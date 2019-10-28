Patrick Henry vs Chilhowie Football

Patrick Henry's Cody Smith picks up yardage against Chilhowie.

 David Crigger/BHC

VHSL Playoff Power Points Rating Scale

Region 1C

Record Rating

1. (tie) Galax 7-1 22.75

1. (tie) Narrows 8-0 22.75

3. George Wythe 5-2 21.14

4. Covington 4-4 16.25

5. Auburn 4-5 15.33

6. Grayson County 3-5 13.50

7. Parry McCluer 2-6 12.50

8. Bath County 1-7 10.12

9. Eastern Montgomery 1-7 9.75

10. Craig County 2-6 9.50

Region 1D

Record Rating

1. Patrick Henry 8-0 23.25

2. Chilhowie 7-1 21.50

3. J.I. Burton 6-2 20.50

4. Thomas Walker 6-2 19.87

5. Castlewood 5-3 17.75

6. Eastside 4-4 17.62

7. Holston 5-3 17.00

8. (tie) Honaker 4-4 16.25

8. (tie) Hurley 4-4 16.25

10. Rural Retreat 4-4 16.00

11. Grundy 4-4 14.87

12. Twin Springs 4-4 14.25

13. Rye Cove 4-4 14.12

14. Twin Valley 2-6 10.75

15. Northwood 1-7 10.62

Region 2D

Record Rating

1. Ridgeview 7-1 24.75

2. Union 6-2 22.87

3. Graham 6-2 20.37

4. Richlands 4-4 19.87

5. Wise Central 6-2 19.62

6. Tazewell 5-3 18.87

7. Gate City 4-5 16.55

8. Marion 3-5 14.87

9. John Battle 1-7 12.37

10. Lebanon 1-7 11.50

11. Virginia High 0-8 11.50

12. Lee High 0-8 11.25

Region 3D

Record Rating

1. Lord Botetourt 8-0 28.50

2. Northside 6-2 26.00

3. Hidden Valley 5-3 24.75

4. Magna Vista 6-2 24.50

5. Abingdon 4-4 20.50

6. Bassett 5-4 20.33

7. Christiansburg 3-5 20.12

8. William Byrd 2-6 17.87

9. Carroll County 2-6 15.87

10. Cave Spring 1-7 15.75

11. Staunton River 1-7 15.87

12. Tunstall 0-8 13.50

