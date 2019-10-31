When it comes to quarterbacking, Patrick Henry High School senior Dakota Rector seems to check all the boxes.
He can obviously throw the ball as he’s completed 65.4 percent of his passes this season in racking up 744 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions.
“Dakota is an accurate passer and his ability to make the throws opens up our offense,” said PH coach Mark Palmer. “The impressive thing is that since we do not throw a lot he doesn’t have the opportunity to be in a rhythm and has to make a play when called upon.”
Rector has rushed for a couple of touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a score. On the other side of the ball, he’s made 28 tackles.
“His ability to keep the play alive and how he can make plays in the air and on the ground impresses me,” said PH running back Cody Smith.
Rector also has poise, but in not in a robotic, emotionless way.
“I’m very nervous before games,” Rector said. “But once we get through warm-ups and run through the banner, I’m very pumped up, especially as the game goes on.”
Rector displays passion.
“When he throws a touchdown,” Smith said. “You can always expect him to be the first guy down there to celebrate.”
Rector has patience as he didn’t become the starting QB until the eighth game of the 2018 season. The Rebels are 12-2 since then.
“Since taking over, his confidence has increased each week and with the work he put in during the offseason, he has grown into one of our area’s best QBs,” Palmer said. “He is a great example for our players of working hard and waiting for the moment to shine. He embodies the fact that hard work will pay off and when you get the opportunity to make the most of it.”
While Rector mostly just handed the ball off last season, the Rebels have opened it up more this season so teams can’t just stack the box to stop the run. Five different players have hauled in TD passes from Rector.
“The passing game opening up has been huge,” Rector said. “Everyone keys in on Zach [Brown] and Cody Smith and when they start crashing down on them, it leaves our receivers wide open. It gives our offense more balance and keeps the defense on their toes.”
Rector also has a good rapport with the man calling the plays.
“Coach Palmer telling me that he trusts me has meant a lot,” Rector said. “Knowing that I have a coach who has my back and is comfortable with me takes a lot of tension off.”
Rector can check off one of his goals from his list tonight as Patrick Henry (8-0) hosts Chilhowie (7-1) with the Hogoheegee District title and the top seed in the VHSL Region 1D playoffs at stake.
“This Friday is going to be the biggest game I’ve played in,” Rector said. “It’s our Senior Night and it’s for the district championship. It’s going to be a packed house and the energy will be crazy.”
