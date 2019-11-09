ROSE RIDGE, Va. – The Ridgeview Wolfpack played like the top-ranked football team in Region 2D.
Ridgeview scored the first nine times they had the ball, in notching a 61-14 non-district win over Honaker. With the win the Wolfpack secured the No. 1 seed in the region and also claimed a share of the Mountain 7 District regular-season title with Union.
“This is pretty exciting, it’s pretty nice,” Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins said. “These guys have worked really hard to get where they’re at. I feel great for them, the school and the community to be able to do it for the first time.”
Trenton Adkins made his presence felt immediately. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound, NCAA Division I prospect scored on the first play from scrimmage.
Honaker fumbled on its ensuing possession and Caden Gibson recovered for Ridgeview. Adkins then scored from 29 yards out.
Next possession, another Honaker fumble and Shane Deel pounced on the ball for the Pack followed by Adkins scoring from 35 yards out. Ridgeview had run three offensive plays for a 20-0 advantage. Adkins had 86 yards rushing three touchdowns before three minutes had elapsed off the clock.
“We came out and played well early,” Mullins said. “We were able to get a lead and it’s always great when you can play a lot of people. Everyone got to play tonight and going into the playoffs, that’s important.”
Adkins only carried the ball nine times and finished with 173 yards on the ground.
“Everyone worked hard, and things just fell our way,” Adkins said. “The offensive line was blocking great tonight, the holes were open every single time. They were getting a good push, that’s just what they do.”
Adkins, only a junior averaged almost 20 yards an attempt and scored five TDs. He displayed speed, power, agility, and a great running instinct.
“Trenton was running tonight like he was on a mission,” Mullins said. “There were some holes there, but he made some things happen when he got through the line of scrimmage. He made some nice cuts in the open field. I thought our offensive line, the first group played extremely well.”
Alijah Sproles had a five-yard touchdown plunge, Cannon Hill returned a kickoff 68-yards for a score and sophomore Michael Hammond scored the Wolfpack’s final TD on a 1-yard rush.
When playing a good team, you definitely don’t want to help them. Two early Honaker (5-5) turnovers didn’t help their chances any.
“You give them the long kickoff return, your next two series you lose the ball, you’re down 20-0 and you’ve just got started,” veteran Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “Ridgeview is good, I don’t know that we gave them much to look at. We have to find ways to get better and do a better job.”
Tailback Trevor Dye was the workhorse for Honaker with 22 carries for 141 yards, scoring on runs of 21 and five yards.
Hill a freshman filled in at quarterback for Ridgeview (8-2), who played without starter Nick Phillips.
“I think Nick will be back next week,” Mullins said. “He probably could have played tonight if we needed him, but we held him out. I think he should be full speed next week.”
Honaker 0 7 0 7—14
Ridgeview 34 20 7 0—61
Scoring Summary
R—Adkins 22 run (Knepp kick)
R—Adkins 29 run (kick failed)
R—Adkins 35 run (Knepp kick)
R—Sproles 5 run (Knepp kick)
R—Hill 16 run (Knepp kick)
R—Adkins 20 run (Knepp kick)
H—Dye 21 run (Goodman kick)
R—Hill 68 kickoff return (kick blocked)
R—Adkins 11 run (Knepp kick)
R—Hammond 1 run (Knepp kick)
H—Dye 5 run (Goodman kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: H 10, R 17; Rushes-Yards: H 46-190, R 24-381; Passing Yards: H 38, R 0; Comp-Att-Int: H 5-16-0, R 0-1-0; Fumbles-Lost: H 2-2, R 2-2; Penalties-Yards: H 1-10, R 9-110; Punts-Average: H 5-24, R 0-0.
