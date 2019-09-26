RICHLANDS, Va. – Richlands head football coach Greg Mance has earned widespread praise as a trend-setter and risk-taker on offense.
But according to longtime Blue Tornado assistant and Mance confidante Jeff Tarter, the 23-year leader of the Blues deserves credit for a more lasting achievement.
“Coach Mance is responsible for changing the image of the Richlands football program from the bad things that came out of that 1992 season,” Tarter said.
Tarter is referring to the aftermath of the storied Group AA, Division 4 semifinal game where Richlands defeated Salem 17-7 at Ernie Hicks Stadium.
After Richlands downed Orange County the following week for the state crown, Salem filed a protest which claimed that the Blues used extra-length cleats on the rain-soaked field. The Virginia High School League placed Richlands on probation for the 1993 season after then head coach Dennis Vaught admitted to using the illegal cleats.
“Coach Mance has erased all that,” Tarter said. “Greg is going to leave this program in much better shape than it was when he came here. He has filled the stands up and made tons of money for this school. I look at that as his biggest contribution.”
Mance, who served as the offensive coordinator for that 1992 team, became the head coach of the Blues in 1997. Last Friday, the Giles County native was honored for winning his 200th career game.
“I’ve been blessed to coach at Richlands,” Mance said. “I’ve had the pleasure to work with so many talented players and committed assistants over the past 23 years. They can all take pride in what we’ve accomplished here.”
Many of those former players participated in a trophy ceremony to honor Mance following Friday’s 31-21 victory against Abingdon.
Jason Shepherd was the starting left guard for Mance on the 2006 squad that posted a 14-0 record en route to the Division 3 state crown.
“Coach Mance is an exceptional person and great coach who makes a big impact on the lives of his players,” Shepherd said. “We all wanted to win for Mance.”
At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Shepherd cleaned running lanes and offered protection to quarterback Justin McCracken in 2006.
Shepherd pointed to a special feature of that historic team that capped its perfect run with a 29-28 victory over Rockbridge County at Liberty University.
“That was a time where we really started to click with a passing game behind quarterbacks like Justin.” Shepherd said. “We ran a no-huddle offense and challenged defenses.”
So what sort of devotion does Mance have for football?
“It’s year-round,” Shepherd said. “Greg is always thinking football and he gets everybody around him excited with his attitude.”
Shepherd joined a long procession to shake the hand of Mance Friday.
“Coach Mance never forgets a face and he told me that all of my teammates deserved a piece of his trophy,” Shepherd said. “Richlands is definitely a football town and the players here want to win for themselves, for the team and for the town.”
Shepherd, who now works as a heavy equipment operator, said it was important to be present for Mance’s milestone.
“I wanted to see it and I was going to follow him wherever he went,” Shepherd said.
Brannon Breeding was one of the heroes of that 1992 Blue Tornado team, rushing for 229 yards on 46 carries in the defeat of Salem and adding 113 yards against Orange County.
Breeding, who finished with 2,149 yards in 1992, said one of the strong points for Mance is his upbeat personality and willingness to listen.
“Coach Mance was just out of college in 1992, so the players could relate to him well,” said Breeding, who still lives in Richlands. “He was the type of coach that the players loved, and they played hard for him.”
Breeding and Shepherd are among a group of former Richlands stars who now have 50-yard line perches in the steep stands Ernie Hicks Stadium.
“A lot of people think that the state of Virginia ends at Roanoke, but Southwest Virginia had good football teams,” Breeding said. “Richlands is a football town with great fan backing, and that 200th win was big for the program.”
After that 1992 season, Mance took a break from football before returning to guide the Blues in 1997. Tarter said that Mance took a relentless approach in constructing one of the most consistent winners in Virginia.
“For the first few years, Coach Mance didn’t go to all VHSL clinics,” Tarter said. “Coaches like Phil Robbins and Nick Colobro convinced Greg to go, and his reputation grew.”
From Williams Stadium at Liberty University and Darling Stadium in downtown Hampton to seminars and college campuses around the county, Mance and his crew were always searching for clues and tips to win more games.
“There were some ups and downs for a while. Then we sort of found out what we had to do, and Greg went about implementing the changes,” said Tarter, who has performed various roles for Mance over two decades.
It was during a 2003 regional playoff loss at Magna Vista when Mance sent a message by employing a shotgun formation with no running backs. That was a radical change in a region where coaches and fans took pride in ground-pounding offenses.
Mance later tested defensive coordinators with fast-paced spread offenses involving multiple receivers. The basic goal was to force defenders to make tackles in space.
“We stayed ahead of the curve,” Tarter said.
In the process of winning Southwest District championships and challenging for state gold, Mance and his Blues galvanized a town.
“When I started teaching at Richlands, we had 1,400 students and now we have fewer than 700,” Tarter said. “Football has kept this community together and gave people something to get their minds off coal mine shutdowns and other economic struggles.”
Pointing to the colorful turf field, sellout crowd and expansive field house at Ernie Hicks Stadium, Tarter said there has been one constant to the Blue Tornado football story.
“We wouldn’t have any of this without Coach Mance,” Tarter said. “He has put his heart and soul into building this program.”
