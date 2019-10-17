BRISTOL, Tenn. – The home team is 6-0 and ranked fourth among Class 5 teams in Tennessee. The visitors are 6-1, have won six straight and haven’t received a single vote in state polls.
“It is a lot of motivation,” Tennessee High senior Trevor Dowdell said. “We have got something to prove out here.”
No wonder Tennessee High has eagerly anticipated tonight’s Mountain Lakes Conference showdown at David Crockett. Kickoff in Jonesborough is slated for 7:30 p.m.
“It is the talk of the town. It is the game everybody is talking about,” said Dowdell, a senior linebacker and running back for the Vikings. “It is the big game of the year. We are 6-1, they are 6-0. It is a big game. Based off last year it is kind of a rivalry brewing. It is a big game.”
While two games remain for both teams, tonight’s winner will be the frontrunner for the Mountain Lakes title. The Pioneers are 6-0, but were leading 19-16 when their season opener with Ooltewah was suspended by weather issues.
“We are anxious to be here at 6-1 and the first chance we get to play for a championship,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “We know there is more work, but if we don’t win this week we can’t win a championship so that is what we are focused on.”
David Crockett has long struggled on the gridiron, compiling a 6-5 record and two .500 marks from 2001 through 2017. That all changed last season, with the Pioneers going 12-1 – including two wins over Tennessee High - falling to eventual state champion Knox Central in the 5A state quarterfinals.
“They are really good players, strong, fast, big. They make a lot of plays, they are good up front so we have got a big challenge for our defense and I think our kids are up for it,” Mays said. “They are big on both sides of the football. They have got some good athletes. We have got some good athletes. It is going to be a good game.”
These Pioneers are loaded, led by senior signal-caller Cade Larkins, who had thrown for 1,689 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Donta Hackler (36-509, 7 TD), Prince Kollie (36-712, 8 TD) and Mason Britton (22-324, 9 TD) are his primary targets, while Ronquille Joyner (509 yards, 7 td) provides production out of the backfield. Add 6-foot-6, 303-pound lineman Blaine Greer to the equation and no wonder David Crockett is scoring 46.3 points a game, and have had just one game decided by less than 28 points.
“We can’t let them make plays,” Mays said. “They are going to get opportunities to make plays and our kids have got to make the play when it comes and limit their big play ability which they have a lot of.”
Since an opening game loss to Dobyns-Bennett, the Vikings have been equally as dominant, scoring 41.7 points per game, with 23 points being the closest margin of victory.
“We have improved a lot. We don’t have many penalties anymore,” said Dowdell, who is fourth on the Vikings with 42 tackles, trailing Conner Bailey (55), Bryce Snyder (47) and Damian Duff (44, 10 stops for loss). “We have had good snaps and few turnovers so we have improved a lot offensively and our defense has finally clicked.”
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Dowdell is one of several Tennessee High seniors who have led the Vikings to their current string of success.
“Trevor is one of those kids that has bought into the weight room, he has improved himself, Mays said. “He is a tremendous hitter, but can cover, helps on both sides of the football. He hardly comes off the field and he is a great kid.
“He is one of those guys that you can coach and coach hard and he responds and he is going to give you his best effort every game, every play.”
Senior Cole McBrayer leads the offense, having thrown for 1,356 yards, 17 scores and just two picks, with five different receivers having at least 10 receptions, including Reece Proffitt (15-290, 4 TD) and Kelvin Coleman (15-260, 1 TD). Tennessee High will look to establish the run, with McBrayer currently the Vikings’ leading rusher with 140 yards and three scores.
“They are very good up front, they have got a good defense. It will be tough, but I think if we can get good blocks we will be able to move the ball,” said Dowdell, who is glad to have Jaden Keller on his side. The talented junior has scored eight touchdowns, while averaging 17 yards every time he touches the football.
“He is something else. We haven’t had a guy like him in this program in a long time. He is one of a kind and since he is only a junior he is bringing a lot to this program. I can’t wait to see what he does next year.”
Next year can wait. These Vikings have put themselves in position for success this season.
“Hats off to our seniors and the leadership they have provided and not getting down from that first game,” said Mays, whose Vikings lost twice to the Pioneers last season, once in overtime in Bristol and finally in the postseason on a miserably cold and wet playoff night on the grass in Jonesborough. “We really learned a lot from the first game and changing things up and the kids have responded.
“We have had a good time, had a good run. The kids have played hard. It has been a fun season so far.”
They’ll hope for more fun tonight against the Hayden Chandley-coached Pioneers, who were rarely a success on the gridiron in the past, but are 19-1 in their last 20 games.
“I don’t remember a lot about that, but that doesn’t matter right now,” Dowdell said. “What matters now is that they are a good team and they will be a challenge. We have just got to play our best game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.