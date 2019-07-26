BRISTOL, Tenn. – Football is back and Tennessee High senior Jordan Thompson couldn’t be happier.
“It feels great. I love football. I would love to be out here all the time,” he said. “The best thing is being out here fighting with my brothers.”
His wish for more football has come true as preparations for the 2019 season have begun.
“I love it,” he said, with a smile. “If I had a choice, I would be on the field every play.”
A right guard on offense and nose guard on defense, Thompson will play a key role in the season ahead as the only starting offensive lineman returning for the Vikings.
“You could say it puts pressure on me, but mainly it gives me a leadership role and allows me to show the other guys what to do,” Thompson said. “We have a good group of young’uns coming in and they are going to be good.”
Tennessee High finished with an 8-4 record last season, winning at South Doyle for its first playoff win since 2014 before falling to David Crockett 32-0 on a cold, rainy November night, a team the Vikings fell to during the regular season in overtime.
“It is always difficult when you lose the last game,” Tennessee High head coach Mike Mays said. “Weather conditions, I didn’t feel like we played as good as we could play. I thought Crockett played an outstanding game. It was a combination of things. I would have liked to have gone further. You are never pleased with the outcome unless you win the last one, but I thought we had a really good season.”
The ingredients are there for more, with several skilled returnees, including second year quarterback Cole McBrayer, 6-foot-6, 240-pound East Tennessee State commit Nolan Wishon and a slew of talented backs, led by Jayden Keller, who Mays says is “going to be a special kid.”
“I think [McBrayer] had a tremendous amount to do with our success last year with the way he came in and just took control of things. A great leader, a great kid,” Mays said. “[Wishon] has really taken that leadership role. He can help us on defense, and he is doing a great job on offense.”
There’s more, including the inside linebacker duo of Bryce Snyder and Connor Bailey, along with Jason Dhooghe and Damian Duff at defensive end. Trevor Dowdell, Kelvin Coleman and Isaiah Smith – who missed part of last season with a broken wrist – will join Keller in the backfield and will also contribute on defense.
We have got some guys that made all-conference coming back. We are excited about that, and they just need to be able to push and be leaders,” said Mays, who said the Vikings have as much speed as they have had, perhaps during his seven-year tenure as head coach. “That is the biggest thing that is affecting us this year. We just had such a great group of leaders last year and now guys that have been following need to step into those leadership roles. Every day we are pushing those guys to become better leaders.”
Thompson learned last season just how important that leadership can be.
“We had a fantastic team, we had a fantastic group of seniors,” he said. “They were the best leaders I have seen in my life. They got us through the games, kept us motivated and we had a lot of team chemistry last year and that is what got us through…
“I think we have some leaders on this team that can carry us and I believe the younger group below us, they want to play and they want to win.”
Tennessee High opens its season on Aug. 23 with a visit to Dobyns-Bennett, which is part of a non-conference slate that also includes Virginia High, Abingdon and Sullivan South. The Vikings were tested early last year as well, traveling to eventual Class 5 state champion Knox Central and returning home with a win.
“We went to Knoxville last year and played the state champions and beat them,” said Mays, who has 51 varsity players, grades 10 through 12, and another 21 freshmen on the squad. “If you put D-B in Week 5, it might be a little bit different story because now this is giving us a little bit more time to prepare. We are going to go up there and compete.
“It is going to be a tough game for us, we know that. It is a numbers game, it is a size game, but these guys want to compete and we are excited about the opportunity to go over there and play.”
That is far from the only test for the Vikings, who will be looking at what Mays calls several “electric games” in the season ahead, with David Crockett and Daniel Boone expected to be the favorites in the Mountain Lakes Conference.
“We have a lot of tough people we go against this year, but I believe if we put in the work these next couple of weeks and get better, I think we will have a real good year,” Thompson said.
While it has been 2009 since the Vikings last won a conference crown, Mays expects Tennessee High to be a “sleeper team” heading into the season.
“I said this last year if we play as good as we can play we can have a chance to win any game we are going to play,” Mays said. “We lost to Crockett in the playoffs, but the regular season we lost in overtime, missed a field goal. Against Boone we had the ball on the 6 to win it, two plays and we didn’t get it done.
“If we taking care of the little things I think that will help at the end of games and we will be able to finish and win those games. I think we are going to be right there in the mix.”
That is Thompson’s hope as well, who has his plans sets for the season ahead.
“To grow as a team, to get closer as a team and to win as many football games as we can,” he said.