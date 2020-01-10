After 17 successful seasons as a head football coach at two different high schools in Dickenson County, Rick Mullins is retiring from the gridiron game.
The 55-year-old Mullins confirmed on Friday that he has relinquished the reigns of the Ridgeview Wolfpack, a move that stunned many people in Southwest Virginia.
“I’ve kind of had it in the back of my mind for a little bit,” Mullins said. “I told my assistant coaches that I’ve just kind of hit a wall and I’m totally at ease and at peace with what I’ve decided and it’s just time. There was no specific reason, it was just time to step back and I’ve done everything that I sat out to do in coaching and I enjoyed my time doing it. I just felt like for me it was time to step away. It’s kind of one of those things that when you know, you know.”
Mullins went 36-20 in his five seasons leading Ridgeview, which opened in the fall of 2015 after school consolidation came to Dickenson County. His 2019 squad went 9-3 and shared the Mountain 7 District championship with Union.
Prior to that he guided the program at Clintwood from 2003-2014, going 108-37 and leading the Greenwave to the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 1 state championship to go along with state runner-up finishes in 2007 and 2008.
He had the distinction of being Clintwood’s final head coach and Ridgeview’s first head coach.
“Something very, very few people ever get an opportunity to do is start a program from the ground up,” Mullins said. “To be able to be a part of that at Ridgeview was a neat experience. Bringing the two teams from Clintwood and Haysi together was a unique situation and I’m glad I got the opportunity.”
Mullins played for the legendary Ralph Cummins at Clinwood and was a ninth-grader on the Greenwave’s 1978 state championship team. He had stints as an assistant coach at Patrick County, Pound and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, as well as his alma mater.
He took over for Bobby Meade as Clintwood’s boss in 2003 and his crowning achievement was that state title in 2011 when Clintwood earned a thrilling 33-28 win over the Galax Maroon Tide in the finals in front a large crowd at Salem Stadium.
“I was fortunate enough to be a part of five teams that played for the state championship,” Mullins said. “One as a player, I was the offensive coordinator at Pound in 1999 [when the Wildcats finished as state runner-up] and three times at Clintwood. A lot of guys go a coaching career and never make it to a state championship game, so I am proud of that.
“I got to compete in the great Lonesome Pine District, which was one of the top conferences for many years and then the Double-A equivalent of that in the Mountain 7 District.”
In total, he has spent 33 years in the coaching profession and has been involved in the sport in some capacity for 45 years, dating back to his days in Little League. He plans to remain as a guidance counselor at Ridgeview.
“I’m not sure what it’s going to be like going into a school year without preparing and getting ready for football season,” Mullins said. “It’s been a long ride.”
Tanner Brooks, who played for Mullins at Clintwood and spent the last two seasons as an assistant on the staff at Ridgeview, praised his mentor.
“I think the reason he was such a good coach is because he genuinely cares about his players and everyone involved in the program,” Brooks said. “When he stepped on the practice field everyone knew that coach expected 110 percent effort and attention to detail. He always held his players accountable for their actions and always stressed the importance of working as a team in order to achieve a common goal. Coach has made a huge impact on so many people over the years and I’m lucky to be one of those people.”
For Mullins, coaching was a satisfying venture.
“As far as legacy, I tried to teach as much off the field skills as on the field skills,” Mullins said. “I just hope that the guys took a lot more away from it than football. If they learned half as much from me as I learned from them, it was a successful career.”
