Thad Wells isn’t nervous about replacing a coaching legend. He has done it before.
“It is different for sure in terms of going to your hometown, but at least I have been around that before,” said Wells, who was appointed as Richlands’ new football coach on Thursday.
Wells replaced 40-year veteran Dave Crist at Blacksburg in 2015. He led the Bruins to the VHSL Class 3 state championship the next season. Wells will now take over at Richlands for Greg Mance, who spent the last 23 years molding the Blue Tornado into one of the most successful programs in Virginia.
“I think that old thought of replacing a legend is just a created fear in people to keep them away from things they may desire in life,” said Wells, a 2005 Richlands graduate, who served as Mance’s quarterback during the Tornado’s 11-2 season in ‘04. “Coach Mance will forever be a legend in Richlands. I played for him and I know exactly the amount of effort that he put into that program along with the other coaches.”
Football has long been king in Southwest Virginia and that definitely holds true to Richlands. Wells knows there will be plenty of expectations for the Blue Tornado.
“I have got to be me, but this is not my program and this was never Coach Mance’s program,” Wells said. “It is Richlands’ program and we are just the leaders for a certain period of time. I will be gone one day just like the next coach will be gone one day and it is our job to do what is best for the school and the community, not necessarily what is best for us individually as people.”
Wells takes over a program that recorded 205 victories under Mance, including 12 Southwest District crowns, eight regional titles and the Blue Tornado has played in five state championship games, winning it all in 2006.
“I think the biggest thing to kind of portray is I am unbelievably excited to return home,” Wells said. “My wife and I are excited to serve the Richlands community through the football team and we are so hopeful and believe so much in the future of Richlands.”
Wells played two years at Emory & Henry before getting degrees from Radford and Liberty. He spent four years as an assistant coach, three under Mance and one more at Virginia High before getting his first head coaching position at Colleton Prep in South Carolina in 2014.
He stayed one year before spending the next three at Blacksburg, taking the 2016 team to the Class 3 state title after starting the season with a 2-4 mark. He spent two seasons in the NASCAR hotbed of Mooresville, playing in the toughest conference in North Carolina.
Then came word that Mance had stepped down to accept a coaching position in South Carolina.
“I think we were all surprised in the sense that you knew he had put so much of his life into this program and that he absolutely had deserved something else like this,” Wells said. “You always think in the back of your mind that it might happen this year, but until it happens you just think he is always going to be there.
“My wife and I just kept on living our life and building our family and building our careers and all that. Then when it came open it was time to sit down and think about things.”
Getting home was certainly a big part of his decision. His wife, Rachel, is also a native of Richlands, and they have three children, ages 5, 3 and 1. Their parents and grandparents also still live in Richlands.
“This is a desire thing in the sense of being a part of a community that raised me and my wife…,” Wells said.” Just the ability to come home and raise our children with our family and to be part of a community that helped develop me, we are just coming home to serve the community.”
Wells isn’t sure when a move will happen. He still has teaching duties in North Carolina, currently teaching online classes due to the coronavirus. He plans to meet with Richlands staff members and players virtually through technology.
“It is going to be different, but you can come into that with a closed mind and look at all the negatives or you can think about the positives and the opportunities,” Wells said. “We are going to make do with it, but at the same time I want to stress what is going on in this world is way more important than any type of football program. There are a lot of people struggling in this county right now and we always try to keep that in the forefront of our minds.”
Wells will take over a program that is known for its creativity and he plans to continue that ability to adapt to personnel.
“My coaching philosophy starts with growing individuals. I believe that good teams are made up of good people so we will put everything in my players to make them good people, first and foremost off the field,” Wells said. “You have got to look at the big picture and understand Coach Mance did a tremendous job of adapting to his players and we will continue to do that.”
He does see some potential in the Blue Tornado, who were 6-5 last season.
“I have watched film of Richlands, not a lot. I have watched literally maybe an hour’s worth over the last couple of weeks so I don’t really know that much,” Wells said. “I do know there is talent there, there is some size there, there are some players there that I do believe can win football games for sure.”
Wells is anxious to get back to Richlands, and possibly finally lay down some roots after so many moves in recent years. Just don’t expect him to get too comfortable.
“That is the big motivation in all of this is to come back home,” Wells said. “ It is not like we plan on relaxing. We know this is a hard job that you have got to put a lot of effort into and we intend to put in all the effort it takes.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
