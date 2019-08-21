BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Will Nottingham has patiently been waiting his turn to play quarterback for the Sullivan Central Cougars.
That time is now.
Nottingham will call signals for the Cougars on Friday when Sullivan North visits Bernie Webb Field for the first game of the season.
“I have been waiting for two years,” said Nottingham, during the team’s media day late last month. “I have been dying to get into it and start playing quarterback.”
Expect Nottingham to use his arm.
“Will likes to throw the ball, Will likes to throw the ball deep,” Sullivan Central fourth year head coach Chris Steger said. “He hasn’t even seen a deep ball he didn’t like. He likes to crank it deep and those kids like running that deep route.
“We will do that. We have thrown the ball since I have got here. I believe in it and the kids enjoy it so we will keep trying to push it and go from there.”
That is good news for Nottingham, who watched behind Jackson Harrison last season, as the Cougars snapped a 36-game losing skid that dated back to 2015. Now they want more.
“Now that we have got that first win we know what it feels like,” Nottingham said. “Every day we are just working for that same feeling as many times as we can every week.”
he 5-foot-9, 166-pound junior wasn’t always a quarterback. It just happened by necessity during the middle of a seventh grade game.
“Honestly, it is really amazing the transformation he had. When he was in seventh grade he had been playing linebacker and another kid on the team got hurt,” Steger said. “They said ‘who wants to go in’. He raised his hand, he went in there and ever since he has just kind of took the ball and ran with it at quarterback.”
Nottingham put in the work to be ready when his chance did come.
“Making sure you get every rep in the weight room, making sure every sprint, working extra, coming in on weekends,” Nottingham said. “We have been doing challenges out here with CrossFit type stuff so it is a lot, but it will be worth it.”
Steger has been impressed by Nottingham’s attention to detail, working closely with offensive coordinator Brian Barbour.
“He really works at his craft. He is down here by himself working on the weekends,” Steger said. “He goes to a lot of camps in the summer, he is always trying to improve. He spends a lot of extra time with Coach Barbour watching film.
“He doesn’t always have to be here and he is striving for that because he wants to be the best that he can be. We are real proud of where he is at and we think he can do a lot of good things for us.”
hat will begin on Friday for the Cougars, with Nottingham understanding the responsibilities that come with being a quarterback.
“I love being the leader,” he said. “Just knowing that everything is on me and the pressure is off of everybody else. If I mess up it is on me.”
Nottingham has plenty of help. There are several talented offensive returnees for the Cougars, including Joey Byrd and Nick Harrison in the backfield, a receiving corps that includes Preston Staubus, along with an offensive line paced by center anchor Alex Booher.
“I feel like we have got a lot of returners. We lost an offensive lineman and wide receiver, but we have got a lot of returners,” Nottingham said. “We are looking pretty good on offense and have got a strong linebacker corps on defense so I think we are going to do pretty good.
“I am pretty confident in what we have got going here. We have got some good linemen, good wide receivers that can catch the ball. I think this season we might surprise some people.”
That is definitely the goal ahead, with the Cougars focused on really big goals.
“I want an explosive offense, I would say, and a few wins,” said Nottingham, who was talking playoffs, something the Cougars haven’t achieved since 2003. “That is a huge expectation. I feel like for sure we can make it to the playoffs this season. I feel like can even win our conference.
“Our big goal is to win the conference. That is what we have been working on, that is our goals every time we do a lift. That is what we are thinking about is conference and making it to the playoffs. That is our goal.”