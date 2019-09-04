Lebanon 9

Lebanon quarterback Casey White and the Pioneers will host Wise County Central in a rare Thursday night affair tonight. 

Virginia Non-District

Wise County Central at Lebanon

Last meeting: Wise Central 28, Lebanon 23 (Sept. 23, 2006 in Wise, Va.)

These teams experienced dramatically different results last week. …Wise Central generated 544 total yards in a 51-20 victory over Eastside as six different players earned touchdowns. Sophomores Matt Peter and Maddox Reynolds combined for 232 yards rushing while junior C.J. Crabtree supplied 124. … Lebanon managed just 118 total yards in a 14-0 loss to Russell County rival Honaker. Senior Casey White provides experience at the quarterback position for Lebanon, but the Pioneers continue to search for a running game following the graduation of Seth Stanley. … Sophomore linebacker Hunter Kiser and junior lineman Devan Dingus led the Wise Central defense last week and look for them to star again in this matchup of youthful squads.

Prediction: Wise County Central 28, Lebanon 6

