Pulaski County at No. 1 Abingdon
Last meeting: Pulaski County 42, Abingdon 14 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Pulaski, Va.)
In this game last year, Abingdon trailed only 21-14 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. … Abingdon currently averages 40 points and 198 yards rushing. Junior Martin Lucas has col-lected over 290 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns. …After being picked to finish third in the River Ridge District, PC opened with two straight wins and is coming off a 42-6 thumping of Bassett. The Cougars returned 15 starters from an 8-4 team. Six-foot senior Gage Mannon (793 yards rushing) and 5-11 junior Jakari Finley (790) work behind a large line that thrives on a power running game. …. While AHS has the largest enrollment in far Southwest Virginia at 924, nine other schools in Region 3D have more students.
Prediction: Pulaski County 21, Abingdon 13
Giles at No. 2 Graham
Last meeting: Graham 28, Giles 13 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Pearisburg, Va.)
This game was tied 7-7 at halftime last year before Graham pulled away with 15 points in the fourth quarter. The G-Men average 36 ppg. behind versatile ODU commit Devin Lester. Six dif-ferent players have scored TDs for Graham … Giles, which was picked for a third place finish in the Three Rivers District, returned 10 starters from a 5-6 team that posted the program’s first losing record since 1987. Senior Logan Greenway and junior Chaston Ratcliffe combined for 1,347 yards rushing last season. Giles (0-2) is coming off a 28-13 loss at Christiansburg.
Prediction: Graham 31, Giles 6
No. 3 Ridgeview at
No. 6 Wise County Central
Last meeting: Ridgeview 54, Wise Central 0 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Clintwood, Va.)
Ridgeview ended the suspense early last season against Wise Central, opening a 40-0 halftime lead. Trenton Adkins led the party for the Wolfpack with 205 yards rushing and four touchdowns. With Adkins running wild again, Ridgeview is averaging 470 total yards per game. … Central is averaging 508 total yards per game and is blessed with speed, but no team in far Southwest Virginia can slow Adkins. Sophomore linebacker Tyson Tester is fun to watch for Central.
Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Central 14
No. 4 Union at
Letcher County Central, Ky.
Last meeting: Union 34, Letcher Central 7 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Big Stone Gap, Va.)
Union opened a 27-0 halftime lead in this game last year and finished with 325 total yards. The Bears are generating 33 points and 278 yards rushing per game this season behind a three-pronged attack. ... Letcher County opened the season with a 44-22 loss at Shelby Valley, but the Class 4A Cougars has since earned wins at Bourbon County (20-19) in the Bourbon Bowl and Estill County (40-36) in the Robby Wiseman Memorial Classic.
Prediction: Union 21, Letcher County 7
No. 5 Tennessee High
at Virginia High
Last meeting: Tennessee High 42, Virginia High 21 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Bristol, Tenn.)
Virginia High opened a 7-0 lead and collected 309 total yards against THS last season but the Vikings rushed for 334 yards. The Bearcats were hurt by turnovers and penalties in a 12-7 loss to John Battle last week. … Tennessee High (1-1) is coming off a 35-0 win at Daniel Boone where 6-3 junior playmaker Jaden Keller and quarterback Cole McBrayer had big games. … As is usually the case, THS can overwhelm the Bearcats with depth.
Prediction: Tennessee High 42, Virginia High 7
No. 7 Chilhowie at Narrows
Last meeting: First meeting
This is one of the top games on the docket tonight between two strong Class 1 programs. … Chilhowie won Region 1D titles in 2017 and 2018, while Narrows was Region 1C runner-up in those seasons. … The Warriors have won 16 straight regular-season games and have opened the season with impressive wins against Marion and J.I. Burton. … Lucas Greer has been a terror from the defensive tackle position for Chilhowie, while the defensive secondary has already snagged six interceptions. … Jordan Williams and Jonathan Gilley have fared well at the running back position, while Logan Adams has thrown six touchdown passes. Sophomore kicker Daniel Hutton set a school record with a 44-yard field goal against J.I. Burton, breaking the previous long of 43 set in 1983 by Eric Doss (who is the father of Chilhowie wide receiver/defensive back Lucas Doss). … Narrows has not allowed a point this season in earning shutout wins over Auburn and Northwood. Matthew Morgan, Reid Bowman and Fleet McDaniel are among the hard-hitters on the Green Wave’s defense. … “This will be our biggest challenge of the season so far,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “It will be a good measuring stick on where we are at right now.”
Prediction: Chilhowie 21, Narrows 16
