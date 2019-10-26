BRISTOL, Tenn. – The wait is over.
It had been 10 years since Tennessee High won a conference championship, and few expected that streak to end prior to this season.
“I think this is a lot bigger than we expected because we came into the season and nobody really expected us to do anything,” THS senior lineman Nolan Wishon said. “We came in losing a lot of seniors. We are here right now, conference champs, haven’t lost at home, this is big time for us. An eight-game win streak.”
Cherokee scored first and No. 8 ranked Tennessee High scored the rest, rolling to the Mountain Lakes Conference championship with a convincing 49-7 rout of Cherokee on a rainy homecoming Friday night at the Stone Castle.
“I am really excited,” Tennessee High senior Reece Proffitt said. “It is something we haven’t done in 10 years so it is pretty cool.”
It was all Tennessee High from the second quarter on, as the Vikings claimed its first conference title since 2009.
“I was pretty young then,” said Proffitt, with a smile. “I think we just knew we lost a lot of seniors and we heard everyone saying we weren’t going to do good. We were just really motivated to put in the work every day and just get it done.”
Cherokee (6-3, 3-2), which had a punt blocked on the opening series by Connor Bailey, was able to turn the Vikings over on downs and then drove 63 yards on 11 plays to take a 7-0 first quarter lead on a 4-yard run by Collin Trent, a possession highlighted by a terrific diving catch by Austin Hamblen for 45 yards. Peter Egbert added the conversion kick for the 7-0 lead.
“They had two weeks to prepare. We knew that and a good coach like Cody Baugh and a great quarterback like that, they had a good little scheme and they were kind of reading some things inside,” Mays said. “It took us a little bit. We could have scored early and started some momentum, but they got the ball back and were able to hit us on a long pass and a couple of runs, but we made some adjustments.”
Cherokee managed just 17 net yards and one first down after the opening quarter. Trent, who returned from injury, finished with 75 yards, while the Chiefs had just 31 on the ground. Proffitt and Kelvin Coleman each had interceptions that set up second quarter touchdowns for the Vikings, who took a 28-7 lead into the break.
“I think our coaches really emphasize to us being the toughest team in the conference,” said Wishon, who has committed to play next fall at East Tennessee State. “We want to be the most physical team in here and we want them to know it. I think this season, you take out the first game, people know who the most physical team in the conference is.”
Tennessee High (8-1, 6-0) mixed the run and pass with effectiveness. Cole McBrayer, who ran for a pair of one-yard scores, was 9-for-11 for 208 yards through the air, connecting with seven different receivers, two apiece to Isaiah Smith – both for touchdowns – and Kelvin Coleman, who had a 34-yard catch on a deflected pass that set up the Vikings first score.
McBrayer, who was honored as homecoming king at halftime, scored again late in the period, a score set up on a shovel pass that Trevor Dowdell turned into a 61-yard gain down to the 1.
The Vikings also ran for 239 yards, with 14 different runners carrying the pigskin, led by McBrayer’s 71 and 65 for Levon Montgomery. Bailey, Bryce Snyder and backup quarterback Steven Johnson also had touchdowns on the ground.
Jacob Craft was perfect on all seven of his extra point attempts, and his last three kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
“We try to distribute the wealth a little bit, try not to get any players mad about it,” Wishon said. “We have so many athletes on the field, they can’t guard everybody.”
Tennessee High, which will conclude its regular season next Friday by playing host to Sullivan South, will enter the 5A playoffs as a top seed from Region 1 the following week.
“They doubted us and our kids worked really hard, they come to practice and work hard every day,” Mays said. “They just respond, this group just comes out and just plays ball. They just love each other, they don’t care who gets the credit. Somebody steps up every different game.
Just hats off to the kids. We have a lot of character on the team and it shows.
“We have got one more. We will play as good as we can play next week and then get ready for the playoffs.”
The Vikings like their position going in.
“We have got a little momentum coming forward,” Wishon said. “It feels great, it feels great to be a Viking.”
Clinching a championship isn’t bad way to cap off homecoming.
“That is special,” Proffitt said.
Tennessee High volleyball standout Evie Cozart was chosen as homecoming queen.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Cherokee 7 0 0 0 - 7
Tennessee High 0 28 14 7 - 49
Scoring Summary
CH-Collin Trent 4 run (Peter Egbert kick)
TH-Cole McBrayer 1 run (Jacob Craft kick)
TH-Isaiah Smith 6 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
TH-Connor Bailey 6 run (Craft kick)
TH-McBrayer 1 run (Craft kick)
TH-Smith 18 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
TH-Bryce Snyder 2 run (Craft kick)
TH-Steven Johnson 10 run (Craft kick)
Team Statistics
First downs: CH 5; TH 16. Rush-yards: CH 22-31; TH 38-239. Pass yards: CH 75; TH 208. Comp-Att-Int: CH 7-14-2; TH 9-13-0. Fumbles-lost: CH 0-0; TH 0-0. Penalty-yards: CH 4-26; TH 6-59. Punts-Avg: CH 5-25.4; TH 0-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.