Patrick Henry High School running backs Zach Brown and Cody Smith adopted the nickname Suite Life last season due to their first names matching those of the stars of a Disney Channel show they watched as kids called “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.”
It turns out the VHSL version of Zach and Cody got pretty good ratings in 2018.
Brown rushed for 2,116 yards and accounted for 248 points.
Smith gained 1,490 yards on the ground and totaled 17 touchdowns.
Much to the chagrin of opponents, they will have to see a rerun this fall.
“Cody and Zach lead by example and both are respected by their teammates. Cody has a work ethic second to none and has improved so much since his freshman year. Zach has handled the expectations people placed on him since middle school,” Palmer said. “He came in with great expectations and in my opinion has not only lived up to them, but exceeded those expectations. As outstanding players as they are, they are even better teammates and young men. It has been a great pleasure watching them grow into the young men they are and being their coach.”
Brown and Smith helped Patrick Henry finish 11-2 last season in finishing as Region 1D runner-up and tying the school record for victories. Both of the defeats for the Rebels came to eventual state runner-up Chilhowie.
While Chilhowie must replace 15 quality seniors, PH is the preseason favorite in the Hogoheegee District and Region 1D with a veteran cast in place.
Does that make things different?
“It does,” Brown said. “We’re usually coming in as underdogs, but now we have the expectations that are a lot higher than we’re used to. It comes with pressure, but I feel we have the leaders and the people to back up everything that is expected of us. … I feel we can really pull off something special this year.”
Smith has noticed that the August expectations have changed from the three previous seasons.
“You can tell the difference in our coaches,” Smith said. “They are pushing us a whole lot harder than they did last year.”
The first time Brown ever touched the ball in a varsity game, he returned the opening kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown in a 42-0 season-opening victory over Castlewood in 2016. The kid who wears No. 6 has given his team six points on many occasions since then.
He scored on a 98-yard touchdown scamper last year against Rural Retreat, but Smith remembers another highlight-reel run.
“I would have to say one of the most impressive runs would be against Chilhowie when Zach jab-stepped one of the defenders and broke it for a touchdown,” Smith said. “It was about a 60-yard run and it shows his vision and ability to break away and score.”
Smith burst on the scene last year after beginning his high school career as a slot receiver.
“My first carry as a starter would have been against Abingdon in the benefit game last year,” Smith said. “I just remember the feeling of excitement and butterflies all at the same time. We ran 27-Superpower and I hit the hole hard and lowered my shoulder for a first down. It was nothing big, but it set me up to continue running downhill the rest of the season.”
With Brown and Smith running downhill, things will once again look up for Patrick Henry.
“We really feed off each other,” Brown said. “We want to come back one more year and give it all we have.”