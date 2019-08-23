BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan Central let one get away this time.
Austin Hartsock engineered a jaw-dropping comeback Friday night, carrying Sullivan North from a 20-point halftime deficit to a 36-28 non-conference football win over homestanding Sullivan Central.
The game was the 2019 opener for both teams.
Down 28-8 at intermission, North scored the game’s last four touchdowns.
Hartsock, a senior quarterback, had his fingerprints all over this shocking North victory, scoring four touchdowns to bring the Golden Raiders all the way back from a seemingly hopeless deficit.
The Cougars, who snapped a 36-game losing streak last October with their only win of 2018, dominated the first half and had a touchdown called back in the first two minutes of the second half.
Thereafter, it was all Sullivan North.
“Coach [Preston Patrick] set us straight at halftime, he really did,” said Hartsock, who missed the last half of 2018 with a broken leg. “He told us what it was about, and in the second half we came back strong.
“All the credit in the world needs to go to our offensive line – they were great.”
North began its comeback after turning the ball over the first play of the second half. Following an interception by Landon Roberts, the visitors got to work.
Hartsock got it going with a 67-yard option keeper for a score, cutting the deficit to 28-14 with still 10 minutes left in the third quarter.
After the Raiders scored on a safety when Central mishandled a high punt snap that rolled through the end zone, Hartsock tallied on a 1-yard sneak and Dale Potter added a two-point conversion run to bring North to within 28-24.
Hartsock, who scored on a 2-yard sneak in the first half, then ran it in on a 13-yard option keeper with 11:53 left in the game, lifting North to a 30-28 edge.
Potter gave the Raiders their eight-point cushion with a 34-yard TD jaunt with six minutes left on the clock.
Hartsock finished with 138 yards rushing. Potter and rugged fullback Yancy Dolen collected 80 and 77 yards on the ground, respectively for the Raiders.
Central went to the airways to assume early command, with first-time starting quarterback Will Nottingham passing for three touchdowns and running for another over the game’s first two quarters.
After Nottingham’s 15-yard keeper opened the game’s scoring, Bryson Crabtree hauled in TD passes of 48 and 52 yards, before Connor Wilson snared a 13-yard scoring toss to provide the Cougars with their 20-point halftime bulge.
Central, however, could not find the end zone in the second half.
Nottingham ended up hitting half of his 28 passes for 251 yards and the three scores. North picked off the junior three times.
Wilson finished with 158 receiving yards on seven grabs, while Preston Staubus hauled in three Nottingham tosses for 53 yards.
Central plays at Volunteer next week, while North has an open date.