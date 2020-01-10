Ridgeview vs John Battle

Ridgeview Head Coach Rick Mullins

 David Crigger/BHC

Rick Mullins confirmed in a text message to the Bristol Herald Courier on Friday that he has stepped down as the head football coach at Ridgeview High School.

Mullins went 36-20 in five seasons leading the Wolfpack after the school opened in the fall of 2015 after consolidation.

Prior that he led the program at Clintwood from 2003-2014 and guided the Greenwave to the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state title.

Check back later for more on this story.

