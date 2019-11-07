Virginia
Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry at Northwood
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 43, Northwood 0 (Nov. 2, 2018 in Emory, Va.)
A win tonight would give the Patrick Henry Rebels their first Hogoheegee District title and unbeaten regular season since 1997. “It has been a great season,” said PH coach Mark Palmer. “Each week this team has worked hard and gotten better. They are a fun bunch to coach and enjoy playing football with one another.” … The Rebels are one of 21 schools across the VHSL’s six classifications with a perfect record. Riverheads (Region 1B) and Narrows (Region 1C) are the only other unbeatens in Class 1. … Patrick Henry senior running back Zach Brown will miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury. … “Our senior class has been a great one, but several of our juniors like Ean Rhea, Chase Brown, Caleb Walk, Hunter Wachob and Hayden Jackson, have really stepped up as the season progressed,” Palmer said. … Northwood head coach Tim Johnson was the boss at PH from 2002-07. Johnson was a star quarterback at Thomas Walker when Palmer was the head coach at Ervinton, so the two know each other very well. … Northwood has struggled through its fourth straight losing season and PH will clinch the district championship in style tonight.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 46, Northwood 6
Southwest District
Marion at Graham
Last meeting: Graham 25, Marion 12 (Nov. 2, 2019 in Marion, Va.)
Graham managed just 161 total yards and fumbled nine times in this matchup played on a wet field last season. Devin Lester emerged as the hero for Graham with three touchdowns. Marion saw its chance for a Region 2D playoff bid vanish last season with the Graham loss and the 28-27 victory by Wise County Central over Grundy. … Graham received good news last week when Lester’s one-game suspension for targeting in the Oct. 25 game at Richlands was overturned upon appeal. With the Old Dominion University recruit back in the fold, the G-Men thumped Fort Chiswell by a 50-6 margin. … Despite four straight blowout losses, Marion still holds the No. 8 playoff spot in Region 2D.
Prediction: Graham 49, Marion 6
