The Mason Elliott-to-Christian Hinkle connection helped the Twin Springs Titans triumph by a 42-34 margin on Friday night in a road win over the Hancock County Indians.
Elliott threw three touchdown passes to Hinkle as the Titans never trailed in the high-scoring clash.
Elliott was 7-of-9 for 165 yards with Hinkle catching five of those passes and accounting for 144 of the yards.
Corbin Kilgore added 185 rushing yards on 30 carries as Twin Springs improved to 3-2 after going just 1-9 in 2018. You can actually go ahead and pencil the Titans in as 4-2 since their schedule opponent next week – Jenkins (Kentucky) – disbanded its program recently and will result in a victory via forfeit for the team from Nickelsville, Virginia.
Eastside 28, Lebanon 14
Will Stansberry’s two third-quarter touchdown passes to Grayson Whited helped seal Eastside’s first win of the 2019 season.
The TD tosses covered 61 and 63 yards and unknotted a 14-14 deadlock. Stansberry finished 9-of-13 through the air for 242 yards with Whited catching six passes for 210 yards.
The Spartans (1-3) also received 46 rushing yards from the speedy Whited.
Lebanon (0-4) was led by Logan Smith’s 92 rushing yards and 27 receiving yards. Smith and Fisher Martin rushed for touchdowns in the loss.
Eastside 0 14 14 0—28
Lebanon 0 7 7 0—14
Scoring Summary
L – L. Smith 53 run (C. Johnson kick)
E – Sheppard 3 run (run failed)
E – E. Hill 2 run (Sheppard run)
L – Martin 2 run (C. Johnson kick)
E – Gr. Whited 61 pass from Stansberry (T. Hill kick)
E – Gr. Whited 63 pass from Stansberry (T. Hill kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: E 19, L 15; Rushes-Yards: E 45-129, L 36-252; Passing Yards: E 242, L 66; Comp.-Att.-Int.: E 0-14-0, L 4-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: E 4-2, L 3-0; Penalties-Yards: E 6-42, L 8-85; Punts-Average: E 2-34.5, L 6-34.7
Marion 9, Grayson County 0
Colton Blevins came up with a safety for a 2-0 second quarter lead and that would be all the Scarlet Hurricanes would need in downing Grayson County.
Marion tacked on seven more in the third as Devin Hamm scored a touchdown from 2 yards out with Titus Hannula adding the extra point.
Tanner Tate threw for 137 yards while rushing for 65. Blevins had 50 yards rushing.
Grayson County 0 0 0 0—0
Marion 0 2 7 0—9
Scoring Summary
M – Blevins sacked Cassell for safety
M – Hamm 2 run (Hannula kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 7, M 15; Rushes-Yards: GC 31-58, M 37-136; Passing Yards: GC 30, M 145; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 3-5-0, M 10-16-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 2-2, M 2-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 5-50, M 9-85; Punts-Average: GC 5-33, M 4-37
Ridgeview 55, Lee High 6
An established running back and a sure-handed freshman helped the Ridgeview Wolfpack improve to 5-0 with a Mountain 7 District win.
Trenton Adkins had 231 yards on just 12 carries and scored three touchdowns for Ridgeview, while freshman wide receiver Brandon Beavers finished with 81 yards on four receptions and two TDs.
Beavers caught passes of 31 and 17 yards from Nick Phillips, both grabs of the highlight-reel variety. Phillips finished with three TD passes as the Wolfpack rolled up 487 yards of total offense.
Lee (0-4) was limited to 165 yards of total offense and Jonathan Blanken accounted for the team’s only points.
Lee High 0 6 0 0—6
Ridgeview 20 14 14 7—55
Scoring Summary
R – Adkins 80 run (kick failed)
R – Hess 28 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – K. Lewis 12 run (Knepp kick)
L – Blanken 1 run (kick failed)
R – Beavers 31 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 13 run (Knepp kick)
R –Beavers 17 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Adkins 11 run (Knepp kick)
R – Hill 5 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: L 9, R 12; Rushes-Yards: L 43-151, R 23-379; Passing Yards: L 14, R 108; Comp.-Att.-Int.: L 4-7-0, R 5-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: L 2-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: L 6-60, R 11-99; Punts-Average: L 7-40, R 1-60.
Chilhowie 48, Northwood 6
Jarred Johnson led the way for Chilhowie’s stingy defense, while Jonathan Gilley and Malachi Thomas spearheaded the relentless rushing attack in a Hogoheegee District win.
Northwood (1-3) scored on its first drive as Chris Frye reached the end zone from 36 yards out. Chilhowie (4-1) responded with 48 unanswered points.
Gilley (seven carries, 112 yards, one touchdown) and Thomas (eight carries, 108 yards, two TDs) led the way as the Warriors rolled up 402 yards of total offense.
Northwood managed just 106 total yards as Johnson’s 15 tackles helped the Warriors hold the squad from Saltville in check.
Chilhowie 13 13 15 7—48
Northwood 6 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
N – C. Frye 36 run (run failed)
C – Thomas 48 run (Hutton kick)
C – Williams 7 run (kick failed)
C – Doss 27 pass from Logan Adams (run failed)
C – Adams 5 run (Hutton kick)
C – Thomas 7 run (Williams run)
C – Gilley 11 run (Hutton kick)
C – Lewis 29 run (Hutton kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 18, N 9; Rushes-Yards: C 37-362, N 43-100; Passing Yards: C 40, N 6; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 3-8-2, N 2-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 1-0, N 6-3; Penalties-Yards: C 8-75, N 1-1; Punts-Average: C 1-51, N 3-20.3
Tazewell 10, Princeton (W.Va.) 7
It was Tanner Wimmer for the win.
His 36-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining sealed the deal as the Tazewell Bulldogs earned a thrilling victory at H.P. Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton.
Chancellor Harris had 95 rushing yards and a first-quarter touchdown for the 3-1 Bulldogs, but left the game with an injury. Gavin Nunley (17 carries, 98 yards) and Josiah Jordan (63 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards) also made key plays.
Meanwhile, Tazewell’s defense came up with three interceptions.
Tazewell 7 0 0 3—10
Princeton (W.Va.) 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring Summary
T – Harris 68 run (Wimmer kick)
P – Parsons 21 pass from Cochran (Webster kick)
T – Wimmer 36 FG
Team Stats
Rushes-Yards: T 42-270, P 31-119; Passing Yards: T 18, P 162; Comp.-Att.-Int.: T 6-8-1, P 14-30-3.
Union 28, Gate City 14
Unbeaten Union received three rushing touchdowns from Mason Polier in a Mountain 7 District victory over the Gate City Blue Devils at Bullitt Park.
Union (5-0) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 21-0 at halftime en route to the win. Polier finished with 99 yards on 14 carries, while Antwun Jenkins had 98 rushing yards and 47 receiving yards.
Gate City (1-4) got 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Michael Calhoun, but that couldn’t prevent the Blue Devils from being sent to their fourth straight defeat.
Gate City 0 0 7 7—14
Union 14 7 0 7—28
Scoring Summary
U – Lomax 5 run (Crist kick)
U – Polier 63 run (Crist kick)
U – Polier 1 run (Crist kick)
GC – Calhoun 3 run (Rhoton good)
U – Polier 2 run (Crist kick)
GC – Calhoun 11 run (Rhoton good)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 13, U 14; Rushes-Yards: GC 48-277, U 44-278; Passing Yards: GC 9, U 107; Comp.-Att.-Int.: GC 1-5-1, U 6-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 1-1, U 2-2; Penalties-Yards: GC 6-41, U 5-45.
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 6
The Castlewood Blue Devils got it done on the ground and on the defensive side of the ball in rolling past Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.
Eight different guys carried the ball for Castlewood as the Blue Devils rolled up 271 yards. Jeremiah Allen (11 carries, 88 yards) and Candler Dudley (six carries, 76 yards) led the way.
Allen, Dudley, Landon Taylor, Mickey Carter and Cole Jessee all rushed for scores.
The defense was dominant too, limiting Rye Cove (2-3) to just 124 yards of total offense. Sophomore linebacker Ben Neece was among the hard hitters doling out punishment.
Castlewood 6 21 8 7—42
Rye Cove 0 0 0 6—6
Scoring Summary
C – Allen 15 run (run failed)
C – Ca. Dudley 8 run (D. Fields run)
C – Taylor 35 run (Ca. Dudley run)
C – Carter 14 run (kick blocked)
C – Ca. Dudley 24 run (Ca. Dudley run)
RC – Mason Hardin 2 run (run failed)
C – Jessee 13 run (D. Fields run)
Team Stats
First Downs: C 20, RC 10; Rushes-Yards: C 29-271, RC 36-91; Passing Yards: C 16, RC 33; Comp.-Att.-Int.: C 1-4-0, RC 3-6-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 2-0, RC 2-1; Penalties-Yards: C 12-105, RC 9-80; Punts-Average: C 1-39, RC 5-30.2
Bluefield (W.Va.) 52, Richlands 38
Cade Simmons threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Richlands Blue Tornado lost to the Bluefield Beavers at Mitchell Stadium.
J.J. Davis rushed for 267 yards and Carson Deeb passed for 298 yard as Bluefield’s explosive offense was the difference.
Richlands (1-3) trailed just 24-21 at halftime, but Bluefield erupted for 21 third-quarter points to seize control. Sage Webb (five receptions, 139 yards) had a touchdown catch and a 95-yard kickoff return for a score.
Richlands 7 14 3 14—38
Bluefield 14 10 21 7—52
Scoring Summary
B – Ja. Green 20 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
B – Ju. Green 66 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
R – Webb 78 pass Simmons (Forrest kick)
B – Deeb 1 run (Parris kick)
R – Webb 95 kickoff return (Forrest kick)
R – Medley 6 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
B – Parris 28 FG
R – Davis 17 run (Parris kick)
R – Forrest 29 FG
B –Davis 9 run (Parris kick)
B – Davis 81 run (Parris kick)
B – Ju. Green 44 pass from Deeb (Parris kick)
R – Whited 25 pass from Simmons (Forrest kick)
R – Gillespie 2 run (Horn kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 12, B 16; Rushes-Yards: R 34-101, B 33-289; Passing Yards: R 239, B 298; Comp.-Att.-Int.: R 14-26-1, B 14-23-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-0, B 0-0; Penalties-Yards: R 10-92, B 9-75; Punts-Average: R 5-42, B 3-32.6
David Crockett 49, Sull. Central 7
Cade Larkins threw five touchdown passes – all in the first half – as the David Crockett Pioneers powered past Sullivan Central.
Larkins was 18-of-28 for 245 yards with Prince Kollie (nine catches, 143 yards, two touchdowns) being his top target.
Central (1-3) got its lone touchdown in the third quarter on Will Nottingham’s touchdown pass to Connor Wilson. Wilson had six receptions for 47 yards.
David Crockett 28 14 0 7—49
Sullivan Central 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring Summary
DC – Kollie 13 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
DC – D. Hackler 17 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
DC – Joyner 45 run (Gouge kick)
DC – Kollie 5 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
DC – D. Hackler 6 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
DC – Britton 9 pass from Larkins (Gouge kick)
SC – Wilson 6 pass from Nottingham (Lambert kick)
DC – Taylor 5 pass from Wesley (Gouge kick)
Unicoi County 28, Sullivan East 22
Unicoi County came up with an interception with 3:03 remaining to clinch a non-conference win over Sullivan East and spoil homecoming festivities for the Patriots.
East (0-5) has lost four of its five games by seven points or less. Dylan White threw for 145 yards and rushed for 46 yards for the Patriots, who led 15-14 at halftime.
Hunter Brown had 65 rushing yards and Eric Hare scored a touchdown run in the loss.
Kody Lewis had 268 rushing yards for Unicoi County, which held a 413-279 edge in total offense.
Unicoi County 0 14 14 0—28
Sullivan East 0 15 0 7—22
Scoring Summary
SE – Hare 10 run (Ivester pass from White)
UC – Diaz 2 run (Vasquez kick)
SE – White 1 run (Hamelryck kick)
UC – Lewis 27 run (Vasquez kick)
UC – Lewis 1 run (Vasquez kick)
UC – Lewis 88 run (Vasquez kick)
SE – White 19 run (Hamelryck kick)
Team Stats
Rushes-Yards: UC 38-353, SE 36-175; Passing Yards: UC 60, SE 104; Comp.-Att.-Int.: UC 8-10-1, SE 10-14-1.
Twin Valley 54, Craig County 42
Wade Cantrell threw two touchdown passes as Twin Valley outlasted Craig County for a high-scoring road win.
The contest was tied at 14 at halftime, but a third-quarter TD put TV (2-3) up for good as the Panthers held on and avenged last year’s loss to the Rockets.
Twin Valley had been held scoreless the week before in a loss to Northwood.
Craig County (2-3) was led by Dakota Henderson’s 280 passing yards.
Pineville (Ky.) 26, T. Walker 6
Thomas Walker was knocked from the ranks of the Southwest Virginia unbeatens in a loss in the Bluegrass State.
Zack Kidwell’s touchdown pass to Logan Ely with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter accounted for the only score as TW tumbled to 3-1.
