Tanner Tate’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Thomas with 52.9 seconds remaining gave Marion the lead for good as the Scarlet Hurricanes survived for a 41-38 Southwest District football win over Lebanon on Friday night.
Marion had won its previous two games by scores of 9-7 and 9-0, but the ‘Canes (3-2, 1-0) ran their winning streak to three games by prevailing in a back-and-forth shootout.
The teams alternated touchdowns all night.
Lebanon (0-5, 0-1) went up 38-34 with 1:12 left as Casey White took a lateral from teammate Logan Smith on a 4th-and-Goal play from the 5-yard-line and crashed into the end zone. Alden Ward added the two-point conversion.
It didn’t take Marion long to respond as Tate took the team down the field for the winning score. The signal-caller finished with four touchdown passes and two TD runs.
Ward led Lebanon with three touchdown runs.
Lebanon 12 6 12 8—38
Marion 14 7 7 13—41
Scoring Summary
L – Ward 2 run (kick blocked)
M – Calhoun 5 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
L – Martin 78 run (pass failed)
M – Thomas 30 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
L – Ward 2 run (kick failed)
M – Calhoun 27 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
L – Smith 21 pass from Casey White (run failed)
M – Tate 51 run (Hannula kick)
L – Ward 2 run (kick failed)
M – Tate 7 run (run failed)
L – White 5 run (Ward run)
M – Thomas 21 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 15, M 20; Rushes-Yards: L 43-236, M 31-236; Passing Yards: L 68, M 210; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 5-10-0, M 16-25-1; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-0, M 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 6-55, M 5-45; Punts-Average: L 2-34, M 2-35.
J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6
Sophomore Jaymen Buchanan threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the J.I. Burton Raiders overpowered Eastside for a Cumberland District victory.
Buchanan completed 9-of-16 passes and threw scoring strikes to Tre Keys and Tyrell Ingram. The Raiders (3-2, 2-0) relied on a balanced attack in finishing with 400 yards of total offense.
Senior fullback Mikey Culbertson had 97 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Burton, which exploded for 28 second-quarter points.
Eastside (1-4, 0-1) committed four turnovers and got its line touchdown in the third quarter when Grayson Whited hauled in a pass from Will Stansberry.
Eastside 0 0 6 0—6
J.I. Burton 7 28 7 6—48
Scoring Summary
JIB – Culbertson 7 run (A. Godsey kick)
JIB – Steele 35 INT return (kick failed)
JIB – Keys 30 pass from Buchanan (pass failed)
JIB – Ingram 32 pass from Buchanan (Lovell pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Stacy-Lawson 1 run (Culbertson pass from Buchanan)
E – Gr. Whited 4 pass from Stansberry (kick failed)
JIB – Teasley 63 run (A. Godsey kick)
JIB – Culbertson 16 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 10, JIB 16; Rushes-Yards: E 20-84, JIB 39-215; Passing Yards: E 101, JIB 185; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 16-33-2, JIB 9-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: E 3-2, JIB 0-0; Penalties-Yards: E 7-50, JIB 7-85; Punts-Average: E 3-24, JIB 1-39
Greeneville 70, Sullivan Central 6
Greeneville scored half of its 70 points in the first quarter as the Greene Devils stomped Sullivan Central in a Northeastern Conference clash.
Drew Gregg threw two touchdown passes and Blayne Ferguson rushed for two scores as Greeneville (5-1, 2-0), which scored on offense, defense and special teams.
Central (1-5, 0-2) got its lone touchdown with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter on Austin Bibee’s touchdown run. Joey Byrd’s 68 rushing yards led the way for the Cougars.
Greeneville 35 14 7 14—70
Sullivan Central 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
G – Iezzi 10 pass from Gregg (Jones kick)
G – Gudger 10 run (Jones kick)
G – Gregg 33 run (Jones kick)
G – Iezzi 46 punt return (Jones kick)
G – Stewart 46 pass from Gregg (Jones kick)
G – Brown 42 run (Jones kick)
G – Lester 2 run (Jones kick)
SC – Bibee 1 run (kick failed)
G— Ferguson 3 run (Graham kick)
G – Ferguson 16 run (Graham kick)
G – Greenier 14 fumble return (Graham kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 13, SC 8; Rushes-Yards: G 19-223, SC 34-60; Passing Yards: G 108, SC 124; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 8-14-0, SC 4-20-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, SC 3-1; Penalties-Yards: G 6-47, SC 2-20; Punts-Average: G 0-0, SC 5-23.6
Abingdon 42, Wise Central 19
Martin Lucas rushed for five touchdowns as Abingdon overcame a 12-point second-quarter deficit to defeat Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central.
Central (3-2, 0-2) went up 19-7 with 8:56 left in the second quarter after an Ethan Mullins touchdown run. However, Abingdon (3-3, 3-0) exploded for 35 unanswered points and ended up snapping a three-game losing streak.
Lucas led the way as he gained 182 yards on 21 carries. His scoring jaunts covered 15, 2, 70, 1 and 30 yards.
Central received two touchdowns from C.J. Crabtree.
Wise Co. Central 13 6 0 0—19
Abingdon 7 14 14 7—42
Scoring Summary
A – Carter 10 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
WCC – Crabtree 75 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Crabtree 7 run (kick failed)
WCC – Mullins 15 run (kick failed)
A – Lucas 15 run (Griffith kick)
A – Lucas 2 run (Griffith kick)
A – Lucas 70 run (Griffith kick)
A – Lucas 1 run (Griffith kick)
A – Lucas 30 run (Griffith kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WCC 8, A 16; Rushes-Yards: WCC 43-231, A 38-263; Passing Yards: WCC 17, A 79; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WCC 2-9-0, A 9-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 2-2, A 2-2; Penalties-Yards: WCC 0-0, A 5-32; Punts-Average: WCC 4-28.8, A 3-33.3
Narrows 24, Holston 20
The Holston Cavaliers gave unbeaten Narrows all it could handle, but eventually succumbed in a non-district matchup in Damascus.
Holston fell behind 14-0 early in the third quarter, but wouldn’t go away. The Cavaliers (3-2) got within four points with 2:18 remaining after Austin Faris ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run.
However, Narrows (5-0) survived in beating its third opponent from the Hogoheegee District this season.
Faris, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior, finished with 127 rushing yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns. Jordan Ezzell also reached the end zone, while Lane Blevins led the defensive effort with 8 ½ tackles.
Narrows received 172 passing yards from Chase Blaker and got excellent kicking from Matthew Morgan.
Narrows 7 0 7 10—24
Holston 0 0 6 14--20
Scoring Summary
N – Wiley 57 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
N – Chad Blaker 2 run (Morgan kick kick)
H – Faris 4 run (pass failed)
N – Morgan 21 FG
H --Ezzell 7 pass from Brooks (Walden pass from Brooks)
N – Wiley 29 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
H – Faris 52 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: N 18, H 15; Rushes-Yards: N 44-188, H 34-226; Passing Yards: N 172, H 46; Comp.-Att.-Int.: N 8-11-0, H 7-13-0; Fumbles-Lost: N 0-0, H 0-0; Penalties-Yards: N 6-40, H 0-0.
Perry Central (Ky.) 41, Lee High 20
Perry County Central finally got off the schneid, racking up 466 yards of total offense to beat Lee High in a battle of winless squads.
Lee (0-5) led 7-0 at one point and pulled within 27-20 with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter on Tanner Laster’s 14-yard touchdown run. However, the Commodores (1-5) pulled away to clinch the win.
Nick Napier’s 106 rushing yards led the way for Lee.
The two teams combined for 762 yards of total offense and 165 yards worth of penalties.
Perry County Central 7 14 14 6—41
Lee High 7 7 6 0—20
Scoring Summary
L – Napier 19 run (Parkey kick)
PCC – Hill 10 pass from McKenzie (Crowley kick)
PCC – Fugate 26 pass from McKenzie (Crowley kick)
PCC – E. Eldridge 54 run (Hill run)
L – Laster 15 run (Parkey kick)
PCC – Hill 15 run (run failed)
L – Laster 14 run (pass failed)
PCC – Hill 3 run (E. Eldridge run)
PCC – E. Eldridge 2 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: PCC 25, L 17; Rushes-Yards: PCC 46-385, L 41-212; Passing Yards: PCC 81, L 84; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PCC 4-6-1, L 6-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: PCC 4-1, L 0-0; Penalties-Yards: PCC 9-95, L 7-70; Punts-Average: PCC 1-39, L 5-38.4
Graham 42, Princeton (W.Va.) 6
Devin Lester threw for 254 yards, while Tre Booker rushed for 124 yards as the Graham G-Men improved to 3-2.
Xavyion Turner caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Lester less than two minutes into the game, signaling the start of the beatdown.
Joey Dales caught three passes for 104 yards and all of the receptions went for touchdowns.
Graham is averaging 36.8 points per game.
Graham 14 21 0 7—42
Princeton 0 0 6 0—6
Scoring Summary
G – Turner 37 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Booker 6 run (Dales kick)
G – Lester 5 run (Dales kick)
G – Dales 54 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
G – Dales 42 pass from Lester (Dales kick)
P – Honaker 53 pass from Cochran (kick failed)
G – Dales 8 pass from J. Blevins (Dales kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 12, P 8; Rushes-Yards: G 37-157, P 16-36; Passing Yards: G 265, P 160; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 13-19-0, P 15-32-3; Fumbles-Lost: G 4-0, P 2-0; Punts-Average: G 2-40.5, P 7-34.
Paintsville (Ky.) 21, Union 14
Union is unbeaten no more.
The Paintsville Tigers came up with an interception at the Union 3-yard line in the final moments to earn a hard-fought win over the Bears.
Union (5-1) finished with 245 rushing yards, but the Bears were only able to reach the end zone twice. Mason Polier had 138 yards on 28 carries and scored both TDs for Union.
Paintsville (4-2) broke a deadlock with 8:30 remaining on a Harris Phelps touchdown run. The defense then came up with the clutch stop.
A combined 19 penalties were levied in the contest.
Paintsville 7 7 0 7-21
Union 6 0 0 8-14
Scoring Summary
U – Polier 16 run (kick failed)
P – Hall 58 pass from J. Phelps (Trador kick)
P – Poe 20 pass from H. Phelps (Trador kick)
U – Polier 10 run (Lomax run)
P – H. Phelps 1 run (Trador kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: P 12, U 20; Rushes-Yards: P 31-122, U 55-245; Passing Yards: P 145, U 86 ; Comp.-Att.-Int.: P 6-13-0, U 3-15-2; Fumbles-Lost: P 2-2, U 1-1; Penalties-Yards: P 12-135, U 7-70.
Hurley 38, Grundy 6
The Buchanan County Bowl turned into a Rebel rampage.
Justice was served as the Hurley Rebels never trailed in dominating their Black Diamond District and county rivals.
Chad Justice rushed for a score and also threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Hurley for the Rebels (3-2, 1-0), while Matt Justice, Matt Blankenship and John Matt Justus also reached the end zone on the ground.
Blankenship finished with 83 rushing yards.
Grundy (4-2, 0-2) got its score via freshman Ian Scammell as Hurley’s defense overpowered the Golden Wave.
Hurley 8 14 8 8—38
Grundy 6 0 0 0—6
Scoring Summary
H – Matt Justice 7 run (John Matt Justus run)
G – Scammell 2 run (run failed)
H – Chad Justice 1 run (run failed)
H – Jonathan Hurley 75 pass from Chad Justice (Matt Blankenship run)
H – Matt Blankenship 1 run (Stinson run)
H – John Matt Justus 7 run (Matt Justice run)
Tennessee High 42, Volunteer 7
A 35-point first-quarter and the near-perfect passing of Cole McBrayer helped the Tennessee High Vikings improve to 5-1 with a Mountain Lakes Conference road win over Volunteer.
McBrayer was 7-of-8 for 183 yards and three touchdowns through the air for THS, which held a 384-125 edge in total offense. McBrayer threw touchdown passes to Reece Proffitt, Trevor Dowdell and Isaiah Smith in the first quarter.
Smith also returned an interception for a touchdown during that offensive eruption.
Levon Montgomery and Dominick Daggs reached the end zone as well for the Vikings.
Tennessee High as reeled off five straight wins since a season-opening loss to Dobyns-Bennett and each of those wins have been decided by double digits
Eli Dorton accounted for Volunteer’s only touchdown.
Richlands 45, Radford 28
Cade Simmons, Logan Steele and Sage Webb led the way for Richlands as the Blue Tornado racked up 448 yards of total offense in a marquee non-district win over the Radford Bobcats.
Simmons threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for three scores.
Steele gained 171 rushing yards, while Webb had 123 receiving yards and 62 rushing yards.
Richlands (2-3) overcame an early 14-7 deficit and moved the ball at will. Will Tarter added a TD reception for the Blues.
Radford (4-1) received three TD runs and a touchdown pass from Zane Rupe. The Bobcats got within 31-28 with 9:32 remaining, but the wrecking crew of head coach Greg Mance put the team from the New River Valley away.
T. Walker 44, Harlan Ind. (Ky.) 26
Kenny Ball was on the ball with 223 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Thomas Walker improved to 4-1.
Dalton Langley added 100 rushing yards and two TDs of his own for the Pioneers.
Castlewood 38, Northwood 6
Castlewood rolled up 375 rushing yards in collecting a non-district win over the Northwood Panthers.
The Blue Devils (3-2) have already equaled last year’s win total under the direction of first-year head coach Chris Lark and still have five games remaining on their schedule.
Candler Dudley (12 carries, 119 yards, three touchdowns), Collen Dudley (nine carries, 60 yards, one TD) and Jeremiah Allen (11 carries, 64 yards) led the way in Castlewood’s relentless rushing attack.
Northwood (1-4) managed just 162 yards of total offense. Gavin Monk made seven tackles, three of which went for loss, to lead Castlewood’s defensive attack.
Grainger 38, Sullivan East 7
Grainger got it done on the ground in keeping the Sullivan East Patriots winless.
The Grizzlies (3-3) rolled up 346 rushing yards and attempted only one pass in the dominating win. Dawson Holt gained 206 yards and scored four TDs in the win.
East (0-6) received its lone touchdown from Thor Poe in the fourth quarter. The Patriots only managed 120 yards of total offense.
Trinity 61, Asheville Ind. 0
Titus Brooks threw three touchdown passes, Eli Allgood made 10 tackles and Nathan Hyde rushed for 85 yards as the Tri-Cities-based Trinity Academy Knights won big.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.