Greg Mance still remembers his first visit to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“I was 10 and my parents loaded up seven or eight of us in the back of a truck,” Mance said. “We slept on the floor and over couches, and just had a great time. Seeing that ocean was special.”
As he grew up in the rural Giles County town of Pembroke and then attended Virginia Tech, Mance returned to the South Carolina coast often. A goal began to emerge.
“I thought Myrtle Beach would be a great place to work and eventually retire to,” Mance said. “Now, I have that opportunity.”
On Monday night, members of the Horry County Board of Education approved the 56-year-old Mance as the head football coach at Loris High School. Loris is located 30 minutes from Myrtle Beach.
For the past 23 years, Mance has been on the cutting edge of high school football in far Southwest Virginia. He guided the Blue Tornado to 205 wins along with 12 Southwest District, eight region and one state title.
Mance was actually a finalist for the head football jobs at Loris and nearby Socastee High School, where he advanced through two interview stages.
When news leaked out last Wednesday night that Mance was the favorite for the Loris position, Mance scrambled to inform his players.
“Thursday was a tough day,” Mance said. “You could tell that the kids were disappointed, and some of them cried. It broke my heart, but I told them that this was a great opportunity for my family.
“I also told the kids that they were going to be in good hands, and they were going to have a strong team next year with a big search for the next head coach.”
Mance said he plans to take advantage of the Virginia Retirement System Teacher Retirement plan and retire around May 1.
“To be fully invested in the plan, you must have 30 years of service and be at least 55 and I will have that,” Mance said. “I’m looking forward to starting my second career.”
Spring football practice in South Carolina, which includes 10 sessions in full pads, begins the first of May. In addition to coaching football, Mance will teach strength and conditioning classes.
“I’ve never been able to coach spring football, so that will be exciting,” Mance said.
From two-time defending South Carolina Class A state champion Green Sea Floyds to 2019 Class 4A state runner-up Myrtle Beach, Mance said he’s familiar with the football power structure around the Grand Strand. Loris is a Class 3A school with just under 900 students.
“Football in Horry County is strong with some impressive athletes,” Mance said. “I’ve been to Loris twice and I can tell the town is eager for a winning program. Former Dobyns-Bennett coach Graham Clark called me and said that Loris is a goldmine.”
Mance, who favors a wide-open passing attack, said one vital part of his approach will remain the same at his next stop.
“Any success I’ve had is in direct correlation to my assistant coaches and to the support of my wife, Ann,” Mance said. “Ann loves football and she deserves every award I’ve ever achieved.”
The Mance family has already timed the distance from downtown Loris to the oceanfront.
“Loris is a small town and it’s just 23 minutes from north and south Myrtle,” Mance said. “Ann and I have favorite places to eat near the beach. And we both love the environment with the golf courses, shops, temperatures, and laid-back mood.”
It’s pretty much the same quality of life formula that Mance said he was attracted to as a kid. It’s also an antidote to the stress of coaching and anxiety following losses.
“I’ve been going to Myrtle Beach for 40 years,” Mance said. “Looking out over the ocean and listening to those waves just puts you in a great mood on any day. To have this new job there is like a dream come true.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.