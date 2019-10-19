JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. - The Vikings made their point.
Cole McBrayer plunged into the end zone from one yard out with 15 seconds left in the game, lifting Tennessee High to a thrilling 28-21 Mountain Lakes Conference victory at David Crockett on Friday night.
Not only did Tennessee High (7-1, 5-0) win its seventh straight game, but the Vikings also moved into first place in the Mountain Lakes with one league contest remaining next Friday against Cherokee.
“We have still got a lot of work to do, Cherokee is a tough ball club with [Collin] Trent at quarterback,” Tennessee High coach Mike Mays said. “We are going to celebrate this one tonight and we are going to get ready Sunday for Cherokee.”
David Crockett (6-1, 3-1) entered with a high-powered offense and ranked fourth in Class 5A in Tennessee. The Vikings came in looking for a respect of their own.
“We came out here to prove something and we did just that,” McBrayer said. “I am proud of our team, both sides, defense and offense, it was an all-around good game.”
It was better than good. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams were tied at 14 at halftime and 21 going into the fourth period.
Few had given Tennessee High hopes entering the game, but the Vikings were determined, evidenced by hard running from McBrayer, who ran for 70 yards and two scores and Kelvin Coleman, who scored twice, taking a screen pass from McBrayer, breaking tackles and dashing 30 yards to tie the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Coleman broke more tackles on the opening drive of the third quarter, running 46 yards for another score and a 21-14 Tennessee High lead.
“We worked our butts off in the weight room every day and we just wanted it,” Mays said. “They have got a great ball team that wanted it too, but we just wanted it more tonight. Our kids just fought and scrapped and clawed and did what they had to do.”
David Crockett, which managed just a net eight yards on the ground, scored first in the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge by Ronquille Joyner. The Vikings answered with two scores, the scoring pass to Coleman and a 4-yard run from McBrayer.
The Pioneers tied it going into the break on a 43-yard strike from talented quarterback Cade Larkins for a 14-14 score, but David Crockett struggled the entire game trying to attack the Tennessee High defense, which controlled the game in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“When a team controls the line of scrimmage like that did for so much of the night, it is hard to do anything,” said David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley, whose Pioneers threw for 249 yards, with 132 of those coming on two plays. “We couldn’t throw the ball vertically down the field because we couldn’t protect and we couldn’t really stop them...
“Credit their guys, they came out and wanted it more than our kids. We got out-coached, we got out-played and hats off to them. We had some things not go our way, but that is the way it is going to be sometimes.”
Reece Proffitt picked off a Larkins pass three plays after Coleman’s third quarter touchdown. The Vikings drove the ball inside the Pioneers’ 20-yard line, but Kollie recovered a fumble by Isaiah Smith.
Three plays later, Larkins got away from pressure on a 3rd and 19 and connected with Donta Hackler, one of many talented receivers for the Pioneers, who turned the pass into a 89-yard score to tie the score going into the final period.
“They do have talent, they have really good talent, but I mean I think we have just as good of talent as them,” McBrayer said. “I am proud of our guys.”
Tennessee High had the ball for most of the fourth quarter, driving to the David Crockett 6 before Jacob Craft was wide right on a 23-yard field goal with 6:06 left in the game. They got another opportunity set up with 1:57 to play when Larkins rolled out, trying to elude pressure and overthrew his receiver, with Smith picking it off at the Pioneers’ 24-yard line.
“Isaiah had a couple of bad plays and he got down himself,” Mays said. “We talk about responding to adversity. I said this is your chance to respond and get back in there and keep fighting. That is why football is so great, teaching you in life just keep fighting and bad things are going to happen and just continue fighting.”
David Crockett was hampered by several penalties down the stretch, including an unsportsmanlike and personal foul call that eventually had the Vikings on the Pioneers’ 7 with 34 seconds to go. The two teams combined for nearly 200 yards in penalty yards.
McBrayer, who was effective running the ball up the middle ran for six yards to the one, and then followed that up with another plunge, and waited for the touchdown to be confirmed.
“It took them a while to call it, but I knew I was over the plane,” McBrayer said. “I was worried they weren’t going to call a touchdown, but they did so I am just happy for that, it was awesome.”
David Crockett was led by Larkins with 249 yards, most of which went to Kollie (7-115) and Hackler (4-107). Joyner was a non-factor outside of the touchdown, finishing with negative yards on the ground. The Pioneers were also hampered when defensive standout Johnny Loyd was injured. He stopped McBrayer on a 4th and 1 early in the game, a play that ultimately led to the Joyner touchdown.
“Unfortunately we didn’t find a way to win tonight, but this might be good for us,” Chandley said. “We might be brought down to earth a little bit and give us some motivation going forward.”
Tennessee High, which lost twice to David Crockett last season, including by three points in the regular season and 32-0 on a muddy field in the postseason, came in confident, and played like it for most of the game.
“I was just really thinking about that regular season game,” McBrayer said. “We came down here in the playoffs and we just didn’t prepare right, we weren’t ready for those conditions.
“It definitely did make us mad and make us have a chip on our shoulder. We just fought through it today.”
Tennessee High 0 14 7 7 - 28
David Crockett 0 14 7 0 – 21
Scoring Summary
DC-Joyner 1 run (Gouge kick)
THS-Coleman 30 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
THS-McBrayer 4 run (Craft kick)
DC-Kollie 43 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
THS-Coleman 46 run (Craft kick)
DC-Hackler 89 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
THS-McBrayer 1 run (Craft kick)
Team stats
First Downs: TH 18; DC 12. Rush-yards: TH 53-225; DC 15-8. Pass Yards: TH 106; DC 249. Comp-Att-Int: TH 10-20-1; DC 13-24-1. Fumbles-Lost: TH 2-1; DC 2-1. Penalty-Yards: TH 9-104; DC 10-77. Punts-Avg: TH 2-43.5; DC 6-29.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.