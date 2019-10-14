Patrick Henry vs Abingdon

PHHS QB Dakota Rector scrambles out of reach of Abingdon's Tyler Harless

 David Crigger/BHC

VHSL Playoff Power Points

Rating Scale

(Top Eight teams make playoffs)

Region 1C

                Record  Rating

1. Narrows           6-0          21.66

2. George Wythe               5-1          21.50

3. Galax                5-1          20.66

4. Auburn             4-3          16.00

5. Covington       2-4          14.00

6. Grayson County           2-5          11.57

7. Parry McCluer               1-5          11.16

8. Craig County 2-4          9.66

9. Eastern Montgomery  1-5          8.50

10. Bath County 0-6          8.33

 Region 1D

                Record  Rating

1. Patrick Henry 7-0          21.42

2. Thomas Walker 5-1      19.66

3. Chilhowie       5-1          19.00

4. (tie) Castlewood           4-2          17.33

4. (tie) Hurley     4-2          17.33

4. (tie) J.I. Burton              4-2          17.33

7. Grundy            4-2          15.83

8. Holston            3-3          15.00

9. Rural Retreat  3-3          14.83

10. Honaker        3-3          14.66

11. Twin Springs               4-3          14.14

12. Eastside         2-4          12.66

13. Rye Cove       2-4          11.50

14. Twin Valley  2-4          11.16

15. Northwood  1-5          10.50

 

Region 2D

                Record  Rating

1. Ridgeview       5-1          22.33

2. Union               6-1          22.14

3. Richlands        3-3          18.83

4. Graham           4-2          18.16

5. Tazewell          4-2          17.83

6. Wise Central  4-2          16.83

7. Marion             3-3          15.00

8. Gate City         2-5          15.14

9. John Battle      1-5          11.83

10. Virginia High               0-6          11.00

11. Lee High        0-6          10.16

12. Lebanon        0-6          9.33

 

Region 3D

                Record  Rating

1. Lord Botetourt               6-0          26.66

2. Magna Vista   5-1          24.00

3. Hidden Valley               4-2          24.00

4. Northside        4-2          23.33

5. Christiansburg              3-3          20.00

6. Bassett              4-3          19.85

7. Abingdon        4-3          19.57

8. William Byrd  1-5          15.33

9. Staunton River              1-5          15.16

10. Carroll County            2-5          15.14

11. Cave Spring 1-5          14.16

12. Tunstall         0-6          12.83

 

 

