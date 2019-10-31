Northeastern Conference
Elizabethton at Sullivan Central
Last meeting: Elizabethton 51, Sullivan Central 13 (Oct. 25, 2018, at Elizabethton, Tenn.)
No matter what happens tonight, it’s been a much-improved season for the Cougars, who have won two games for the first time since finishing 3-7 in 2014…Elizabethton (9-0), the top-ranked 4A team in Tennessee, can finish its first undefeated regular season since 1951…The 14 points the Cyclones (2-7) scored in last week’s one-point thriller against Sullivan South was the fewest points Elizabethton has scored this season…Cade Maupin, who transferred to Elizabethton from Dobyns-Bennett prior to this school year, has been the catalyst for Shawn Witten’s high-powered offense that averages 31.3 points a game, including a 24-21 win over then-No. 1 Greeneville two weeks ago…Will Nottingham has led the Cougars’ pass-happy attack this season, although they have been held to less than 20 points in four its last five games against a tough slate of opponents.
Prediction: Elizabethton 56, Sullivan Central 13.
Greeneville at Sullivan East
Last meeting: Greeneville 61, Sullivan East 3 (Oct. 25, 2018, at Greeneville, Tenn.)
Sullivan East picked up its first win of the season last week, a 221-14 win over Sullivan North…The Patriots lone win in 2018 was also against the Raiders…Greeneville has won the last two 4A state championships, and will open the postseason next week…The Greene Devils (7-2) have two losses by a combined five points…Speedy Mason Hayworth sparked the Patriots past the Raiders last Friday, running for 127 yards, including an 80-yard scamper for a first quarter touchdown…Sullivan East finished with 301 yards on offense, with Dylan White throwing for a touchdown to Lake Mullins, and Hunter Brown adding a score on the ground…
Drew Gregg will lead the Greene Devils at quarterback, while Mason Gudger and Ty Youngblood are among the numerous offensive weapons for Gregg.
Prediction: Greeneville 60, Sullivan East 12.
Cumberland District
J.I. Burton at Rye Cove
Last meeting: J.I. Burton 41, Rye Cove 0 (Oct. 26, 2018 in Norton, Va.)
J.I. Burton has won six straight games by double digits. In other words, the Raiders are rolling. … Rye Cove has won four games for the second straight season. That’s a big deal when you consider the Eagles won four games total from 2013-17. “Being .500 with two games to go is great,” said Rye Cove coach Cheyenne Osborne. “Our kids have done a great job at winning the games we’ve had a chance to win.” … Mason Hardin (852 rushing yards, 236 passing yards, 88 total points) has been the leader for Rye Cove, while Tyler Darnell has caught eight passes for 144 yards with four scores. … J.I. Burton should win big again.
Prediction: J.I. Burton 49, Rye Cove 14
Twin Springs at Thomas Walker
Last meeting: Thomas Walker 35, Twin Springs 12 (Oct. 25, 2018 in Nickelsville, Va.)
It will be interesting to see how Thomas Walker responds after the Pioneers were throttled by Eastside, 37-12, last Friday. It was TW’s first loss to a VHSL opponent this season. … Kenny Ball (1,010 rushing yards, 164 receiving yards) and Zack Kidwell (905 passing yards) continue to lead the way for Thomas Walker’s offense. Jaron Warf, Logan Ely, Ethan Hounshell and Jason Cowden spearhead the defense. … Twin Springs (4-4) has quadrupled last season’s win total as Corbin Kilgore (134 carries, 769 yards, nine touchdowns), Mason Elliott (412 passing yards), Christian Hinkle (10 catches, 270 yards, six TDs) and Conner Gilmer (56 tackles) are playmakers for the vastly improved Titans. … “[Twin Springs] Coach [Keith] Warner has done an outstanding job with the kids he has,” said Thomas Walker coach Nick Johnson. “They play hard from start to finish. As a coach that is the most important thing you can get from your players. Kilgore is a hard-nosed player who doesn’t shy away from contact. We will have our hands full this week with a much-improved team.”
Prediction: Thomas Walker 32, Twin Springs 20
Mountain 7 District
John Battle at Lee High
Last meeting: John Battle 20, Lee High 14 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Bristol, Va.)
Lee High, which finished last season with six straight losses, has not come close to winning this year. The Generals have allowed 106 points in their past two games and have not allowed less than 41 points in a game all season. .. Since dropping a 9-7 heartbreaker at Marion on Sept. 20, John Battle has allowed an average of 47 points per game in four straight losses. Senior Zane Poe and junior Gabe Blaylock have scored three touchdowns apiece for the Trojans. John Battle does have eight touchdown passes among three quarterbacks.
Prediction: John Battle 24, Lee High 13
Wise County Central at Gate City
Last meeting: Wise Central 22, Gate City 21, overtime (Oct. 26, 2019 in Wise, Va.)
Wise Central trailed 14-0 to Gate City at halftime last season. The Warriors rallied behind C.J.Crabtree, who rushed for 131 yards and provided the decisive two-point conversion in overtime. …Crabtree has been even more productive this season as a junior, compiling 1,285 yards rushing with 112 total points. Sophomore Ethan Mullins has thrown for 609 yards. …This is the regular season finale for Gate City, which has averaged 52 points en route to three straight wins. Relentless running back Michael Calhoun (6-0, 255) leads the Blue Devils with 11 touchdowns while 5-9 sophomore Carson Jenkins (nine TDs) and junior quarterback Luke Reed (40 points, five TD passes) and 5-foot-6, 130-pound senior running back Levi Rhoton (29 points) have also been productive. … Chris Akers resigned as Gate City head coach last season on the Monday following this game.
Prediction: Wise County Central 28, Gate City 21
Southwest District
Marion at Virginia High
Last meeting: Virginia High 27, Marion 12 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Marion, Va.)
Virginia High generated 343 yards, including 305 rushing, to defeat Marion last season. … Marion features sophomore receiver Bradley Thomas (four touchdowns) and durable senior quarterback Tanner Tate, who has thrown for nine scores. … Virginia High has been in rebuilding mode for weeks, but sophomore running back Stevie Thomas (11 TD, over 950 yards rushing) continues to be productive. Thomas rushed for 231-yards last week against Lebanon, but the VHS defense allowed 381 total yards.
Prediction: Marion 21, Virginia High 14
Richlands at Lebanon
Last meeting: Richlands 52, Lebanon 18 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Richlands, Va.)
Richlands built a 52-0 third quarter lead in this matchup last season, but running back Seth Stanley provided a highlight for Lebanon with 259 yards rushing and two scores on 23 carries. ... After opening the season with seven straight losses, Lebanon found success with an old-school Power I formation last week against Virginia High. With Logan Smith and Alden Ward combining for 316 yards, the Pioneers compiled 366 yards rushing in a 28-20 win. … Richlands trailed Graham 14-7 in last week’s SWD showdown before falling 37-10. Senior Levi Forrest has scored 60 points for Richlands, with 11 field goals.
Prediction: Richlands 42, Lebanon 0
Non-District
Auburn at Hurley
Last meeting: First meeting
Two tough losses in a row – a triple-overtime setback to Honaker and a 28-22 heartbreaker at Holston – have hurt Hurley’s playoff chances and this is a must-win for the Rebels. … Matt Blankenship (952 yards), John Matt Justus (644 yards) and Dustin Stinson (403 yards) are the leaders of Hurley’s rugged rushing attack. … The Auburn Eagles (4-5) are paced by the duo of Payson Kelley and Carson East, who have combined for 1,242 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. “Auburn is one of the most physical and most talented teams we have seen this year,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “We have to make sure that we play physical and win the line of scrimmage.” … Auburn is in for a long bus ride to Buchanan County and Hurley will have the homefield advantage at “The Cliff.” Look for Blankenship to surpass the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
Prediction: Hurley 24, Auburn 20
Grundy at Tazewell
Last meeting: Grundy 36, Tazewell 22 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Grundy, Va.)
Jamir Blevins, who is currently at Graham, passed for 219 yards for Tazewell last season against Grundy as the Bulldogs opened a 22-6 lead in the second quarter. The Golden Wave rallied for the win behind a 373-yard rushing effort. … Despite an assortment of injuries to skill players, Tazewell accumulated 534 yards last week in a 61-21 win over Marion. Junior Josiah Jordan provided five touchdowns for Tazewell, which is in line for a 7-3 record. … “Tazewell has the ability to strike quick with multiple threats running the ball,” Grundy coach Craig Plymal said. “We must tackle better.”
Prediction: Tazewell 32, Grundy 13
Holston at Eastside
Last meeting: Holston 52, Eastside 36 (Oct. 25, 2018 in Damascus, Va.)
This game has major playoff implications as the winner can wrap up a postseason invitation. … Eastside has won three straight with Grayson Whited, Will Stansberry, Nick Raymond, Evan Bellamy, Bryson Shepherd and Brayden Mullins leading the way. … Holston’s roller-coaster season opened with three wins, was followed by three straight defeats and then the current two-game winning streak for the Cavaliers. … Holston quarterback Quaheim Brooks has passed for 807 yards and 11 touchdowns with Logan Walden (16 receptions, 358 yards, five TDs) becoming his most reliable target. … Lane Blevins has made 99 tackles, Jordan Ezzell has rushed for 375 yards and Trent Johnson has emerged as a threat returning kicks for Holston. … This should come down to the wire.
Prediction: Eastside 28, Holston 25
Northwood at Honaker
Last meeting: Honaker 62, Northwood 23 (Oct. 26, 2018 in Saltville, Va.)
That Honaker won the Black Diamond District title is impressive when you consider the players currently sidelined with injuries for the Tigers. Quarterback Levi Miller (knee), wide receiver/safety Luke Goodie (broken ankle), offensive tackle Lucas O’Quinn (broken leg), wide receiver/safety Trajon Boyd (shoulder), running back/linebacker Blake Casey (shoulder), offensive guard/defensive tackle Travis Musick (groin), offensive lineman Peyton Hess (ankle) and center/defensive end Hunter Goodie (knee) are all banged up. … The reliable quartet of Trevor Dye, Chandler Hubbard, J.C. Horn and Dylan Casey are the leaders for the Tigers. Dye will likely become Honaker’s career rushing leader this evening. … Northwood has been blanked in its last three games and the Panthers have scored just seven touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Honaker 33, Northwood 12
Twin Valley at Castlewood
Last meeting: Castlewood 40, Twin Valley 14 (Oct. 26, 2012 in Keen Mountain, Va.)
Castlewood showed how much it has improved last Friday against J.I. Burton, leading 7-6 at halftime in an eventual 28-7 setback. The Blue Devils are up to fifth in the Region 1D playoff power points rating scale. … Jeremiah Allen continues to lead Castlewood in rushing (711 yards) and tackles (74) and is one of Region 1D’s elite two-way players. … Castlewood can clinch its first winning season since 2016 tonight and first-year head coach Chris Lark deserves major props for his team’s inspired play.
Prediction: Castlewood 50, Twin Valley 15
