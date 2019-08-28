GRAHAM G-MEN
Coach: Tony Palmer
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 14-1 (5-0)
Key returners: Devin Lester, Sr., QB; Tre Booker, Sr., RB; Nick Kastner, Sr., LB; Aaron Edwards, Sr., LB; Brody Meadows, Soph., OL
Key losses: Cam Allen, QB/DB; Jazaire Reed, RB
Outlook: Graham is coming off the year of Cam.
Quarterback Cam Allen generated 2,591 yards passing, 1,989 yards rushing and 61 touchdowns while guiding the G-Men to the Class 2 state title and earning state player of the year honors.
While Allen is now working in the secondary at Purdue and 11 other seniors graduated, the essentials are in place for another memorable season.
Eight starters return on defense and seven are back on offense, including an Old Dominion University recruit in Lester. A creative athlete with speed, Lester compiled more than 1,800 all-purpose yards last season while being used as a receiver and runner.
Booker (5-9, 200) has the strength to bust through most defensive lines while Mount View, West Virginia, transfer Marque Ray and sophomore Xayvion Turner (5-10, 160) will also earn carries. Turner is the son of former National Football League running back Ahmad Bradshaw.
Six-foot-three senior Isaiah Justice makes a good target at receiver along with Joey Dales.
The offensive line features Brody Meadows, a 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore, who is on the radar of several NCAA Division I coaches.
Kastner (6-0, 220) and Edwards (5-11, 220) form one of the elite linebacker tandems in far Southwest Virginia while the defensive line is full of experience.
Graham’s only loss in 2018 came against crosstown Bluefield, West Virginia, before a crowd of 10,000 at historic Mitchell Stadium.
Coach’s Quote: “You go from the hunter to being hunted. I am sure we will be circled on a lot of team’s schedules.”
LEBANON PIONEERS
Coach: Michael Webb
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 2-8 (1-4)
Key returners: Casey White, Sr., QB; Fisher Martin, Jr., RB; Alden Ward, Jr., RB/LB; Caleb McGlothlin, Jr., WR
Key losses: Cole Stoots, WR/DB; Seth Stanley, RB
Outlook: The Pioneers made an immediate impression on media day with their expanded roster of 42, including 19 freshmen.
That’s big news for a program that has struggled mightily with depth issues in recent years and finished last season with just 20 healthy players. Webb credits the surge to an expanded youth league program.
The new-look roster also features the return of rugged Logan Smith, a two-time state champion wrestler, who opted to run cross country last year. Smith has the same type of versatility as the departed Stoots.
White, a second-year starter who threw for five scores last season, returns at quarterback
Martin and Ward look to fill the hole at running back left by the relentless Stanley, who is now in the program at Emory & Henry.
Webb is counting on senior Dustin Baumgardner and junior Trent Ray to provide experience on a new-look offensive line.
Ward is a hitter at linebacker while seniors Kent Musick and Casey Martin also return on defense. Smith is another proven stopper.
Female soccer player Carissa Johnson has joined the team as a place-kicker.
The Pioneers have won just four games the past two seasons.
Coach’s Quote: “Looking down the road, we feel like that we will be back to hopefully fielding 40 to 50 players consistently every year. That’s a very good sign.”
MARION SCARLET HURRICANES
Coach: Tim Smith
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 4-6 (2-3)
Key returners: Will Moss, Sr., OL/DL; Tanner Tate, Sr., QB/S; Devin Hamm, Sr., WR
Key losses: Nick Reese, LB
Outlook: Following a five-year stint as Marion’s defensive coordinator, Smith has replaced Joey Carroll as head coach.
Smith will shape his squad around 10 seniors, a hefty line corps and a proven combination at quarterback and receiver.
The powerful Moss fronts an offensive line that could feature four players over 240 pounds.
Tate displayed his durability last season by accounting for 21 touchdowns while passing for 1,668 yards and running for 514. The 6-foot-1 Hamm caught 54 passes for 895 yards and seven scores. Senior Zack Richardson is also a reliable target.
The backfield has a couple of new faces in Baltimore transfer Zech Meade (5-8, 230) and 5-10 North Carolina transfer Luke Pruitt, the son of former Marion standout Otis Pruitt. Ben Heath rounds out the backfield corps.
Moss directs the defense from his nose guard spot. Other players to watch on defense include senior linebacker Justin Olinger (6-2, 230), senior lineman Colby Blevins (5-8, 215), Tate, Richardson and Hamm.
Coach’s Quote: “Luckily all our coaches except one have been on our staff for a while, so the guys know me. The transition has been pretty smooth.”
RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO
Coach: Greg Mance
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 8-5 (4-1)
Key returners: Ethan Phipps, Sr., DT; Luke Martin, Sr. OL; Isaac Griffith, Sr., OL; Sage Webb, Soph., WR; Levi Forrest, Sr., PK
Key losses: Race Moir, QB; Taylor Horn, WR; Dylan Adkins, DL
Outlook: The story for Richlands begins at the front where the Blues will feature five senior starters on the offensive line.
In addition to Phipps (6-2, 245), Griffith (6-1, 25) and Martin (6-1, 240) at left tackle, the familiar cast includes Thomas Blankenship (6-3, 275) and 6-2, 210-pound right tackle Dakota Ball.
According to Mance, that could be the best line corps he’s had in many years.
Richlands has long been known for its pass-happy spread attack on offense, but look for more emphasis on the running game with the likes of senior tailback Logan Altizer and the shifty 5-11 Webb.
After relying on the steady Moir the past two seasons, the big question in football-crazed Richlands over the summer has involved the quarterback battle between senior Cade Simmons (6-2, 210) and 6-5, 230-pound sophomore Gavin Cox. Both players have strong arms.
The returning starters on defense include seniors Hayden Whited (6-6, 215) at outside linebacker, Will Tarter at free safety, Phipps at tackle and Altizer in the secondary. Webb returns in the secondary.
Senior Jake Absher (6-1, 210) will work at the coveted inside linebacker spot along with 6-0, 205-pound junior Bowen Tarter.
The 6-6 Forrest earned all-state honors last season after connecting on 10 of 16 field goal attempts with a long of 52, while converting all of his 38 extra point attempts. Forrest, who expanded his range in the off-season, also averaged 43.8 yards per punt.
Richlands has a total of 15 seniors.
Coach’s Quote: “We haven’t had a team go to state in two years, so the kids are not happy. They are talking state.”
TAZEWELL BULLDOGS
Coach: J’me Harris
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 2-8 (0-5)
Key returners: Chancellor Harris, Jr., RB; Josiah Jordan, Jr., WR; Jayden Taylor, Jr., TE/DE; Josh Herndon, Jr., OL/DL; Cameron Taylor, Sr., LB
Key losses: Jamir Blevins, QB.
Outlook: Tazewell players and fans have been thinking about 2008. That was the last season where the Bulldogs posted a winning record and hosted a playoff game.
The key to that breakthrough is Chancellor Harris, a strong slasher who needs just 400 yards to become the No. 2 rusher in school history. Sophomore Mike Jones provides more speed in the backfield.
Blevins transferred to Bluefield High School, opening a two-way quarterback battle between 6-foot junior Gavin Nunley and 6-foot sophomore Jared Mullins.
The 5-10 Jordan (26 receptions) is a capable receiver while Taylor (6-1, 205) is a target at tight end.
Herndon (6-7, 295) commands attention on the offensive line along with junior Travis Brewster (6-3, 280) and 6-foot, 245-pound sophomore Octavius Pridgen.
To improve on a 2-8 record, the Bulldogs must make strides on defense where Herndon and Taylor top a list of 10 returning starters.
Sophomore nose guard Anthony Davis (5-6, 300) and sophomore linebacker Hunter Infante (5-8, 200) are also in the mix.
After two years of growing plains, Coach Harris is looking for his prospects to emerge as juniors.
Coach’s Quote: “A lot of it for us is going to come down to line play and defense. We’ve been able to score points the last two years. Our thing is that we haven’t been able to stop anybody.”
VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS
Coach: Michael Crist
Classification: Class 2, Region D
2018 record: 5-6 (3-2)
Key returners: Stevie Thomas, Soph., RB; Hunter Wright, Sr., WR; Wyatt Richard, Sr., OL/DL
Key losses: Jamie Lathrop, QB; Sean Watkins, OL; Duante Harris, DL; Jalon Dingus, LB; Aaron Rose, LB
Outlook: The 2018 season ended in cruel fashion for Virginia High.
After a bizarre 17-14 overtime loss against Richlands at home, the Bearcats were forced to travel to eventual state champion Graham in the opening round of the playoffs. That trip resulted in a 42-18 setback.
Only four starters return, all on offense. But Crist has raved about the skill level of his athletes.
The fun starts with Thomas, a dynamic 5-foot-10 prospect who gained confidence with each game last season and was among the most dedicated Bearcats in the off-season. Sophomore Ajaani Delaney (5-11, 163) and junior Dominic Norris (6-0, 164) will also see carries.
The new faces at quarterback include seniors Xzavion Fields (6-0, 145) and Gage Richard (5-7, 157) along with 6-2 freshman Brody Jones. Senior Michael Bradley was in line at quarterback before suffering an injury.
Wright (6-2, 178) will need to make some catches to ease the pressure on Thomas and the young quarterbacks.
Names to remember among the line corps include senior Wyatt Richard (5-11, 232), senior Gabe Wilson (5-10, 241) and 6-1, 227-pound linebacker Kavonte Smith. Gritty senior linebacker Cooper Gobble is sidelined by injury.
The Bearcats opened last season with a 3-1 record, with the only loss coming against Tennessee High. The other regular season setbacks came against Class 1 state runner-up Chilhowie, Mountain 7 District champ Abingdon, Class 2 state titlist Graham and Richlands.
Coach’s Quote: “We don’t’ have much experience, but I really like this group. We had a good summer, and I think we have enough skill and talent. We just have to put the pieces together.”