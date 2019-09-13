CASTLEWOOD, Va. – It is very early in the 2019 high school football season, but the Thomas Walker Pioneers took a big step in the Cumberland District on Friday night.
In a defensive struggle with points at a premium, Thomas Walker picked up a quality 14-12 road win at Castlewood to remain undefeated.
“I don’t have the words to describe this one,” Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson said. “I did everything I could to lose this game for my boys, every single time they bailed me out.”
Things definitely looked grim for the Pioneers when they rolled the dice on a 4th-and-2 at their own 28 late in the game. They fumbled the snap and dove on it, but turned the ball over on downs to Castlewood at the TW 25 with a little more than five minutes to play.
“I didn’t know if we could stop Castlewood, I didn’t have faith in my defense and I decided to go for it,” Johnson said. “I put the kids backs up against the wall in the red zone, but they played their butts off and won the game.”
The Blue Devils (1-2, 0-1) made one first down, getting to the 12. But then the wheels fell off. On a 3rd-and-8 a snap went awry for a loss of 15 yards and a fourth down pass was incomplete and the ball went back to the Pioneers.
Thomas Walker handed the ball off to workhorse junior running back Kenny Ball for a couple of carries to run out the clock. Ball finished with 90 rushing yards.
“This feels great,” Ball said. “I’ve never gotten a win at Castlewood before. I just did what I had to do. We had trouble getting things figured out, but we got enough for the win. It feels good to get the W.”
The play up front and the defenses controlled most of the game.
Thomas Walker (2-0, 1-0) scored twice in the second quarter on Jaron Warf’s touchdown plunge and an 80-yard kickoff return by Ball.
Sandwiched between those scores was a 31-yard touchdown run by Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen.
Neither team could score in the third quarter as defense and turnovers dominated. Both teams lost a fumble and Jacob Vance had an interception for Castlewood.
“This was old-school football,” Johnson said. “This was let’s lineup and see who is the bigger man. Honestly, it was back-and-forth the whole night, I didn’t know who the bigger man was going to be. They busted us in the mouth and we came back and busted them a couple times. This was just good football.”
Castlewood’s Ben Neece recovered a fumble late in the third quarter at the TW 44. It took only six plays for the Devils to punch it in as Jeremiah Allen scored on a two-yard rush. The try for two to tie the game failed and the Pioneers were able to cling to the two-point advantage, setting up the late defensive stand.
Castlewood had 261 yards of total offense, to only 174 for Thomas Walker. But the Pioneers kept the Devils out of the end zone when it counted.
“We drove the ball up the field again tonight,” Castlewood coach Chris Lark said. “Every time we had an opportunity to do something, we would have a bad snap, fumble it, or drop the ball. I told my team tonight we didn’t deserve to win this game. We had the opportunity, several opportunities, but hats off to Thomas Walker they took advantage of their opportunities.”
In a game dominated by line play, it was ironic that Caleb Yeary, a 5-foot-10, 125-pound kicker, was the difference in the game with his two PATs.
“Extra points,” Johnson said. “The kid [Yeary] came out two weeks late, he’s a basketball player, but he decided he wanted to come out and kick. I said that’s fine, we’ll let him kick. I’m glad we had him.”
Thomas Walker 0 14 0 0—14
Castlewood 0 6 0 6—12
Scoring Summary
TW—Warf 2 run (Yeary kick)
C—Allen 31 run (kick blocked)
TW—Ball 80 kickoff return (Yeary kick)
C—Allen 2 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: TW 8, C 14; Rushes-Yards: TW 34-80, C 34-197; Passing Yards: TW 94, C 64; Comp-Att-Int: TW 3-8-1, C 5-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: TW 2-1, C 4-1; Penalties-Yards: TW 4-40, C 7-45; Punts-Average: TW 3-32.7, C 3-34.3.
