DAMASCUS, Va. – Rural Retreat’s Dorian Delp executed the biggest play of Friday’s Hogoheegee District football showdown against the Holston Cavaliers.
According to the 5-foot-8 junior running back, he had some extra inspiration on a 53-yard scoring run with just two minutes left that lifted the Indians to a 37-28 victory.
Before the game, Delp was assigned to wear the old number of former RR multi-sport athlete Tanner Kincer who is currently undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma which was diagnosed in August.
“Tanner was one heck of a player, plus he’s a great guy and friend,” Delp said. “Tanner is having a hard time now, so it was an honor to wear his number and score that touchdown for him. I knew we needed something to settle things there in the fourth quarter. I did what I could.”
Kincer graduated from Rural Retreat three years ago. In addition to having standout players don Kincer’s old No. 11, the Indians wear “Tan Man Strong” bracelets. A sticker with No. 11 is also placed on the back of each helmet.
Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes said he was proud of how the Indians buckled down for their former teammate.
“Tanner had one of his chemo treatments last week in Wytheville,” Hughes said. “It’s a tough deal, especially for a person so young, but Tanner is strong and we’re all supporting him.
“Really, Tanner was one of the best kids I’ve ever coached in any sport. He might have been 135 pounds as senior, but he gave everything he had every day.”
The Indians (3-2, 1-0) accumulated 373 yards rushing Friday. Senior quarterback Isaac O’Neill supplied 141 yards and a score on 15 carries while 5-9 junior Lucas Brewer added 80 yards and another score on 17 attempts.
“We feel like we’ve got two of the best backs in the area,” Hughes said. “Lucas and Dorian have been on the varsity since they were freshmen and they both run very hard.”
While Brewer relies on vision and cuts, Delp is more a downhill runner.
“And they block for each other and improve with each game,” Hughes said.
The Indians opened a 22-8 advantage with three minutes left in the first half when O’Neil found Delp for a 26-yard TD pass.
The Cavaliers were able to answer with balanced drives, but coach Derrick Patterson was dismayed at his team’s inability to slow the relentless ground attack of the Indians.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting us prepared,” Patterson said. “Rural Retreat ran the ball right at us and we couldn’t get stops.”
The Indians converted several third and fourth down situations, with Delp busting a 15-yard TD run on 4th and 7 that gave RR a 30-22 lead at the 4:08 mark of the third quarter.
“That’s on me,” Patterson said. “We’ve got some things to work on.”
The Cavs (3-1, 0-1) rallied to within 30-28 with 3:39 left in the game when sophomore lineman Lane Blevins (6-1, 198) moved to the backfield and scored on a 2-yard run.
After Rural Retreat stopped Holston on the two-point conversion, Delp ended the suspense with his decisive run.
The drama was delayed in the final two minutes as game and school officials monitored an approaching storm. As lightning flashed and rain fell in the final seconds, both teams made a quick exit to the locker room.
Six-foot-two junior quarterback Quaheim Brooks passed for 108 yards and three scores for Holston while sophomore Jordan Ezzell rushed for 62 yard on eight carries.
The hero of this evening was Delp, who lost in the 152-pound state finals of the 2018 Class 1 state wrestling to tournament to four-time state champ Gabe Fiser from Grundy.
As for football, Delp said his approach is basic.
“We all go 110 miles per hour,” Delp said. “Wrestling really helps with strength and stamina, and I tried to turn up the speed on that last touchdown.”
Rural Retreat 6 16 8 7-37
Holston 0 16 6 6-28
Scoring Summary
RR – Brewer 2 run (kick failed)
H – Johnson 7 pass from Brooks (Farris run)
RR – O’Neil 58 run (Delp run)
RR – Delp 26 pass from O’Neil (Delp run)
H – Norris 36 pass from Brooks (Farris run)
H - Ezzell 14 pass from Brooks (run failed)
RR – Delp 15 run (O’Neill run)
H – Blevins 2 run (run failed)
RR – Delp 53 run (Brewer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 17, H 19; Rushes-Yards: RR 50-373, H 43-202; Passing Yards: RR 71, H 108; Comp-Att-Int.: RR 4-7-0, H 8-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 3-0, H 1-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 3-45, H 3-40; Punts-Average: RR 0-0, H 1-43.
