The J.I. Burton Raiders clinched the Cumberland District football championship on Friday night and will enter the VHSL Region 1D playoffs on a roll.
Senior linebacker Mikey Culbertson recorded his 500th career tackle as J.I. Burton completed a perfect run through the Cumberland and extended its winning streak to eight games with a 44-6 thumping of Thomas Walker.
A four-year starter on both sides of the ball, Culbertson also had 135 rushing yards as part of his memorable night. Esau Teasley rushed for two touchdowns for the Raiders (8-2, 5-0) and also caught a TD pass from Jaymen Buchanan.
Najee Steele added two rushing touchdowns for Burton, which held a 424-137 edge in total offense.
Thomas Walker (6-4, 2-3) was sent to its third straight loss and the only touchdown for the Pioneers came courtesy of a TD catch from Logan Ely.
J.I. Burton 16 0 16 12—44
Thomas Walker 0 6 0 0—6
Scoring Summary
JIB – Teasley 26 run (Culbertson run)
JIB – Teasley 50 pass from Buchanan (Culbertson run)
TW – Ely 17 pass from Ball (run failed)
JIB – Steele 9 run (Culbertson run)
JIB – Culbertson 4 run (Lovell pass from Buchanan)
JIB – Steele 9 run (pass failed)
JIB – Teasley 23 run (pass failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: JIB 22, TW 8; Rushes-Yards: JIB 40-306, TW 25-22; Passing Yards: JIB 118, TW 115; Comp.-Att.-Int.: JIB 8-13-0, TW 8-20-1; Fumbles-Lost: JIB 1-1, TW 2-1; Penalties-Yards: JIB 9-90, TW 7-50; Punts-Average: JIB 1-38, TW 4-24.5
Hurley 40, Twin Valley 6
Hurley senior Austin “Bobcat” Boyd capped a triumph over Twin Valley – and the 2019 season – with a 61-yard touchdown run on the last play of the game as the Rebels rolled past Black Diamond District rival Twin Valley.
Chad Justice added two touchdown runs as well for the Rebels (5-5), who racked up 471 yards of total offense. Tyler Young, Matt Blankenship and John Matt Justus reached the end zone too as Hurley snapped a three-game losing streak.
Blankenship led the Rebels with 80 rushing yards and was one of eight different players to carry the ball for the winning side.
Twin Valley (2-8) got its only points on a touchdown run by Xzavier Ward.
Hurley 14 6 14 6—40
Twin Valley 0 0 0 6—6
Scoring Summary
H – Chad Justice 1 run (Young run)
H – Chad Justice 26 run (run failed)
H – Young 28 run (run failed)
H – Blankenship 10 run (Blankenship run)
H – J.M. Justus 18 run (run failed)
TV – Ward 53 run (run failed)
H – Boyd 61 run (no attempt)
George Wythe 45, Rural Retreat 21
George Wythe’s Cole Simmons and Braydon Thompson both set single-season school records as the Maroons routed rival Rural Retreat.
Simmons finished with 235 passing yards and 91 rushing yards. His 2,075 passing yards in 2019 has broken the previous record held by Jacob Sharitz and he will add to that total in the VHSL Region 1C playoffs.
Thompson caught four passes for 127 yards to bring his receiving yardage total in nine games to 1,155. Brandon Atwell, who starred at GW and later played at Ohio University, was the previous record-holder.
Ravvon Wells (11 carries, 119 yards, three touchdowns) was the other star for the Maroons (7-2) on Friday, while kicker Yianni Kapranos was 6-for-6 on extra points and also made a 27-yard field goal.
Rural Retreat was led by Trent O’Neil’s 89 passing yards, 47 rushing yards and two TD runs. Lucas Brewer (nine carries, 46 yards) scored the other touchdown for the Indians.
Rural Retreat 7 7 7 0—21
George Wythe 28 3 7 7—45
Scoring Summary
GW – Simmons 57 run (Kapranos kick)
GW – Thompson 42 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GW – Wells 28 run (Kapranos kick)
GW –Wells 13 run (Kapranos kick)
RR – O’Neil 1 run (Hight kick)
RR – O’Neil 1 run (Hight kick)
GW – Kapranos 27 FG
GW – Reigelsperger 42 run (Kapranos kick)
RR – Brewer 17 run (Hight kick)
GW –Wells 7 run (Kapranos kick
Team Stats
First Downs: RR 10, GW 16; Rushes-Yards: RR 46-106, GW 23-286; Passing Yards: RR 89, GW 235; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RR 6-17-0, GW 9-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: RR 2-0, GW 3-3; Penalties-Yards: RR 8-54, GW 5-35.
Abingdon 49, Lee High 14
Malique Hounshell scored all three of his touchdowns during Abingdon’s 35-point first quarter as the Falcons flew past Lee and clinched a VHSL Region 3D playoff berth.
Hounshell reached the end zone on scampers of 37, 20 and 47 yards in the first quarter and finished the game with 181 yards on 11 carries.
John Fields rushed for two touchdowns and River Carter twice caught touchdown passes from Jadon Boothe as Abingdon (5-5) held a 460-123 edge in total offense.
Lee (0-10) endured the first winless season in program history, which dates back to the fall of 1989. Bryce Clark led the Generals with 41 rushing yards, 40 of which came on his touchdown run with 16 seconds left.
Abingdon 35 14 0 0—49
Lee High 0 0 7 7—14
Scoring Summary
A – Hounshell 37 run (Griffith kick)
A – Hounshell 20 run (Griffith kick)
A – Carter 25 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
A – Hounshell 47 run (Griffith kick)
A – Fields 2 run (Griffith kick)
A – Carter 37 pass from Boothe (Griffith kick)
A – Fields 4 run (Griffith kick)
L – Spain blocked punt return (Parkey kick)
L – Clark 40 run (Parkey kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 22, L 6; Rushes-Yards: A 37-310, L 21-68; Passing Yards: A 150, L 55; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 12-20-2, L 6-16-1; Fumbles-Lost: A 2-1, L 4-3; Penalties-Yards: A 3-25, L 3-35; Punts-Average: A 1-0, L 5-28.8
Twin Springs 34, Rye Cove 24
Corbin Kilgore’s 24-yard touchdown run with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter put Twin Springs ahead to stay as the Titans topped rival Rye Cove and clinched the program’s first winning season since 2010.
Twin Springs (6-4) trailed 24-22 at halftime, but held Rye Cove (4-6) out of the end zone over the final 24 minutes to avenge last year’s loss to the Eagles.
Preston Larkins (11 carries, 127 yards) and Kilgore (21 carries, 112 yards) each scored two touchdowns to lead the offensive attack for the Titans. Twin Springs overcame three turnovers to triumph.
Mason Hardin rushed for 188 yards and scored all three of Rye Cove’s TDs.
Rye Cove 8 16 0 0—24
Twin Springs 16 6 6 6—34
Scoring Summary
RC – Mason Hardin 2 run (Matthew Hardin run)
TS – Kilgore 2 run (Larkins run)
TS – Larkins 4 run (Kilgore run)
RC – Mason Hardin 30 run (Howell pass from Mason Hardin)
RC – Mason Hardin 13 run (Matthew Hardin run)
TS – Gilmer 18 pass from Elliott (run failed)
TS – Kilgore 24 run (run failed)
TS – Larkins 10 run (run failed)
Team Stats
First Downs: RC 14, TS 14; Rushes-Yards: RC 43-256, TS 44-245; Passing Yards: RC 46, TS 43; Comp.-Att.-Int.: RC 3-9-1, TS 2-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: RC 0-0, TS 3-3; Penalties-Yards: RC 6-110, TS 8-35; Punts-Average: RC 3-29, TS 2-42
Wise County Central 47, Grundy 0
Wise County Central junior running back C.J. Crabtree made some history and so did his team in a non-district road win over Grundy.
Crabtree finished with 165 yards on 16 carries and became Central’s career rushing leader in the process. He now has 2,980 yards with at least one more game remaining in 2019 and all of next season still to go.
Meanwhile, the 8-2 record for the Warriors is the most in a season for the program.
Central finished with 429 rushing yards in the win. Noah Bolling rushed for two scores, while Jalen Pratt, Matthew Boggs, Ethan Mullins and Matt Peters also got in the end zone.
Grundy (4-6) was led by freshman Ian Scammell’s 56 rushing yards on 25 carries. The Golden Wave finished the season on a six-game losing streak.
Wise Central 21 7 6 13—47
Grundy 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
WCC – Bolling 1 run (kick failed)
WCC – Crabtree 38 run (Brickey pass from Mullins)
WCC – Pratt 65 INT return (Daniels kick)
WCC – Bolling 3 run (Daniels kick)
WCC – Boggs 28 run (kick failed)
WCC – Mullins 31 run (pass failed)
WCC – Peters 69 run (Daniels kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: WCC 12, G 5; Rushes-Yards: WCC 36-429, G 38-82; Passing Yards: WCC 23, G 2; Comp.-Att.-Int.: WCC 2-6-0, G 1-4-1; Fumbles-Lost: WCC 1-0, G 1-0; Penalties-Yards: WCC 7-50, G 4-35; Punts-Average: WCC 2-34, G 7-30.7
Richlands 59, Virginia High 21
Sage Webb rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns, while catching four passes for 59 yards and a score as Richlands closed out the regular season by rocking Southwest District rival Virginia High.
The Blue Tornado (6-4, 4-1) racked up 526 yards of total offense and will travel to Wise County Central next week in a first-round VHSL Region 2D playoff game.
Quarterback Cole Simmons passed for 138 yards with TD strikes to Webb and Will Tarter. Simmons, Zack Gillespie, Logan Steele also rushed for scores.
Stevie Thomas had 145 passing yards and 90 rushing yards for VHS. The Bearcats (1-9) finished with their worst record since also winning one game in 2001.
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 24
Gavin Nunley rushed for 173 yards and passed for 165 more as the Tazewell Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a Southwest District victory over Lebanon.
Josiah Jordan’s 128 receiving yards also highlighted the win.
Tazewell is 7-3, the first winning season for the Bulldogs since 2008 for the program.
Lebanon (1-9) received two touchdowns from Logan Smith.
Lebanon 0 0 16 8—24
Tazewell 14 7 6 13—40
Scoring Summary
T – Jordan 7 pass from Nunley (kick failed)
T – Jordan 61 pass from Nunley (Jordan pass from Nunley)
T – Jared Mullins 1 run (Wimmer kick)
T – Ca. Harris 30 pass from Nunley (kick failed)
L – Ward 1 run (Ward run)
L – Smith 9 pass from White (Smith pass from White)
L – Smith 56 pass from White (Martin pass from White)
T – Nunley 7 run (run failed)
T – Nunley 13 run (Wimmer kick)
