Virginia Non-District
Wise County Central at Lebanon
Last meeting: Wise Central 28, Lebanon 23 (Sept. 23, 2006 in Wise, Va.)
These teams experienced dramatically different results last week. …Wise Central generated 544 total yards in a 51-20 victory over Eastside as six different players earned touchdowns. Sophomores Matt Peter and Maddox Reynolds combined for 232 yards rushing while junior C.J. Crabtree supplied 124. … Lebanon managed just 118 total yards in a 14-0 loss to Russell County rival Honaker. Senior Casey White provides experience at the quarterback position for Lebanon, but the Pioneers continue to search for a running game following the graduation of Seth Stanley. … Sophomore linebacker Hunter Kiser and junior lineman Devan Dingus led the Wise Central defense last week and look for them to star again in this matchup of youthful squads.
Prediction: Wise County Central 28, Lebanon 6
