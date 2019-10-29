Chilhowie High School’s Malachi Thomas has been a master of making momentum-shifting plays on the football field in 2019.
He’s rushed for 360 yards on 47 attempts, an impressive average of 7.7 yards per carry.
He’s caught nine passes for 203 yards and four of those receptions have resulted in touchdowns.
At his cornerback position, he’s snagged two interceptions and returned a fumble for a score.
Off the field, he’s became a master impressionist.
He can spoof every member of the team’s coaching staff in a nuanced and comedic way that would make Dana Carvey proud.
Word has it that his most popular impression is that of assistant coach Joey Russell.
“I like to do impressions of all the coaches,” Thomas said. “But Coach Russell is definitely my favorite because he has a lot of tendencies.”
It’s earned rave reviews in the locker room.
“Honestly, Malachi’s impression of Coach Russell is probably the best I’ve seen so far,” said teammate Jordan Williams. “I still have yet to see anyone do it better.”
Few prep football players can mimic the multi-faceted skill set of the 5-foot-9, 155-pound senior.
“He is a pure athlete,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “I mean he’s 5-9 and high jumps 6-4. We always give him a hard time that he is like the guy on the Liberty Insurance commercial that personalizes his calves. They are huge and way disproportionate to his body. … He has provided leadership and experience for us on defense, but his offensive production has been a surprise this season. He has provided explosive plays and is part of the fastest backfield that I can ever remember at Chilhowie in all my days around the program.”
Thomas contributed on special teams as a sophomore.
He had a breakout performance last year on the defensive side of the ball as Chilhowie went 14-1 and finished as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up for the second straight season.
Thomas has played an even bigger role in 2019 and that was a must considering he was one of just four returning starters for the Warriors.
“Having a lot of new guys on the field made things feel different at first,” Thomas said. “But I feel that we have all became very close as teammates and been unified. … I felt that I had to step up and try to be a leader having so many people graduate from last year. I feel that the group we have now is very disciplined and that we are all one big team and no one stands out too much from the group.”
Thomas certainly stands out above the rest when an opposing quarterback throws a pass to a receiver and he soars to swat it away. He was the state runner-up in the high jump in 2018 with a top leap of 6-2.
“I have been working hard in high jump for track and that has improved my jumping abilities a lot,” Thomas said. “It helps me out in football, because I’m not the tallest guy on the field, but my jumping ability allows me to guard players who are taller than me.”
Don’t let his slender frame fool you.
“What impresses me the most is how much heart he puts into football, not only on Friday night but also throughout the week,” Williams said. “And the fact he might be small but he runs like he’s 10-feet tall and bulletproof.”
Thomas can provide some levity as well during the long grind of a football season as those spot-on impressions come in handy.
“He has a great personality and is fun to be around,” Robinson said.
It will be all business on Friday, however, as Chilhowie (7-1) travels to Patrick Henry (8-0) in a highly-anticipated contest for Hogoheegee District supremacy.
“This game coming up against PH is the one everyone wants to see,” Thomas said. “Everyone is very excited and I feel that it will be a loud and exciting environment.”
