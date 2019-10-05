HONAKER, Va. – It was an offensive explosion in the first half and a defensive struggle most of the second.
The Tazewell Bulldogs had been bit by the injury bug, but showed they still have a lot of weapons in taking a 40-21 non-district road win over the Honaker Tigers on Friday night.
“This team is way more than a couple of guys,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “I think people are going to find out the incident that happened up in Princeton last week [when star running back Chancellor Harris was injured on a late hit] was meant to decimate our football team, but what it’s done is brought us all closer together. A lot of these guys have dug deep and found some stuff they didn’t know they had and they’re just playing extremely well right now.”
Talented junior quarterback Gavin Nunley led the way for the Bulldogs (4-1) and carved up the Honaker defense.
“Gavin had a great game,” Harris said. “I don’t know how many yards he had, but he ran our offense exactly the way we wanted it ran. He was extremely efficient, I couldn’t be more proud of Gavin, he’s a hard worker.”
Nunley did damage with his arm and his legs. He was 4-of-8 passing for 51 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was all my offensive line, they did everything for me,” Nunley said. “They gave me tons of choices; it was all the O-Line.
“This feels great. We came in here with a chip on our shoulder and we played with a lot of emotion.”
The Bulldogs had the ball four times in the first half and the result was four touchdowns. Nunley scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards. Josiah Jordan added TD runs of 5 and 17 yards.
Honaker (3-2) punted their first two possessions, as Tazewell raced out to a 12-0 lead. The Tigers had the tough task of playing from behind the rest of the night. Led by bruising tailback Trevor Dye who finished with 115 rushing yards, Honaker stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
Dye scored on a two-yard rush late in the first quarter and Dylan Casey added a five-yard TD run midway through the second frame. Dye culminated a 26 yard drive with a 11-yard TD run to pull Honaker within 25-21 at intermission.
The Tigers defense played better in the third quarter and slowed the Bulldogs, but they couldn’t capitalize. A couple of turnovers, a lost fumble and an interception proved costly.
“We kept battling but we just made too many mistakes,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “Too many errors. I called for the deep pass because Tazewell was all up on the line. We just didn’t make a good play and that’s my fault. We just have to regroup, that’s all we can do.”
Nunley put the game away in the fourth. He found freshman Cassius Harris in the end zone with a six-yard TD pass and Harris later scored on a one-yard run.
“I think our tempo run them down a little as the game progressed,” Coach Harris said. “It allowed us to open up some running lanes.
“We felt one of our advantages coming in was the frontline, our offensive line has played really well since the Graham game [a loss on Sept. 6].”
It has been a great start for the Bulldogs, who host archrival Richlands next week.
“If you would have asked anyone the beginning of the year, they would have probably said 4-1 is the high mark,” Coach Harris said. “If you told the whole story about who we’re playing without, people would be pretty impressed. We’re happy with where we’re at, we have district games coming up we have to get ready and play hard.”
Tazewell 12 13 0 15—40
Honaker 7 14 0 0—21
Scoring Summary
T—Nunley 10 run (kick failed)
T—Jordan 5 run (pass failed)
H—T. Dye 2 run (Goodman kick)
T—Jordan 17 run (Wimmer kick)
H—D. Casey 5 run (Goodman kick)
T—Nunley 1 run (kick failed)
H—T. Dye 11 run (Goodman kick)
T—C. Harris 6 pass from Nunley (Dowdy pass from Nunley)
T—C. Harris 1 run (Wimmer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: T 21, H 18; Rushes-Yards: T 47-410, H 55-237; Passing Yards: T 88, H 33; Comp-Att-Int: T 5-9-0, H 5-16-2; Fumbles-Lost: T 1-1, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: T 13-130, H 7-80; Punts-Average: T 2-23, H 2-36.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.