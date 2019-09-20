ROSE RIDGE, Va. – There is no doubt Trenton Adkins is a special athlete, but Ridgeview has more than one weapon as the Wolfpack proved in Friday night’s 42-7 Mountain 7 District win over Gate City.
It was a bit of a slow start for the Wolfpack (4-0, 2-0), but they quickly took control.
“We knew it would be tough sledding,” Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins said. “We knew they were going to stack the box and we came out and threw a little more than we usually do. The second half we kind of wore them down and were able to run the ball.”
With nine Blue Devil defenders often in the box and keying on Adkins, Ridgeview had to go to plan B.
“They caused some struggles for me personally, but it allowed the other players to have some open spots,” said Adkins. “I’m happy with that, it doesn’t really matter as long as we get the win.
“Nick [Phillips] really stepped up and took a lot of the weight off my shoulders. He played a great game.”
Phillips, the quarterback, scored on runs of 12 and 10 yards. He was also effective through the air, 9-of-14 passing for 139 yards.
“With them focusing on Trenton it opened up the outside,” Phillips said. “I could easily get to the outside and if that was stopped the counter up the middle was open. The line did an amazing job, they really picked it up. When have multiple threats all over the field, we’re going to be hard to stop.”
Adkins scored on a 12-yard run to open the scoring and it was the only points in the first quarter. Phillips then scored his first touchdown culminating an impressive 16-play, 75-yard drive.
Six-foot, 255-pound running back Michael Calhoun rambled up the middle for the Blue Devils (1-3, 0-2) for a 53-yard gain. Calhoun later scored on a three-yard rush to cut the Ridgeview lead to 14-7.
Phillips connected with Alijah Sproles with a 75-yard pass. Phillips scored from two-yards out and it was again a comfortable 21-7 margin.
“Phillips made some really good decisions,” Mullins said. “Nick is capable. We haven’t really turned him loose yet. We’re young at wide receiver, but we’re getting better every week. That will help our whole team when those guys contribute like they did tonight.”
Adkins still got his yards. He finished with 229 yards on the ground on 24 carries, including three TDs with 154 yards coming in the second half. He also made his presence felt on the other side of the ball. Adkins picked off two Gate City passes.
“I practiced a lot on defense this week,” Adkins said. “I play a lot of defense, but I tried to step it up a lot tonight, I knew this was a big game. I was just back there playing a zone and I was in the right place at the right time.”
Take away the 75-yard TD drive and the Blue Devils struggled to move the ball.
“We have to get better,” said Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright. “We have to find that fire we had the first week of the season against Richlands, there’s just no way around it. Rep by rep, day by day, we just have to get better.”
Gate City will have another stiff test when the Blue Devils travel to Union next week.
Ridgeview hosts Lee High.
Gate City 0 7 0 0—7
Ridgeview 7 21 7 7—42
Scoring Summary
R—Adkins 12 run (Knepp kick)
R—Phillips 12 run (Knepp kick)
GC—Calhoun 3 run (Rhoton kick)
R—Phillips 10 run (Knepp kick)
R—Adkins 3 run (Knepp kick)
R—Adkins 7 run (Knepp kick)
R—Sproles 17 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: GC 8, R 16; Rushes-Yards: GC 38-191, R 46-348; Passing Yards: GC 0, R 139; Comp-Att-Int: GC 2-5-2, R 9-14-0; Fumbles-Lost: GC 2-0, R 0-0; Penalties-Yards: GC 7-60, R 8-55; Punts-Average: GC 3-30, R1-54.
