who retired in January after compiling a 36-20 record in five seasons at the helm. Five players who earned first-team All-Mountain 7 District honors are returning for a team that went 9-3 and shared the district championship with Union.
“Hopefully, we will be able to play a fast and physical style of ball on both sides of the ball,” Tiller said. “I am just looking forward to getting started with a talented bunch of players and coaches.”
Rising senior running back Trenton Adkins has scholarship offers from several NCAA Division I schools and was the Bristol Herald Courier’s 2019 offensive player of the year after rushing for 2,856 yards and scoring 47 touchdowns.
What did Adkins think of the hire?
“I figured he would get it and I’m glad that he did,” Adkins said. “He and I are close. His biggest strengths are probably the way he connects with all the players. He is a good fit.”
A 1996 graduate of now-defunct Haysi, Tiller spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Ridgeview, working with the wide receivers and defensive ends. He also had stints on the coaching staffs at Castlewood (2005-08; 2010-12), C.D. Hylton (2009), Grundy (2013) and Fort Chiswell (2014).
He compiled a 16-18 record during three seasons as Fort Chiswell’s head coach from 2015-17.
The Pioneers made the playoffs twice and got markedly better under Tiller’s watch. After going winless in 2015, Fort Chiswell was 9-4 and reached the VHSL 1A state quarterfinals in 2016.
The Pioneers were 7-4 during his final season at the helm and lost to Giles in the first round of the 2017 Region 2C playoffs.
He now will lead a program in his native Dickenson County.
“I am very excited about the opportunity,” Tiller said. “I think it definitely helps knowing the kids and staff already. You don’t have to adjust for that learning curve.”
August’s season-opener at home against the J.I. Burton Raiders will mark Tiller’s first official contest as the Wolfpack’s boss.
“Me and the guys have been talking ever since Coach Mullins retired and wondering who our next coach was going to be,” Ridgeview defensive back Cannon Hill said. “Now, we know and we can get rolling with Coach Tiller now. … Coach Tiller knows his football. He has been a head coach before and I know he will know how to run a program. I’m really looking forward to getting on the field and starting this new era with Coach Tiller.”
