TAZEWELL, Va. – It’s been said that every dog has its day.
The Bulldogs think their time has come.
“We are ready. We are coming, we are going to be different this year,” Tazewell junior running back Chancellor Harris said. “I can feel it, the atmosphere in practice is different.
“We have more people out, we have had more people putting in the hard work so I feel like we have got a good shot to run the table this year.”
Those are big words for a team that has won just five games over the last two seasons, but Harris and his fellow juniors have gotten lots of playing experience, and they are confident those results should begin to show.
“Most of those guys have not just started last year, they have started since they were freshmen,” Tazewell head coach J’me Harris said. “We have got guys who have had 20 starts already and haven’t even walked into the high school for their junior year.”
That experience has Harris thinking big for this season. Tazewell last had a winning season or hosted a home playoff game in 2008.
“We want a home playoff game,” said Harris, who adjusted the weightlifting and conditioning program to alleviate the 17 injuries the depth-shy Bulldogs had last season.
Other issues that must be solved to reach those goals is line play - with only two offensive linemen back - and slowing down the opposition, something that has been a problem in recent seasons.
“Defense has been a struggle in the past and we are trying to put more of our focus in the defense,” said Chancellor Harris, who is a defensive back for the Bulldogs. “We have got to be more excited to play defense, we just can’t think of it as a chore, we have got to take it serious and put in the work.”
Tazewell has definitely worked in preparation for this season. The James C. Ramey Athletic Center has been a busy place, from early mornings to deep into the nights.
“We have got probably eight or nine guys squatting over 400 pounds so we are really impressed with where our weight room numbers are,” J’me Harris said. “We are just hoping that it translates onto the field.”
His son, Chancellor, has been a workout warrior, but so have many of his classmates, including 6-foot-7, 295-pound junior lineman Josh Herndon, who has done his part to help Harris come within 400 yards of Quentin Reed for second on the school’s all-time rushing list. John Rainey is still a distant first.
Josh has been phenomenal in the offseason, coming at 6 a.m. and busting weights with us,” Chancellor Harris said. “We have had some new guys step up that last year were on the verge and they are putting in that extra work and they are getting there now, they are hitting their peak. We have got some good O-line coming out.”
They will be a key to success for the Bulldogs, along with that defense, which will need to be stingier for wins to follow.
“A lot of it for us is going to come down to the line and the way we play defense,” J’me Harris said. “We have been able to score points the last two years even with them being freshmen at the skill positions.
“Our thing is we haven’t been able to stop anybody. Stopping the run, teams have just come in here and ran the ball at us. Right now we think with our front seven that we are going to be more apt to being able to stop the run and get after some people.”
Tazewell definitely has the athletes, not just Harris and Herndon, but juniors like Josiah Jordan, Jayden Taylor and possible starting quarterback Gavin Nunley are among those poised to turn the Bulldogs’ fortunes on the gridiron in a new direction.
“The quarterback play, I have been proud of both the dudes that are getting back there getting reps,” said Chancellor Harris, who will take handoffs from Nunley or Jared Mullins after last year’s starter Jamir Blevins transferred to Bluefield. “They have been doing a great job, a phenomenal job. Both have stepped into big shoes and put in hard work and are competing and I love it.”
They aren’t the only ones. Harris is joined the backfield by speedy sophomore Mike Jones, while Jordan is a talented receiver, who played quarterback at times last season. The Herndon-led line returns Octavius Pridgen, with the other three spots up for grabs.
The return from injury by linemen Anthony Davis and Hagen Cochran will be a big lift to the Tazewell defense.
“Our guys in the backfield, they are really good. The guys up front besides me, they are all really good,” Herndon said. “We are bigger up front, we are bigger in the backfield, we are bigger everywhere. We are getting faster and stronger and have been more agile.”
Several Bulldogs are receiving Division I recruiting interest, including Harris, Jordan, Taylor and Herndon, who would love continue playing at the University of Virginia. Wake Forest and Virginia Tech are also in the running for his services.
College can wait. Herndon has two years of high school football left, and he’s looking to make the best of it.
“I love football. I have been playing since I was 4 years old,” said Herndon, who bench presses more than 300 pounds. “All of the guys out here, we have all played together since we have been in little league so we have got a great core group.”
Coach Harris has put a little pressure on the Tigers talking about home playoff games. Chancellor sees no reason why it can’t happen.
“It is definitely reachable,” he said. “We have just got to stay focused and keep driving the nail. We have to be the hammer and keep driving the nail and we can get it done this year.”
“That is a super realistic. That is in the future,” added Herndon. “We are just going to play them as they come, one by one, day by day.”