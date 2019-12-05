Chase Brown was a role player last season for Patrick Henry High School’s football team.
This year he’s one of the reasons the unbeaten Rebels are rolling.
The 6-foot, 160-pound junior linebacker has made a team-high 130 tackles entering Saturday’s 3 p.m. VHSL Class 1 state semifinal clash with Galax (11-1) at Emory & Henry College’s Fred Selfe Stadium.
Winning 13 games, claiming a regional championship and reaching this point is a milestone no other Patrick Henry team has achieved before, but it’s not a surprise to the guys on the field.
“Starting from the first practice, this is something we wanted to do,” Brown said. “We kept it in our minds that this was our time and the time for us to show who we can be.”
That philosophy mirrors the journey of Brown, who was a reserve last season.
While his 2018 highlight reel included a few good plays and featured some memorable moments, he wanted to make a much bigger impact this season.
“I felt like last season I didn’t do too hot. Over the summer I just told myself it was time for me to improve and I decided to go all in,” Brown said. “I just started working out and getting bigger and stronger. I hit the weight room and worked out as much as I could to prove myself and get a shot. I’ve learned a lot and gotten a lot better and I’m grateful for that.”
How much better exactly does Brown feel he’s gotten?
“I’ve improved 100 percent from last year,” Brown said.
All you have to do is look for the kid wearing jersey No. 2 for the Rebels to notice his contributions.
“Chase Brown is always in the right place at the right time,” said PH middle linebacker Cody Pruitt. “He’ll have your back.”
Brown had a crucial 85-yard interception return for a touchdown at Hurley on Sept. 13 and returned a fumble for a score in a second-round playoff win over Holston.
“Chase is a ball-hawk,” said PH senior Cody Smith. “He always finds himself around the ball.”
Senior Zach Brown is a four-year starter at running back at PH and has garnered plenty of headlines, but he and Chase are not relatives.
“A lot of people have come up to me and asked if we’re related,” Chase Brown said.
However, both guys can make things happen as the younger Brown has made a name for himself this fall.
“One thing about Chase is that he loves football,” said PH senior Dakota Rector. “He’s very passionate about it and he loves every second he plays it. He’s very disciplined on defense and reads his keys and always seems to find the ball.”
Patrick Henry’s defense has been impressive all season, holding opponents to an average of 9.8 points per game and the Rebels blanked J.I. Burton, 24-0, in the Region 1D finals.
Meanwhile, Galax has scored 52, 45, 55, 57, 56, 56 and 52 points during its seven-game winning streak.
Something has to give on Saturday, right?
It’s another challenge Brown – and his buds – are looking forward to.
“I’m 100 percent excited,” Brown said. “To get to play in the state semifinals is beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined. It’s definitely going to be a dogfight and we’ll be ready.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports
