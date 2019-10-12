BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It was the type of play reserved for folk heroes.
Late in the third quarter of Friday’s Mountain 7 District football showdown between the Union Bears and Ridgeview Wolfpack, Union senior Mason Polier charged into the heart of the Ridgeview defense.
Ninety-one yards later, Polier was standing untouched in the end zone and the overflow crowd at Bullitt Park was buzzing.
“That was our blast call up the middle,” Polier said. “I think we caught the defense shifting. I had great blocking, saw the daylight and took off.”
Polier finished with 240 yards and three scores on 32 carries as the Bears earned a 32-26 victory.
Junior C.J. Jones delivered the lead block on Polier’s decisive TD run.
“I worked really hard in the off-season with the track team to get that second gear,” Polier said.
The college prospect also showed the same sort of power and determination that helped him become the first Union athlete to win a Virginia High School League wrestling title last winter.
“You’re tested to your limits in wrestling with conditioning,” Polier said. “That mindset of pushing through really carries over to football.”
There were plenty of highlight-reel moments in this over three hour marathon that included 21 penalties.
Union (6-1, 3-0) took a 26-10 halftime lead behind Polier and a pair of TD passes from first-year quarterback Brody Gibson.
“We dug too big of hole in the first half,” Ridgeview coach Rick Mullins said. “We battled hard in the second half but we came up short.”
The second half began in nightmarish fashion for Union, which lost the ball on a fumble, interception and blocked punt in succession.
“If we didn’t have that halftime break we would have been alright,” Union coach Travis Turner said. “With our turnovers, all the momentum swung to Ridgeview. Mason’s long scoring run finally gave us some confidence.
After rushing for at least 200 yards in every game this season, Ridgeview star running back Trenton Adkins was held to 119 yards on 23 carries.
“We had a good plan on defense and our linebackers did a great job,” Turner said. “Adkins broke a couple runs early. You’re not going to stop him, but we tackled well.”
The Wolfpack (5-1, 3-1) attempted to spread out their offense early in the game as Union defenders keyed on Adkins.
“Things didn’t work out the way we thought it was going to, but we played really well in the second half,” Mullins said. “Our defense played extremely well after halftime - other than the one big play.”
That play was Polier’s 91-yard run for the ages.
“We were out of position there and a good team like Union will take advantage of that. Polier just took it to the house,” Mullins said.
Adkins brought the Wolfpack to within 32-26 with a 2-yard blast with 3:58 left in the game. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior then soared to catch a 47-yard pass at midfield on the game’s final play.
Junior Nick Phillips contributed 156 yards passing for Ridgeview. Senior Timmy Hess finished with over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns.
Senior Bryce Guerrant supplied 56 yards rushing, one TD reception and double-figure tackles for Union while Antwun Jenkins added an interception along with an 87-yard TD reception.
With relentless ground-and-pound carriers up the middle, Polier helped the Bears grind out the clock and protect the lead in the final quarter.
“That’s our bread and butter and what we work on that in practice every day,” Polier said. “Our line and backs did a great job of blocking, and we were able to gash the defense a little.”
Ridgeview 3 7 9 7-26
Union 7 19 6 0-32
Scoring Summary
R – Knepp 24 FG
U – Polier 15 run (Crist kick)
U – Polier 19 run (Crist kick)
U – Jenkins 87 pass from Gibson (kick failed)
R – Guerrant 15 pass from Gibson (kick failed)
R – Hess 14 pass from Phillips (Knepp kick)
R – Hess 15 pass from Phillips (pass failed)
R – Knepp 24 FG
U – Polier 91 run (kick failed)
R –Adkins 2 run (Knepp kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: R 15, U 14; Rushes-Yards: R 162, U 298; Passing Yards: R 156, U 133; Comp-Att-Int.: R 7-12- 2, U 3-6-1; Fumbles-Lost: R 1-0, U 1-1; Penalties-Yards: R 8-65, U 13-115; Punts-Average: R 3-30, U 3-28.
