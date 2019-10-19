It was the biggest win in the head-coaching career of Luke Owens.
Heck, it was the most important victory in the history of the entire football program.
A relentless rushing attack and stingy defense led the way as the Wise County Central Warriors stunned Union for a 21-13 Mountain 7 District triumph on Friday night.
A 9-yard touchdown run by Noah Bolling, a 1-yard scoring plunge by Ethan Mullins and a 60-yard TD scamper by C.J. Crabtree helped Central (5-2, 2-2) open a 21-point halftime lead.
Crabtree finished with 128 yards on 22 carries to lead the way. The Warriors amassed 270 yards on the ground and threw just two passes all night.
That brought a smile to the face of Owens, a former offensive lineman at Grundy High School and Virginia Tech who is in his sixth season leading the Warriors.
It was Central’s second win over Union since both schools were formed from consolidation in the fall of 2011, but this one held a lot more weight. The Bears (6-2, 3-1) were fresh off a marquee 32-26 win over Ridgeview.
Mason Polier led Union with 128 yards on 22 carries and scored both of his team’s touchdowns.
Union 0 0 7 6—13
Wise Co. Central 7 14 0 0—21
Scoring Summary
WCC – Bolling 9 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Mullins 1 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 60 run (Daniels kick)
U – Polier 10 run (Crist kick)
U – Polier 1 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: U 12, WCC 9; Rushes-Yards: U 31-105, WCC 47-270; Passing Yards: U 67, WCC 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 6-14-1, WCC 0-2-0; Fumbles-Lost: U 2-1, WCC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: U 4-30, WCC 7-43; Punts-Average: U 3-38.3, WCC 2-32
Holston 47, Northwood 0
A balanced offensive attack led by Austin Faris and a defense paced by Ryan Millinger enabled the Holston Cavaliers to blank Hogoheegee District rival Northwood and snap a three-game losing streak.
Faris rushed for 72 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns for the Cavaliers (4-3, 1-2) while Gage Quina, Quaheim Brooks and Brycen Sheets also rushed for scores. Lane Blevins blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown as well during the scoring spree.
The Cavaliers finished with 399 yards of total offense.
Defensively, Mellinger managed two sacks among his six tackles, while Tristan Allen snagged an interception as Holston limited Northwood (1-6, 0-2) to 54 yards of total offense.
Northwood 0 0 0 0—0
Holston 20 14 7 6—47
Scoring Summary
H – Faris 4 run (run failed)
H – Faris 16 run (T. Johnson pass from Brooks)
H – Quina 20 run (run failed)
H – Faris 4 run (Ezzell pass from Brooks)
H – Brooks 1 run (kick failed)
H – L. Blevins blocked punt return (Allen kick)
H – Sheets 56 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 7, H 25; Rushes-Yards: N 31-45, H 38-321; Passing Yards: N 9, H 78; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 2-10-1, H 3-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 1-1, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 3-30, H 5-40.
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14
Chilhowie put together a complete performance – getting scores from the offense, defense and special teams – in rolling past Rural Retreat and improving to 6-1.
Lucas Greer had 12 tackles and scooped a fumble and returned it for a score.
Malachi Thomas rushed for 68 yards on six carries and scored two TDs.
Meanwhile, D.J. Martin returned a punt to the house early in the second quarter as part of the onslaught by the Warriors.
Daniel Hutton added a 32-yard field goal for good measure.
Rural Retreat 0 7 7 0—14
Chilhowie 7 21 21 3—52
Scoring Summary
C – Doss 3 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
C – Martin 65 punt return (Hutton kick)
RR – Smith 35 pass from O’Neil (Brewer kick)
C – Gilley 11 run (Hutton kick)
C – Adams 6 run (Hutton kick)
C – Greer 20 fumble return (kick blocked)
RR – Sage 2 run (Brewer kick)
C – Thomas 31 fumble recovery (Thomas pass from Tuell)
C – Thomas 40 run (Hutton kick)
C – Hutton 32 FG
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 11, C 16; Rushes-Yards: RR 41-141, C 28-209; Passing Yards: RR 49, C 0; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 3-10-0, C 3-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 1-1, C 3-0; Penalties-Yards: RR 9-85, C 3-35; Punts-Average: RR 5-24.6, C 0-0.
J.I. Burton 46, Grundy 19
Esau came, he saw and he conquered.
J.I. Burton sophomore Esau Teasley rushed for 141 yards on just seven carries and scored two touchdowns as the Raiders rolled to their fifth straight win.
Teasley’s 76-yard touchdown run with 6:20 left in the first quarter put Burton (5-2) ahead to stay, while he capped the scoring with 5:18 remaining on a 37-yard scoring jaunt.
Teasley also gained 61 yards on a punt return, 48 yards on a kickoff return and caught two passes for 24 yards.
Najee Steele added three rushing touchdowns of his own for the Raiders.
Freshman Ian Scammell had 95 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Grundy (4-3), which lost its third in a row.
J.I. Burton 20 20 0 6—46
Grundy 13 0 6 0—19
Scoring Summary
JIB – Steele 7 run (pass failed)
G – McCoy 26 pass from Vance (Vance kick)
JIB – Teasley 76 run (pass failed)
JIB – Culbertson 1 run (Culbertson pass from Buchanan)
G – Scammell 3 run (kick blocked)
JIB – Steele 14 run (Lovell pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Steele 8 run (pass failed)
JIB – Culbertson INT return (pass failed)
G – Scammell 10 run (kick failed)
JIB – Teasley 37 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 15, G 18; Rushes-Yards: JIB 36-220, G 38-125; Passing Yards: JIB 32, G 65; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 3-6-0, G 5-18-2; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-0, G 3-1; Penalties-Yards: JIB 9-80, G 6-35; Punts-Average: JIB 3-30, G 2-37.5
Richlands 38, Marion 0
The Richlands Blue Tornado struck for 31 first-quarter points in thumping Southwest District rival Marion.
Cade Simmons rushed for a touchdown, while throwing TD passes to Will Tarter and Sage Webb to highlight that early onslaught. A Logan Steele touchdown run and Levi Forrest’s 35-yard field goal also contributed to the blitz.
Richlands (4-3) limited the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-4) to three first downs and 65 yards of total offense.
Richlands 31 7 0 0—38
Marion 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
R – Steele 3 run (Forrest kick)
R – Webb 8 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
R – Simmons 3 run (Forrest kick)
R – Forrest 35 FG
R – Tarter 28 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
R – Steele 4 run (Forrest kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 15, M 3; Rushes-Yards: R 36-108, M 24-19; Passing Yards: R 172, M 46; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 11-13-1, M 9-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: R 0-0, M 4-2; Penalties-Yards: R 1-10, M 2-20; Punts-Average: R 2-38, M 8-38
Eastside 20, Twin Springs 0
Evan Bellamy, Brayden Mullins and Bryson Sheppard led a dominant defensive effort as Eastside earned a Cumberland District triumph over Twin Springs via shutout.
The Spartans (3-4, 2-1) put the clamps on, limiting Twin Springs (4-4, 0-3) to 97 yards of total offense. Bellamy (13 tackles), Mullins (11 tackles) and Sheppard (10 tackles) delivered the bulk of the hard hits, while Will Stansberry snagged an interception.
Sheppard also rushed for two scores, while Grayson Whited added 90 rushing yards and Stansberry passed for 125 yards.
Eastside 6 14 0 0—20
Twin Springs 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
E – Whited 7 run (kick failed)
E – Sheppard 2 run (Hill kick)
E – Sheppard 4 run (Hill kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 13, TS 7; Rushes-Yards: E 43-171, TS 33-64; Passing Yards: E 125, TS 33; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 8-13-0, TS 2-15-1; Fumbles-Lost: E 1-0, TS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: E 13-100, TS 8-56; Punts-Average: E 5-27.2, TS 4-25.5
Sullivan South 42, Sullivan East 7
Fullback Nathan Harkleroad scored four touchdowns and Damien McClain contributed 142 rushing yards as Sullivan South stomped Sullivan East.
East (0-8) led 7-0 after one quarter as Dylan White threw a touchdown to Blake Scher on the first drive of the game for the Patriots.
However, South (5-3) reeled off 42 unanswered points. The Rebels were playing without top running back Julian Reed.
Sullivan East 7 0 0 0—7
Sullivan South 0 14 28 0—42
Scoring Summary
SE – Scher 26 pass from D. White (Hamelryck kick)
SS – D. McClain 30 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Harkleroad 19 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Harkleroad 12 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Drumwright 1 fumble return (Iacino kick)
SS – Harkleroad 15 run (Iacino kick)
SS – Harkleroad 2 run (Iacino kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: SE 11, SS 18; Rushes-Yards: SE 20-30, SS 42-304; Passing Yards: SE 145, SS 13; Comp.-Att.-Int.: SE 12-25-2, SS 1-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: SE 2-2, SS 1-1; Penalties-Yards: SE 3-24, SS 2-14; Punts-Average: SE 1-28, SS 0-0
Graham 51, Virginia High 12
Graham quarterback Devin Lester rushed for two scores and also threw a pair of touchdown passes as the G-Men racked up 383 yards of total offense in vanquishing Virginia High.
Lester finished with 82 yards on just three carries, while he was 8-of-12 for 152 yards through the air and hooked up with Joey Dales and Isaiah Justice on scoring strikes.
Graham (5-2) led 42-6 at halftime in cruising to the victory and setting up next week’s Southwest District showdown at Richlands. That will be a rematch of the 2018 Region 2D finals, won by the G-Men.
Virginia High (0-7) got two long touchdown runs from Stevie Thomas, but that was about it. The Bearcats were limited to 123 yards of total offense.
Virginia High 0 6 0 6—12
Graham 21 21 2 7—51
Scoring Summary
G – Lester 60 run (J. Dales kick)
G – Booker 3 run (J. Dales kick)
G – Turner 39 run (J. Dales kick)
G – Lester 13 run (J. Dales kick)
G – J. Dales 32 pass from Lester (J. Dales kick)
G – Justice 42 pass from Lester (J. Dales kick)
VHS – Thomas 82 run (kick failed)
G – Safety, Carbaugh tackled VHS runner in end zone
G – Blevins 2 run (Repass kick)
VHS – Thomas 74 run (kick failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: VHS 2, G 14; Rushes-Yards: VHS 21-119, G 26-223; Passing Yards: VHS 4, G 160; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 1-5-0, G 10-15-0; Fumbles-Lost: VHS 0-0, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: VHS 1-5, G 3-20; Punts-Average: VHS 6-27.3, G 1-44
Bluefield (W.Va.) 35, Tazewell 7
J.J. Davis was dynamite as he rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns in Bluefield’s trouncing of Tazewell.
Tazewell (4-3) got on the board with 1:03 remaining when Braxton Dowdy scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. Jared Mullins had 55 rushing yards and 48 passing yards for the Bulldogs.
Bluefield 14 14 7 0—35
Tazewell 0 0 0 7—7
Scoring Summary
B – Davis 40 run (Parris kick)
B – Mitchell 15 blocked punt return (Parris kick)
B – Davis 9 run (Parris kick)
B – Davis 13 run (Parris kick)
B – Green 40 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
T – Dowdy 1 run (Wimmer kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: B 8, T 8; Rushing Yards: B 145, T 83; Passing Yards: B 127, T 48; Comp.-Att.-Int.: B 9-15-0, T 7-9-1; Fumbles-Lost: B 0-0, T 2-1; Penalties-Yards: B 5-50, T 5-35; Punts-Average: B 1-43, T 3-38.6
Gate City 51, Lee High 27
Carson Jenkins returned a punt 75 yards to the house to highlight a 25-point first-quarter as the Gate City Blue Devils continued their high-scoring ways.
A week after putting up 55 points on Marion, Gate City (3-5) once again cracked the 50-point mark. Levi Rhoton and Luke Reed supplied two touchdowns apiece for the Blue Devils.
Lee High 0 7 7 13—27
Gate City 25 20 6 0—51
Scoring Summary
GC – Calhoun 23 run (Reed kick)
GC – Mack 38 pass from Reed (kick failed)
GC – Reed 2 run (kick failed)
GC – Jenkins 75 punt return (kick failed)
L – Laster 1 run (Parkey kick)
GC – Rhoton 7 run (Reed kick)
GC – Reed 8 run (kick failed)
GC – Tomlinson 38 run (Reed kick)
GC – Rhoton 52 run (kick failed)
L – Clark 34 run (Parkey kick)
L – Laster 2 run (Parkey kick)
L – Clark 2 run (kick failed)
Rye Cove 60, Unaka 42
Mason Hardin rushed for 255 yards on 30 carries and scored four touchdowns as the Rye Cove Eagles outlasted the Unaka Rangers in a high-scoring affair.
The two clubs combined for 102 points, 50 first downs and 1,022 yards of total offense. Unaka averaged 10.6 yards per play, while Rye Cove (3-4) gained 8.7 yards per play.
Hardin also passed for 58 yards and a score while Tyler Darnell (17 carries, 154 yards) had two TD runs and a TD reception.
The Eagles never trailed and Hardin’s 77-yard touchdown run with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter gave Rye Cove a 46-28 lead and Unaka would get no closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Unaka quarterback Landon Ramsey threw for 285 yards and two TDs, while Logan Benway rushed for 210 yards and three scores in a losing effort.
Unaka 14 14 8 6—42
Rye Cove 16 24 14 6—60
Scoring Summary
RC – Mason Hardin 1 run (Matthew Hardin run)
U – Benway 1 run (run failed)
RC – Darnell 40 run (Mason Hardin run)
U – Benway 68 pass from L. Ramsey (Shearl pass from L. Ramsey)
RC – Darnell 14 run (Mason Hardin run)
RC – Barnette INT return (Mason Hardin run)
U – Drew 51 pass from Shearl (Benway pass from L. Ramsey)
RC – Darnell 39 pass from Mason Hardin (Mason Hardin run)
U – Shearl 71 pass from L. Ramsey (pass failed)
RC – Mason Hardin 77 run (run failed)
U – Benway 2 run (Shearl pass from L. Ramsey)
RC – Mason Hardin 1 run (Darnell run)
RC – Mason Hardin 9 run (run failed)
U – Benway 5 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: U 24, RC 12; Rushes-Yards: U 28-207, RC 52-421; Passing Yards: U 336, RC 58; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 12-23-2, RC 2-3-0; Fumbles-Lost: U 0-0, RC 0-0; Penalties-Yards: U 6-40, RC 4-40; Punts-Average: U 0-0, RC 0-0
Ridgeview 44, John Battle 6
Trenton Adkins wears jersey No. 6 for the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
The junior lived up to that digit on Friday as he scored six touchdowns in a Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans.
Adkins scored on runs of 2, 35, 4, 42, 8 and 2 yards as the Wolfpack (6-1, 4-1) bounced back from a loss to Union the week before.
Battle (1-6, 0-3) got its lone touchdown on Jack Thurston’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Zane Poe.
Elizabethton 24, Greeneville 21
Jaxton Holly’s 34-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining gave the Elizabethton Cyclones a win over the Greeneville Greene Devils in a marquee Northeast Tennessee showdown.
Elizabethton (8-0) rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit and received 164 passing yards from Bryson Rollins and 148 rushing yards from Cade Maupin.
Thomas Walker 36, Twin Valley 6
Kenny Ball is good at putting the ball in the end zone and he was up to his old tricks once again on Friday in Thomas Walker’s triumph over Twin Valley.
Ball rushed for three touchdowns and also caught a TD pass as the Pioneers powered past the Panthers and moved to 6-1.
Jaron Warf and Ethan Hounshell were the defensive leaders for TW.
Grainger 33, Sullivan Central 19
Dawson Holt rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns as the Grainger Grizzles subdued Sullivan Central for a Northeastern Conference win.
Central (2-6, 1-3) received 196 passing yards from Will Nottingham, who threw touchdown passes to Bryson Crabtree and Connor Wilson.
