Non-Conference
Sullivan South at No. 1 Tenn. High
Last meeting: Tennessee High 45, Sullivan South 21 (Aug. 26, 2016, at Bristol, Tenn.)
The last time these clubs met, the Vikings won, but finished 2-8 for the season…Three years later, No. 8 ranked Tennessee High (8-1) is looking to head into the postseason with a nine-game win streak…Sullivan South (5-4) is safely in the Region 1-4A playoff picture, but have dropped two of its last three…Of course, those were to Greeneville, which was the top-ranked 4A team at the time, and then dropped 14-13 decision to new No. 1 Elizabethton last week…The Rebels are led by a huge offensive line that opens holes for Julian Reed, who has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark this season despite missing games with injuries…Tennessee High has spread the ball around all season to its athletes, and have been stingy on defense. That prescription must continue.
Prediction: Tennessee High 36, Sullivan South 18.
Non-District
No. 2 Graham at Fort Chiswell
Last meeting: Graham 41, Fort Chiswell 10 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.
Graham cruised in this matchup last season, opening a 34-0 halftime lead. Cam Allen supplied 182 yards passing with four touchdowns for the G-Men. … Graham is coming off a statement victory at Richlands last week. Despite losing versatile Devin Lester to a targeting call in the first quarter, the G-Men collected 440 total yards in a 37-10 win. … Fort Chiswell is coached by Chris Akers, the kicker on the 1995 state title team at Graham. The Pioneers (4-5) lost 20-13 to Grayson County last week. Dylan Bailey accounted for 103 rushing and two scores, and has 10 touchdowns on the season.
Prediction: Graham 42, Fort Chiswell 7
Mountain 7 District
No. 3 Union at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 35, Union 17 (Oct. 26, 2019 in Big Stone Gap, Va.)
Abingdon rushed for 227 yards and took advantage of five Union fumbles in this televised game last season. Martin Lucas provided the spark for AHS with 134 yards on the ground while Union was forced to deal with an injury to star Mason Polier. … With Lucas (15 touchdowns) now out for the season with a foot injury, the Falcons are relying more on sophomore running back Malique Hounshell and senior quarterback Jadon Boothe. With the help of receivers such as senior River Carter, 6-foot-2 sophomore Peyton McClanahan and Ethan Doane, Boothe threw for 171 yards last week at Ridgeview. … Union suffered a 21-13 loss at Wise Central two weeks ago and has been slowed by a couple injuries, but Polier can take over a game on offense or defense. …Tonight’s winner earns a share of the Mountain 7 title.
Prediction: Union 21, Abingdon 10
Non-District
No. 4 Ridgeview at Pikeville (Ky.)
First meeting
Any discussion of Ridgeview must center on Trenton Adkins. Despite facing defenses designed to stop him, the junior running back has accounted for 2,090 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns. …Freshmen Cannon Hill and Brandon Beavers have emerged for the Wolfpack in recent games while sophomore lineman Caden Gibson, senior end Joe Yates, senior linebacker Derrick Mullins and senior fullback Alijah Sproles are steady. … Pikeville (9-0) has been ranked No. 1 among Class 1A teams and is coming off a forfeit win over Jenkins, Kentucky. The Panthers are outscoring foes by an average margin of 31-10. The Hambley Athletic Complex figures to be a lively place tonight.
Prediction: Ridgeview 24, Pikeville 14
Hogoheegee District
No. 6 Chilhowie at No. 5 P. Henry
Last meeting: Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry 6 (Nov. 24, 2018 in Chilhowie, Va.)
One of the area’s most anticipated matchups of 2019 has all the makings of a classic. The winner will basically wrap up the Hogoheegee District title and the top seed in Region 1D. … Patrick Henry (8-0) is the only unbeaten team left in far Southwest Virginia, while Chilhowie (7-1) has won 29 of its last 32 games. … PH running back Zach Brown is “very doubtful” to play tonight, according to PH head coach Mark Palmer. Brown suffered an ankle injury in a Sept. 27 victory over John Battle. … Senior Cody Smith (933 rushing yards) and sophomore Connor Beeson (337 rushing yards) have led the way for PH, which has amassed 2,335 yards on the ground collectively. … “Patrick Henry has a veteran team loaded with talent,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “We have developed quite a rivalry with PH over the last several years. This marks the third straight year that this game has had huge district and regional implications. We have also battled each other in baseball 10 times over the last two seasons. This probably is our biggest rivalry right now.” … Jonathan Gilley (628 yards), Jordan Williams (432 yards) and Malachi Thomas (360 yards) lead the Chilhowie rushing attack. … “Chilhowie has picked up where they left off last season and continue to get better each week,” Palmer said. “Coach Robinson and his staff deserve a tremendous amount of credit for the program they have built. Offensively, they are explosive and have created a bunch of scores with their defense and special teams. We will have to play our best game of the year.” … Billy Testerman is in his first season as PH’s defensive coordinator after previously holding that position at Chilhowie. … Chilhowie has won the last four meetings between the clubs and beat the Rebels twice last season.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 28, Chilhowie 21
Mountain Empire District
No. 7 George Wythe at Grayson Co.
Last meeting: Grayson County 36, George Wythe 28 (Oct. 29, 2018 in Wytheville, Va.)
It will be interesting to see how George Wythe responds after suffering a humbling 45-14 loss to the Galax Maroon Tide two weeks ago. … Cole Simmons has passed for 1,562 yards, Ravvon Wells has rushed for 691 yards and Braydon Thompson has 892 receiving yards for GW. … The Grayson County Blue Devils (3-5) have struggled offensively and the Blue Devils have not scored more than 20 points in a game this season. … George Wythe will take out its frustrations tonight in Independence.
Prediction: George Wythe 48, Grayson County 8
