Ridgeview vs Wise Central

Wise Central #10 Ethan Mullins gets tackled by Ridgeview #48 Alijah Sproles and #88 Joe Yates.

 EARL NEIKIRK

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

(Top eight make playoffs)

Region 1C

Record Rating

1. Narrows 5-0 21.60

2. George Wythe 5-1 20.33

3. Galax 4-1 19.40

4. Auburn 3-3 14.50

5. Covington 2-3 14.40

6. Grayson County 2-4 11.50

7. Craig County 2-3 10.00

8. Parry McCluer 0-5 9.40

9. Bath County 0-5 8.60

10. Eastern Montgomery 0-5 6.80

Region 1D

Record Rating

1. Patrick Henry 6-0 20.33

2. Thomas Walker 4-1 18.20

3. Chilhowie 5-1 18.16

4. Hurley 3-2 16.80

5. J.I. Burton 3-2 16.00

6. Honaker 3-2 15.80

7. Castlewood 3-2 15.60

8. Grundy 4-2 15.33

9. Holston 3-2 15.20

10. Twin Springs 4-2 15.00

11. Rural Retreat 3-3 14.16

12. Rye Cove 2-3 12.00

13. Twin Valley 2-3 11.20

14. (tie) Eastside 1-4 10.60

14. (tie) Northwood 1-4 10.60

Region 2D

Record Rating

1. Ridgeview 5-0 22.80

2. Union 5-1 20.00

3. Tazewell 4-1 19.00

4. Graham 3-2 17.80

5. Marion 3-2 16.40

6. Richlands 2-3 16.00

7. Wise Central 3-2 15.60

8. Gate City 1-5 13.00

9. John Battle 1-4 11.80

10. Virginia High 0-5 10.40

11. Lee High 0-5 10.00

12. Lebanon 0-5 8.80

Region 3D

Record Rating

1. Lord Botetourt 5-0 26.40

2. Magna Vista 5-1 23.50

3. Hidden Valley 4-2 23.33

4. Northside 3-2 21.60

5. Christiansburg 3-2 20.20

6. Bassett 3-3 19.16

7. Abingdon 3-3 18.33

8. William Byrd 1-4 15.20

9. Staunton River 1-4 14.00

10. Carroll County 1-5 13.66

11. Cave Spring 1-4 13.60

12. Tunstall 0-5 12.40

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments