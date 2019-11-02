BRISTOL, Tenn. – Senior Night was a perfect 10 for Tennessee High.
Isaiah Smith, who wears No. 10 for the Vikings, scored four touchdowns in three different ways, leading Tennessee High to a 42-7 rout of Sullivan South on a cold Friday night at the Stone Castle to head into the postseason with a nine-game win streak.
Tennessee High (9-1) will host Knox Gibbs on Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles are 7-3, having won four straight, defeating defending 5A state champion Knox Central on Friday.
“It gets really serious [now]. We think we can go far in the playoffs, but we are going to take it one game at a time,” Smith said. “We have a lot to prepare for. I don’t know who we are playing. I don’t really focus on that, I just hope to come out, play a good game and come out with a dub [win] and keep going and hope to make it to state.”
It was all Vikings on this night, led by Smith, who scored on runs of 12 and 9 yards, caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole McBrayer and dashed 90 yards on the opening kickoff of the second half to put Tennessee High up 35-0.
“It was crazy. I wouldn’t have been able to do that without some key blocks on the kick return, Jaden [Keller] and a few other players had some good blocks,” Smith said. “The O-line had some good blocks on my screen that I ran and the other two were just powerful runs with some good blocks.
“It was nice, I had fun.”
Fun wouldn’t describe the night for Sullivan South (5-5), which had lost to 4A top-ranked Elizabethton by one point last week.
“They played well. That is a good football team, there is a reason they are the champions of 1-5A,” said Sullivan South head coach Justin Hilton, whose Rebels will travel to East Hamilton on Friday. “We are hoping that playing good teams like this will help us in the playoffs.”
Tennessee High’s defense, which has allowed single digits six times this season, had surrendered just 38 yards at halftime, and just 52 yards going into the final quarter. The Rebels finally scored against the backups in the final period on a 39-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Eli Jones.
“Coach [Tennessee defensive line coach Darryl] Shanks has pushed us as hard as he can,” Tennessee High senior Jordan Thompson said. “Before the game he said ‘I want our dogs to keep them under 100 yards’ and we did it.”
Tennessee High took advantage of a pair of Sullivan South turnovers, beginning on the game’s second possession when Thompson recovered a fumble at the Rebels’ 26-yard line. Three plays later, Smith rolled outside on the sweep and dashed into the end zone for the 6-0 lead.
Jacob Craft connected on all six of his extra point kicks.
“We had a hard week of preparation, we had a good week of practice,” Thompson said. “We knew they were going to be a physical team and we came out here and just played our best game, the best we could.”
After the Vikings took a 14-0 lead on a 23-yard scoring pass from McBrayer to Nathan Johnson, it was all No. 10, with plenty of help from his friends, including Keller, whose interception at the South 9-yard line set up Smith’s third score of the half.
“He is a special kid,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “If we can get him the ball in open space, not many people can run with him and he has great vision.”
Tennessee High added a final score on another short pass that Kelvin Coleman turned into 15-yard touchdown.
“I was really impressed with both sides of the football. Our defense got after them and got them off the field and that was one of the things we were worried about was being able to withstand their physicality,” Mays said. “I thought we were more physical and quicker and our offense getting scores, putting them behind the chains. That helped us out.”
Tennessee High returns to the postseason for a third straight season, playing host to the Eagles, who have won four straight and six of their last seven games.
“It is a different animal in the playoffs. Gibbs just beat Knox Central so we know they are going to be tough,” Mays said. “We are going to have a great week of practice and get ready for them.”
Since an opening season loss to Dobyns-Bennett, the Vikings have only been challenged once, that by David Crockett three weeks ago.
Expect these Vikings to be ready to play.
“It is a new season for us. We have got to start over and get to work,” Thompson said. “We have had a lot of good games this year.
“Every game we try to play better than we did the last one. We have just got to keep that mentality and keep the intensity up and I think we will be good.”
Sullivan South 0 0 0 7- 7
Tennessee High 7 21 7 7 - 42
Scoring
TH-Isaiah Smith 12 run (Jacob Craft kick)
TH-Nathan Johnson 23 pass from Cole McBrayer (Craft kick)
TH-Smith 15 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
TH-Smith 9 run (Craft kick)
TH-Smith 90 kick return (Craft kick)
TH-Kelvin Coleman 15 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
SS-Eli Jones 39 run (Eli Iacino kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: SS 5; TH 17. Rush-yards: SS 26-121; TH 20-139. Pass yards: SS 11; TH 180. Comp-Att-Int: SS 7-2-1; TH 15-24-0. Fumbles-lost: SS 4-1; TH 0-0. Penalty-yards: SS 2-10; TH 4-31. Punts-Avg: SS 4-41.8; TH 2-36.0.
